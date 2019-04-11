Event briefs: April 11

Easter Egg Hunt in Del Mar The Del Mar Foundation will hold its Annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 20 at Seagrove Park. Check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. and the event begins at 10 a.m. Seagrove Park is located at For residents of the 92014 zip code. Registration is required at www.delmarfoundation.org Solana Beach Children’s Spring Festival & Egg Hunt The City of Solana Beach will hold a Children’s Spring Festival and Egg Hunt Saturday, April 20, at La Colonia Park, 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach. The Children’s Spring Festival will run from 10 a.m.-noon. The Egg Hunt will take place at 10:30 a.m. The event will include an egg hunt followed by games, crafts, photos and refreshments. The Festival is open to all families. Games are open to kids of all ages. Egg Hunt participants must be in the third grade or younger. For more event information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 858-720-2453. Torrey Hills Egg Hunt A Spring Egg Hunt will be held at Torrey Hills Neighborhood Park Saturday, April 20, 9 – 11 a.m. The event will also include games, music and other activities. Address: 4262 Calle Mejillones, San Diego, CA 92130. Call 858-552-1687 for more information.Youth bridge classes at Solana Beach Library Youth bridge classes will begin at the Solana Beach Library on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. beginning April 24 (157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach). Classes are aimed at 6th through 12 graders, but younger students might be considered. Bridge helps develop data analysis, algebra and reasoning skills. The program is free and no registration is required. The library phone is 858-755-1404. Monthly Senior Symposium event at CV Library The monthly Senior Symposium at Carmel Valley Branch Library on Monday, April 15 at 1 p.m. will feature Certified Trainor Emiko Jaffe speaking about “Strong, Supple, and Healthy at Midlife and Beyond.” Jaffe will speak on training and nutrition considerations around menopause, exercise for older adults, preventing injuries and nutrition guidelines for weight management. Address: 3919 Townsgate Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 SDMA lecture in Del Mar: The Glick Collection: 19th- Century French Painting On Monday, April 15, speaker Maria Prokocimer, San Diego Museum of Art docent, will focus on works from the Romantic, Realism, and Impressionism movements in 19th century French art. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436. Author to present free talk on legal rights arriving at age 18 Author Christine Hoeffner will present a one-hour free talk at the Solana Beach Library on Tuesday, April 16, at 6:30 p.m. on her book, Finding Wisdom in the Jungle, which focuses on the legal rights young people can exercise starting at age 18 without parental consent. The talk will generally cover “What teens and adults should know about the many legal rights that arrive at 18.” Hoeffner will highlight some ways to make better choices when exercising these rights, which include making medical, military, financial, marriage and voting decisions, as well as others. This information should be provided well before anyone turns 18. This event is free, all are welcome, and light refreshments will be served. The Solana Beach Library is located at 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, 92075. Chelsea Clinton among UCSD panel guests First daughter Chelsea Clinton, Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo and astrophysicist Jedidah Isler will be the panelists at this year’s UC San Diego’s Women in Leadership program hosted by UCSD’s Sally Ride Science on May 22. “Women in Leadership celebrates Sally’s life by reflecting on the things she cared about,” said Tam O’Shaughnessy, Sally Ride’s life partner and co-founder of Sally Ride Science, who conceived the series. “For this year’s program, I sought out panelists who could offer insight on what it takes for women to become leaders — the barriers they face and the mindset that allows them to succeed.” The event, 6:30 p.m. May 22 at UCSD’s Price Center, is free and open to the public with pre-registration (https://bit.ly/2CioA9w). At 3:30 p.m., Clinton will hold a book signing at the university bookstore. Every year, unique perspectives from around the world come to San Diego for IRC’s International Documentary Film Series. From the frontlines of conflict to rebuilding life in a new country, these films take an honest look at the reality of the refugee experience. Each screening is followed by a Q&A discussion with an expert on the film’s subject area. All films will be shown at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park, and ticket sales go toward funding IRC programs in San Diego. Visit rescue.org/films for more details and to make advanced ticket purchases. Lecture: Music and the Movies

MiraCosta College will host a free lecture as part of the lifelong learning lecture series from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, in the Student Center Conference Room at the San Elijo Campus, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff. Lecture: Music and the Movies— David Lewis, MiraCosta Music Appreciation teacher will take participants on a nostalgic journey through the soundtracks of films that have enriched and enlivened our lives. Participants will listen to music from our greatest film composers from Max Steiner to John Williams. This is sure to bring back many memories. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Student Center Conference Room. Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com. Countywide Creek-to-Bay Cleanup The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and City of Del Mar need volunteers to help restore the habitat along the River Path Del Mar and San Dieguito Lagoon as part of the countywide Creek-to-Bay Cleanup. Workers will be weeding and maintaining the Conservancy’s 2018 planting areas and cleaning up trash. The cleanup takes place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27 at the River Path Del Mar, 2239 San Dieguito Drive. Parking is available at Coastal Access parking lot at the corner of San Dieguito Drive and Jimmy Durante Boulevard. Space is limited to 25 volunteers and all ages are welcome with a waiver. Register at creektobay.org Questions? Contact SDRVC Conservation Manager Jonathan Appelbaum at jonathan@sdrvc.org Photography Hike Planned The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC), in partnership with Heaviland Landscape Management, is planning a guided nature photography hike for free with Heaviland’s landscape designer Bryal Hilton. The hike will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 27 at Piedras Pintadas Trailhead. This 3.8-mile loop hike provides opportunities for photographers of all levels to practice their skills and experience the beauty of Bernardo Bay near Lake Hodges—an important habitat refuge for many native and migratory animal species. Directions are available with registration at sdrvcaprilphotohike.eventbrite.com Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) San Diego Mural Competition Artists with experience painting murals of a large size are invited to submit proposals to create an original mural for a new workplace early childhood center at SAY San Diego in Kearny Mesa. The childcare center will open in August or September. The indoor working space dimensions are 9 feet by 19 feet. All material costs will be covered by SAY San Diego. There is a prize of $500 for the winning proposal and its execution. Teams of two artists are allowed. Proposals not chosen for the childcare center will be considered for other spaces in the building. There are two additional $350 cash prizes. Winners will be informed by Friday, May 31. E-mail resume or CV, a narrative explanation of your project, proposed artwork and five examples of previous work by Wednesday, May 15 to mural@saysandiego.org For more information, visit saysandiego.org Walk MS fundraiser An estimated 2,500 people are expected to raise more than $285,000 at San Diego Credit Union Walk MS: Carlsbad on Sunday, April 28, which will begin at 8 a.m. at 5770 Armada Drive overlooking the flower fields. Registration is free, but participants are encouraged to make a fundraising commitment as money raised at Walk MS helps fund research, support programs and services for those impacted by MS. Register by noon Thursday, April 25, or visit the registration area the day of the event. Registration is at 7:30 a.m., the program at 8:30 a.m., the staggered start at 8:45 a.m. To register, find a walk near you or volunteer, visit walkMS.org, call (855) 372-1331 or e-mail fundraisingsupport@nmss.org For more information on MS, visit nationalMSsociety.org Padres Pedal & Pints events to fight cancer One of San Diego’s most impactful cancer research funding organizations, Padres Pedal the Cause, is kicking off 2019’s fundraising season with a goal to raise more than $3 million. The first fundraising event will be Padres Pedal & Pints, held 5-8 p.m., Thursday, April 18 at Culture Brewing Co., 111 Cedros Ave. Ste 200, Solana Beach. The event includes brews, barbecue from Up in Smoke food truck, bike rides through Torrey Pines (two routes available: approximately 14 miles and 20 miles) that begin at 5:30 p.m. and opportunities to win a variety of cycling industry prize packs. Portions of proceeds from Up in Smoke and Culture Brewing Co. will be donated to Padres Pedal the Cause. This event is free to attend and open to the public. For more information, visit gopedal.org or view the event on Facebook at bit.ly/padrespedalpints2019 Green Business Expo for Carlsbad The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce will hold the 2019 Green Business Expo from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, 5704 Paseo Del Norte. The event will showcase green businesses in the area that have helped make Carlsbad one of the most sustainable cities in the world. To learn more, register as an exhibitor or purchase tickets, follow the link bit.ly/2Vxly8E Tuesday Night Comics Tuesday Night Comics brings San Diegans the comedic entertainment of Mark Christopher Lawrence, as he taps into his extensive list of comedian friends and shares the North Coast Repertory Theatre stage with them. The show is made up of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, etc. Featured comedians in addition to Lawrence are Shawn Rohlf, Robert G. Lee, Mike Kadir and Erik Rivera. The comedy night takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets are $27, $3 discount for seniors, students, military and educators. 6:30 p.m. Happy Hour with $3 beers and free appetizers. This event is rated “R.” To contact the box office, call (858) 481-1055 or northcoastrep.org Cirque du Soleil Volta Cirque du Soleil Volta runs at the Del mar Fairgrounds now through May 5. Show times are either 4:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

Energetic, urban and contemporary, Volta is a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-seen-before under the Big Top acrobatics in a visually striking world. Driven by a stirring melodic score and inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, Volta is about finding yourself and unveiling your personal powers. Visit cirquedusoleil.com/usa/san-diego/volta/buy-tickets From Reel to “Real”: Keeping Survivor Stories Alive The Jewish Federation of San Diego County will host the annual Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Commemoration event at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. Hundreds will gather to observe this occasion including Holocaust survivors, families and children. The program will feature prayers, songs, a candle-lighting ceremony and other presentations. The theme for this year’s program is “From Reel to ‘Real’: Keeping Survivor Stories Alive.” Featured speaker, Heather Maio-Smith, managing director at Conscience Display, will share real examples of the groundbreaking natural-language software used to create interactive digital storytelling. Free and open to the public. For more information, contact Lisa McGuigan at (925) 858-9995. jewishinsandiego.org/yomhashoah 19th annual Food and Wine Festival The Junior League of San Diego is holding its 19th annual Food and Wine Festival from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. (beginning 1 p.m. for VIP members) Saturday, May 11 at Ellen Scripps Browing Park, 1100 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. An afterparty will take place at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St., from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Food and Wine Festival ticket not required for attendance). To purchase tickets, visit jlsd.org/food-and-wine/ For more information, visit jlsd.org At The Conrad  Join the studio audience at new Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center for a live taping of From the Top, one of National Public Radio’s (NPR) most popular weekly music programs, 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at The Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. From the Top shares the stories and performances of pre-college classical musicians. Tickets from $28. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org  Art of Elan presents principal players from the San Diego Symphony, as well as the internationally acclaimed string quartet Brooklyn Rider and clarinet virtuoso Kinan Azmeh, in the first public chamber music performance in the JAI cabaret space at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. April 16 at 7600 Fay Ave. Tickets from $35. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org Concours d’Elegance This Weekend  The 15th annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance returns to Scripps Park in La Jolla, Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14 to showcase 130 of the world’s most exquisite automobiles. Parties and special events throughout the weekend. Main event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Tickets $75, benefitting La Jolla Historical Society and other local non-profits, includes car viewing, cocktails and more. lajollaconcours.com  Enjoy a free afternoon of music, entertainment, shopping, treats and incredible cars, when La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents “Brake in The Village,” noon to 5 p.m. Saturday April 13. Event Maps can be picked up at National Geographic Fine Art Galleries, 1205 Prospect St. Register in advance to receive a VIP “Brake in the Village Guide,” and a chance to win prizes courtesy of Merchants Association members. Eventbrite.com search “Brake in the Village.”On Stage  “End of the Silence,” a solo play from Bay Area actor/playwright/rapper Dan Wolf finds a Jewish American podcaster making a podcast about his relationship with, and untimely death of, an artist from Germany, 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 at the Garfield Theatre, JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets $23 members; $28 non-members. (858) 362-1348. sdcjc.org  The University City High School band boosters’ “Sights and Sounds Showcase” presents a musical journey with students, staff and special friends, 6 p.m. Friday, April 19 at the JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. Proceeds benefit UCHS music programs. Tickets $45, with discounts. uchsmusic.com Saturday Art Receptions  In “Wonders Never Cease,” artist Lenore Tolegian Hughes takes viewers on a journey that equates wonder with life with paper weaving collages that combine secular and divine images into icons of a thought-provoking new reality. The exhibit opens with a reception 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. La Jolla, and is on view until May 19. (858) 459-3421. sjbts.org  “The Astronomer’s Cabinet” by Arizona artist Robert D. Cocke features new paintings that celebrates the age-old mysteries of the life on Earth. The exhibit opens with a reception 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at R. B. Stevenson Gallery, 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla, and will remain on view until May 18. (858) 459-3917. rbstevensongallery.com 2019 March of Dimes San Diego March for Babies Thousands of families and local business leaders will join together on Saturday, April 27 at Balboa Park in San Diego for the 2019 March of Dimes San Diego March for Babies -- a 3.5-mile walk-- presented by Jack in the Box. March of Dimes gives 4 million babies born each year the best possible start. Nearly half a million of them are born prematurely or with birth defects. Information: 760-704-6436.

Community Resource Center English Tea 2019 Community Resource Center will hold its 24th Annual English Tea Saturday, April 13, from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center (1140 Oakcrest Park Dr, Encinitas, 92024). The traditional English Tea features a silent auction, raffle, short program and delightful tea. CRC provides a safe place for domestic violence survivors and their families at Carol’s House, its 24-bed emergency shelter. CRC also provides a Therapeutic Children’s Center, education and prevention programs for children and teens, counseling, food and nutrition support, case management, a 24-hour domestic violence hotline, and legal assistance. For tickets to the event, visit crcncc.org/event/englishtea/ River Valley Conservancy offers ‘A Trip Back in Time’ The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) offers a trip back in time at the San Diego Archaeological Center April 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The whole family will participate in artifact analysis and mapping and an Archaeology Quest in the museum, with additional museum activities afterward. New exhibits will also be available to explore where participants can check out the new museum app which offers additional information and videos. Recommend closed-toe shoes, pants and a jacket in case of inclement weather, water and snacks. Donations gratefully accepted. This event is part of the Conservancy’s Watershed Explorers Program. The Archeological Center is at 16666 San Pasqual Valley Road in Escondido, 92027. Questions? Contact Ana Lutz, SDRVC Education Manager, ana@sdrvc.org. Register at sdrvcsdarchcenter.eventbrite.com Event to host iGIST author Meet author L.S. Larson, the creator of new immersive YA novel iGIST, at a fun, interactive, and family-friendly event Saturday, April 13 from 4-5- p.m. at the La Jolla High School auditorium. Described as a “stellar futuristic tale” by Kirkus Reviews, IGIST is the newest YA series sweeping the globe. At the event, Larson will share his inspiration for the world’s first immersive novel and discuss IGIST’s mission to build a better future for humanity. Fans will get a chance to meet Larson, have their books and posters signed, and take photos with the author. This event is geared toward middle and high school students but is free for everyone to attend. To register, visit bit.ly/2IbdsyE NC Rep presents ‘All in the Timing’ “All in the Timing” by award-winning playwright David Ives will be presented at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach April 13 (Opening Night) -May 5. Previews begin April 10. Ives, described by The New York Times as “wizardly, magical, funny, and original,” has penned six one-act comedies that examine various attempts at relationships and communication with hilarious results. Using inspired language and wordplay, Ives takes delight in pushing audiences’ smart buttons and teasing their brains. Call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets. ‘Pairings with a Purpose’ benefit for Feeding San Diego On Saturday, April 13, noon-3 p.m. (VIP 11 a.m.) San Diego’s top chefs will pair up with local breweries and wineries for the ultimate culinary competition. The signature spring fundraising event, “Pairings with a Purpose,” benefits Feeding San Diego, the leading hunger-relief organization in San Diego. The fourth annual event will be held at Bobby Riggs Tennis Club & Museum in scenic Encinitas and features exclusive tastings, a performance by New Orleans band Cowboy Mouth, games and one-of-a-kind auction items. Ages 21 and over only. Visit feedingsandiego.org. USO Gala USO San Diego’s 78th Annual Stars and Stripes Gala “Stand Up for Liberty” will take place on Saturday, May 18, at the San Diego Marriott Marquis and Marina. Ernest Rady, philanthropist, businessman and entrepreneur, will receive the America Eagle Award, and Gary Sinise, Academy Award winner and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, will receive the Patriot Award. For ticket information, visit www.usosandiego.org/gala-2019. FACE Foundation Bags & Baubles event On Sunday, April 28, the San Diego-based nonprofit FACE Foundation will be holding its 9th annual shopping event of the season, Bags & Baubles. Held at a sprawling private Rancho Santa Fe estate from 1 – 5 p.m., this silent auction fundraiser raises proceeds for pets in need of life-saving veterinary care. Bags & Baubles is a one-of-a-kind event that allows guests to shop for a cause while enjoying a fantastic day with fellow fashion-minded animal lovers. Each item up for bid has been donated to FACE Foundation and 100 percent of event proceeds will benefit pets facing “economic euthanasia,” when families are unable to afford life-saving treatment for their critically-injured or ill pets and are left with only one option – euthanasia. FACE is there to provide financial assistance and resources to families in need of a helping hand during these veterinary emergencies. Registration for the 2019 event is open at www.bagsandbaubles.org. Del Mar National Horse Show The Del Mar National Horse Show is steeped in tradition and has a rich history of showcasing some of the most exciting and prestigious world-class equestrian competitions in the country. Celebrating its 74th year, the 2019 event runs April 16-May 5 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Experience the elegance and excitement of three weeks of thrilling competition. The Del Mar National attracts nearly 1,500 horses in three distinct disciplines: Western, Dressage and Hunter/Jumper. New this year: Hunter/Jumper Week will feature Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) classes – a prestigious designation which tracks points for every registered rider from around the world. For more information: 858-792-4288; delmarnational.com. Evening of Hope Gala Operation HOPE-North County, a nonprofit organization that serves families with children and single women who are experiencing homelessness, is hosting its first annual Evening of HOPE Gala on Saturday, April 27, at 6 p.m.at the California State University San Marcos Ballroom, 333 South Twin Oaks Road, San Marcos. The evening will begin with a reception followed by dinner, auction and paddle raise. The evening will honor partners in the community who have balanced community involvement, professional endeavors and philanthropy as Operation HOPE-North County celebrates its third year of year-round services.