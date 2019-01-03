Event briefs: Jan. 3

Madison Gallery ‘Black Desert’ exhibit

Madison Gallery presents Black Desert, a group exhibition featuring the work of James Austin Murray and Mareo Rodriguez. These two artists find inspiration in light as the most important source of energy and life.

The exhibition will run Jan. 16-March 11. A grand opening reception will be held Saturday, Jan. 19 from 6-9 p.m.

Madison Gallery is located at 320 S Cedros Ave, Ste. 200, Solana Beach, 92075. For more information, call 858-523-9155, info@madisongalleries.com or visit madisongalleries.com

‘Life and Death Conversations’ speaker event

Dr. Bob Uslander will discuss “How Healthcare Can Fail Us in Our Last Season of Life (and What You Can Do About It)” Tuesday, Jan. 8, from 6-7: 30 p.m. at the Solana Beach Library.

Over his 30 years in medicine, Uslander has been an advocate and innovator, creating more compassionate and supportive care for all, especially for those who are aging, living with illness, and dying. This is an opportunity to learn about the gaps in healthcare that create the most fear and struggle for people, and Uslander’s prescription for a more peaceful and empowered last season of life.

The Solana Beach Library is located at 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, 92075.

Playwrights Project presents ‘Plays by Young Writers’

Playwrights Project will produce its 34th annual festival of “Plays by Young Writers,” sponsored by the Sheila and Jeffrey Lipinsky Family Fund, at The Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre in the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center at The Old Globe on Jan. 10 - Jan. 26. The festival will feature winning scripts from Playwrights Project’s California Young Playwrights Contest for ages 18 and under.

Contest winners were selected from 415 plays submitted by students from across the state. Three scripts will receive full professional productions, and two scripts will receive staged readings in this highly regarded festival of new voices.

For more information and reservations Visit playwrightsproject.org, (858) 384-2970 or write@playwrightsproject.org.

North Coast Symphony ‘Carnival of the Animals’

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra chamber music players will present Carnival of the Animals and Septet for piano, trumpet and strings, both by Camille Saint-Saëns, on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Carlsbad Dove Library Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad. Guest pianist Byron Chow will be featured on both pieces. Especially enjoyed by children, the whimsical Carnival of the Animals includes a narrator, and each movement represents a different animal, including a lion, donkey and elephant, as well as giraffes, an aquarium, and an aviary. Admission is free, donations are encouraged. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. This performance is funded by a grant from the Carlsbad Library and Arts Foundation.

Osher Lifelong Learning at UC San Diego Open House

One of the best kept secrets in San Diego is the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego. Come discover the joys of continued learning at an Open House on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. on UC San Diego’s Extended Studies campus, 9600 North Torrey Pines Road. Presented by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, this membership program for adults over 50 offers daytime lectures, seminars and guided tours by renowned university faculty and community leaders. Subjects include science, medicine, international relations, law, art and humanities among others. To learn more visit the UCSD program at olli.ucsd.edu or call 858-534-3409.

Art Talks

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, in partnership with The Lot movie theater, presents “An Artist’s Perspective,” a casual lecture series featuring artists from around the region. At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, you’ll hear a panel discussion featuring artists from the exhibition “Being Here with You/Estando Aquí Contigo: 42 Artists from San Diego and Tijuana.” The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Free. mcasd.org

Free San Marcos Ranger-led hike Jan. 5

Come join City of San Marcos Park Rangers as they host members of the public on a free 6.2-mile hike, Saturday, Jan. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. Register at 8:30 a.m. at the trailhead and parking lot at Cerro de Las Posas Park, Aquatics & Recreation Facility, 1387 W. Borden Road, San Marcos, 92069. Hike along the Flume that transports water from Lake Wohlford to the Pechstein Reservoir near Blue Bird Canyon and the 2nd San Diego Aqueduct. There will be 880’ of elevation gain. Please bring sun protection and plenty of water.

Frank Glasson and Seachange Brass to perform in Solana Beach

Accomplished music teacher and jazz performer Frank Glasson and his new quintet, Seachange Brass, will hold a premier performance on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Dieguito (1036 Solana Drive, Solana Beach).

A portion of ticket sales will go to the Solana Beach Band Program and other programs supporting school instrumental music. For more information, visit www.UUFSD.org/concerts, and to purchase tickets visit www.uufsd.org/tickets/brass. For more information on Glasson, visit www.sbsd.k12.ca.us/Page/614

At the Athenaeum

 The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s San Diego New Music 2018-2019 concert season is themed “The Stories We Tell” and kicks off 2019 with the soundON Festival Jan. 10-13. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. The soundON Festival of Modern Music brings together an international roster of composers and performers to present a four-day exploration of contemporary chamber music. $55-$70 weekend passes, $20-$25 individual shows. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

 Ceramicists Beliz Iristay and Irène de Watteville collaborate on a provocative surrealist food table installation, an exhibition of which opens with a reception 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. In addition to the collaborative installation, each artist will show a variety of individual works. Exhibit on view through March 9. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

 The Athenaeum honors deceased book artist and founder of the San Diego Book Arts organization, Genie Shenk, with an exhibition of her work, on view through March 9. A reception for the exhibit is 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

On Stage

 The San Diego Playwrights Project’s 34th annual festival of Plays by Young Writers features winning scripts by authors 18 and under. Three scripts will receive full professional productions, and two scripts will receive staged readings in the festival of new voices. See it Jan. 10-12 and 22-26 at The Old Globe Theater, 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. $25 with discounts. (858) 384-2970. playwrightsproject.org

 “Jeeves at Sea,” a comedic play about mistaken identities and international mishaps by Margaret Raether, comes to life when the Osher Play Readers Theater presents a staged reading, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

 Five young La Jolla actors make up the cast of “Newsies,” the first JCompany production of the new year. See matinee and evening shows weekends Jan. 11-27 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged “newsies,” who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. $17-$25. (858) 362-1348. jcompanysd.org



Concert Time

 La Jolla Renaissance Singers presents “Night Song: Seasonal Music for End of Day and Deepest Night,” 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 at University City United Church, 2877 Governor Drive. This is the season for tuneful melodies in the presence of good friends, a blazing hearth and thick walls to keep out the chill. They will perform poignant songs full of hope and joy as night descends. Donations accepted. ljrs.org