Event briefs: Dec. 6

North Coast Rep to present musical drama ‘Always...Patsy Cline’

In a departure from the usual holiday fare, North Coast Repertory Theatre presents ‘Always...Patsy Cline,” Dec. 12- Dec. 30, a dramatic musical experience certain to thrill fans of the iconic singer. Based on the touching story of Cline’s friendship with Louise Seger, a fan who continued a correspondence with her to the end of her life, this song-filled valentine has garnered enormous success throughout the United States. Enjoy a host of enduring Cline hits including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight.” Because of the limited run, it’s wise to order tickets early.

“Always...Patsy Cline” begins Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. It will play Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and a Thursday matinee on Dec. 27 at 2 p.m., through Dec. 30. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Village Church holiday events

The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe will be offering the following holiday events:

Friday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. Annual Blue Christmas Service of Remembrance and Brunch

Saturday, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. Annual Breakfast in Bethlehem interactive Family storytelling the Christmas story

Sunday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Christmas Choral Concert

See all Village Church Advent and Christmas events at: villagechurch.org/advent-season

The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067

Solana Beach Holiday Sing-Along

The 32nd Annual City of Solana Beach Holiday Sing-Along will be held Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., Fletcher Cove Community Center, 133 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach.

Join family, friends and neighbors to share the joys of the season. Refreshments included.

SB Library holiday book sale

Friends of the Solana Beach Library are holding a big holiday book sale. The sale continues through Dec. 22 at the Title Wave Bookstore during the regular open hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.friendsofsolanabeachlibrary.org. All proceeds from this extended sale will be used to support library community programs for all age groups. Friends of the Solana Beach Library is a nonprofit organization.

The library is located at 157 Stevens Avenue on the campus of Earl Warren Middle School.

Sing Christmas classics at the Village Church

The Village Church Worship Band will be joined by Matt Murdock and Apex Brass for a Sunday of family fun. Join the event as the Brass leads the congregation with Christmas Carols as a part of worship on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. Apex Brass has been featured at a number of renowned venues including Disneyland, Seaworld San Diego and the San Diego Zoo. Get into the Christmas spirit by singing with family, friends and neighbors. For a full schedule of Christmas events, visit villagechurch.org. Address: Village Church: 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

Teddy Bear Drive at Solana Beach Towne Centre

Solana Beach Town Centre tenants are participating in a teddy bear drive for the San Diego Center for Children. Through Dec. 16, donate a new teddy bear at Fusion Dance, Kahoots Pet Store or SDCCU.Solana Beach Towne Centre is located at 663-689 Lomas Santa Fe Drive.

Gingerbread House Building at L’Auberge

On Saturday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m., L’Auberge Del Mar will host a Gingerbread House Building activity. Builders can decorate their special homes with colorful gumdrops, marshmallows and an array of festive candies. $35 per guest.

Red Nose Run

The 27th Annual Red Nose Run 5K fun run and walk Dec. 9 will take off on the beaches of Del Mar. The family and dog friendly event organized by the Low and Slow Running Club of Del Mar, benefits San Diego non-profits Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and the Semper Fi Fund. A post-race celebration features appetizers from Poseidon and this year every Rundeer gets a t-shirt and cooler bag. To register visit therednoserun.com

‘Snow Day and Makers Bazaar

On Sunday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Flower Hill Promenade the center will be full of picture-perfect snow activities to make your winter wonderful and capture the perfect “sELFie”. The event will feature snow play in the Starbucks plaza, Santa visit, a toy solider stilt walker, a bouncing reindeer corral and Pam’s Petting Farm as well as balloon artists and face painting. The Makers Bazaar will feature more than 20 local makers and the Voices of Our City Choir will perform.

Del Mar Highlands Giving Back Night

Del Mar Highlands Town Center hosts Christmas Giving Back Night on Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 5-7 p.m. The free event will feature Santa meet-and-greets, hot chocolate and seasonal treats, art and dance performances from hundreds of local students and more. Stroll the center and have a conversation with “Delmer,” the talking penguin, take a tour inside a gigantic igloo, snap a selfie with huge festive starfish or send their wish lists to the North Pole with letters to Santa. Bring a toy to the center’s donate to Toys for Tots drive. Del Mar Highlands Town Center is located at 12925 El Camino Real.

Hoodies & Hot Chocolate Movie Night at Flower Hill

On Saturday, Dec. 15 Flower Hill Promenade will offer a free screening of “The Grinch” in the courtyard theater from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hot chocolate and goodies will be offered from restaurants and there will be a special appearance by the Grinch himself.

Movie Night at Del Mar Plaza

Del Mar Plaza is celebrating the season with a special screening of “Elf” on the ocean view deck on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. Craft Corn will be selling popcorn and the public is invited to bring blankets, chairs, family and friends to enjoy the free film screening.

Horizon Christian Fellowship’s Living Nativity

Be transported back in time to see the wonder and beauty of Horizon Christian Fellowship’s Living Nativity Dec. 20-23 with free nightly tours from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Along with nightly tours there will also be a marketplace full of activities for the whole family including camel rides, snow hill sledding, petting zoo, crafts, food trucks and more. Horizon Christian Fellowship is located at 6365 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.

Moonlight, Marshmallows

& Movie Night at Flower Hill

On Saturday, Dec. 22 from 4-8 p.m., Flower Hill will screen “Elf” in the courtyard theater. There will be a special appearance by Buddy the Elf during the movie as well as s’mores and food vendors. 4-8 p.m.Holiday Concert with Peter Sprague

On Christmas Eve, from 1-4 p.m. American jazz artist Peter Sprague will perform a free concert in the L’Auberge Del Mar Amphitheater.

Fairen Del to host jewelry designer Sheri Liebert

Fairen Del at Flower Hill Promenade is hosting local jewelry designer Sheri Liebert Thursday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. for a specialty jewelry trunk show.

New collections have been especially created featuring stunning natural elements from agate to raw cut diamonds. Attendees enjoy a 10 percent discount of their purchase, refreshments served. Parking and gift-wrapping is free.

Address: 2690 Via De La Valle, Suite D230, Del Mar, 92014; 858-259-1120; fairendel.com.

Panel Discussion: Everyday Racism in America

Friday,Dec. 7, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Student Center Conference Room. Free.

Panel Discussion: Everyday Racism in America. A panel of MiraCosta students, led by Cynthia Rice, MiraCosta’s associate vice president of Institutional Advancement, and Alicia Lopez, sociology professor, will share the micro-aggressions, discrimination, and outright racism uniquely experienced as students of color. By describing their experiences they will help us realize that “white privilege doesn’t mean your life hasn’t been hard; it means that your skin color isn’t one of the things making it harder.” Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Star Theatre presents ‘Annie’

The popular musical “Annie” will once again be presented at the historic Star Theatre in downtown Oceanside, giving a whole new generation the chance to experience this classical musical about never giving up hope. Boasting one of Broadway’s most memorable scores, including “It’s a Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “Never Fully Dressed without a Smile,” and the ever-optimistic “Tomorrow,” “Annie” is a delightful theatrical experience for the entire family. For online tickets visit: www.startheatreco.com/star-theatre-shows. For special seating, please contact the theatre office at (760) 721-9983. “Annie” runs from Dec. 7-16.

Italian film at La Paloma Theater

San Diego Italian Film Festival’s December film at La Paloma Theater will be held Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Film: Una donna per amica (A Woman As A Friend) by Director Giovanni Veronesi.

In Italian with English subtitles. “A romantic comedy dedicated to anyone who has ever loved a friend but not had the courage to say anything for fear of losing them.”

Visit sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com/film/una-donna-per-amica

$12 general admission; $8 members, students and active military with ID. Theater address: 471 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024.

‘Sounds of the Season’

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra will be joined by soprano Katie Polit and the Villa Musica Community Chorus to perform “Sounds of the Season” featuring festive holiday selections on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The orchestra will perform holiday favorites including The Christmas Song, Jingle Bells Forever, Winter Wonderland, Russian Christmas Music, among others. Operatic soprano Katie Polit will perform O Holy Night and the Villa Musica Chorus will sing selections from The Polar Express as well as lead an audience sing-along of well-known carols. Tickets available at the door: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra, conducted by Dan Swem, is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.

Family Art Experience

Tour the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s current exhibitions and create activist posters, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at Family ArtLAB: Printing for Action, 1100 Kettner Blvd. downtown. The session begins with a tour of the “Being Here with You/ Estando aquí contigo: 42 Artists from San Diego and Tijuana,” during which participants will explore activism expressed through contemporary art from the San Diego/Tijuana region. The workshop ends with a visit to the Sanctuary Print Shop, a project that invites visitors to work collectively to create protest posters. Free. Recommended for ages 5 and older. Capacity limited to 60 participants. RSVP: (858) 454-3541. mcasd.org

Holiday Concert with Peter Sprague

On Christmas Eve, from 1-4 p.m. American jazz artist Peter Sprague will perform a free concert in the L’Auberge Del Mar Amphitheater.

Botanic Garden of Lights

San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Garden of Lights is being held now through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-30. The garden in Encinitas has been transformed into a winter wonderland – Southern California style. More than 125,000 sparkling lights illuminate the flora of the 37-acre urban oasis each evening from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Garden of Lights also features live music, visits with Santa, snow for sledding every night, horse-drawn wagon rides (on selected evenings), food trucks, holiday crafts and marshmallow roasting. For more information visit sdbgarden.org.

‘Noel Noel’

San Diego Symphony presents several family friendly performances of “Noel Noel.” For this series, San Diego Master Chorale and San Diego Children’s Choirs fill the hall with joy in traditional favorites like “Carol of the Bells,” “Silent Night” and “Sleigh Ride.” Broadway darling Bryonha Marie Parham (”Ragtime,” “Book of Mormon,” “Porgy and Bess”) uses her powerhouse voice and her 100-watt personality to give life to “Believe” from Polar Express and “White Christmas.” Take your turn during the audience sing-along. Concerts are 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15; 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21; 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. For the “family friendly” concert (2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16) the concert is shortened, but includes music from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and the story of “The Night Before Christmas.” 750 B St. Tickets from $24. sandiegosymphony.org

The Grinch

After receiving critical acclaim and delighting audiences as The Grinch in 2017, Edward Watts returns to The Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park for the 2018 production of “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” on stage through Dec. 29 at 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Back for its 21st incredible year, the family favorite features the songs “Santa for a Day,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and “Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze).” Tickets from $19 for children, $29 for adults. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Holiday Makers Market

Join surfing Santa and talented local artists and artisans offering everything from jewelry, cards, art, furniture, handbags, home decor, soap, pottery, and more on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive. Enjoy do-it-yourself craft activities and live acoustic music. All makers will be donating a portion of their sales to chosen charities. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2KWumjS.

Artist reception