Event briefs: May 22

Memorial Day celebration in Solana Beach May 27

The City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5431 will co-host a Memorial Day ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, May 27, at the La Colonia Park Veterans Honor Courtyard, 715 Valley Ave.

Camp Pendleton Young Marines will be the honor guard. Terry Kuhs will be the guest speaker, as well as Solana Beach Mayor David Zito and Randy Treadway, Post Commander for VFW Post 5431. The Santa Fe Christian School Band will perform patriotic songs. A special “Feathers from Heaven” dove release will be provided by Joe and Leslie Irwin. The Veteran’s Memorial wall, which honors the service of all Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars, will be available for viewing.

Docents from the Civic and Historical Society will be on hand to conduct tours of the Historical Museum. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, call 858-720-2453.

The Gallery at North Coast Rep reception

Artist Tiffany Bociek will exhibit her unique encaustic (beeswax) artwork at The Gallery at North Coast Repertory in a new solo exhibition titled “Starry-Eyed Reverie.”

The opening reception of this show will be held Sunday, June 2, from noon-1 p.m.

The Gallery at North Coast Repertory is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe, Suite D, Solana Beach, 92075. Bociek’s exhibition will be on view from May 29 - June 23 at the gallery, during box office hours, 7 days a week, noon-4 p.m. For those who would like to view the art during off hours, contact Gallery Director Angela Jackson at angela@northcoastrep.org. For more information, visit northcoastrep.org/donor-events/ or call the box office at (858) 481-1055.

NC Rep Impro Theatre Twilight Zone Unscripted

From the darkest corners of reality, to the land of the unexplained — Impro Theatre’s Twilight Zone Unscripted pays homage to Rod Serling’s breakthrough sci-fi series “The Twilight Zone.” The Twilight Zone Unscripted will run Monday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. at North Coast Repertory Theatre, located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org for mor einformation or to purchase tickets.

San Diego Zoo gala

San Diego Zoo will hold its annual “Rendezvous In The Zoo (R.I.T.Z)” fundraiser Saturday, June 15, 6:30-8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of exotic animal encounters, gourmet food and cocktails, musical entertainment and dancing.

This year’s R·I·T·Z black-tie gala will benefit the Sanford Children’s Zoo at the San Diego Zoo — a place where kids of all ages can learn and explore, sparking a passion for conservation. RSVP by June 1 to farima.ritz@yahoo.com

Cinema By the Sea in Del Mar

The Del Mar Foundation announced announce the return of its Cinema By the Sea outdoor movie series on the beach. This year, movies will begin on the beach in front of the main lifeguard tower at 17th Street with Jason Statham battling a prehistoric shark in “The Meg,” while the next two films, “Incredibles 2” and “Back to the Future” will be shown at Powerhouse Park. Movies begin at sundown and the main features will be preceded by a Pixar short.

What’s playing: Friday, May 31: “Incredibles 2“ at Powerhouse Park; Friday, June 21: “Back to the Future” at Powerhouse Park; Sunset times: May 31: 7:50 p.m.; June 21: 7:59 p.m.

Location: The beach in front of the main Lifeguard Tower at 1700 Coast Blvd., and Powerhouse Park.

Wildflower and Birding Nature Hike

San Diego Canyonlands will be hosting a free wildflower and birding nature hike from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 25. The hike has a mild incline and is a two-mile round trip. Participants will observe flowers and search for inland and coastal birds during the walk. Bring protective outdoor clothing appropriate for hiking and water. Meet at 2707 Racetrack View Drive Del Mar. Free. Contact Samantha Collins at sami@sdcanyonlands.org or (619) 920-9134

La Jolla Renaissance Singers concerts

The La Jolla Renaissance Singers are presenting a special program of Renaissance music from Iberia and the Spanish Empire, inspired by the San Diego Museum of Art’s upcoming exhibition: Art & Empire- the Golden Age of Spain. There will be three performances:

June 1: 1 p.m. San Diego Museum of Art Balboa Park (Concert is free with your paid admission to the museum); June 2: 4 p.m. Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church- This will be a special joint concert with Courtly Noyse presenting renaissance music from the British Isles. 17010 Pomerado Rd., San Diego, CA 92125 (No advance tickets needed– free will offering.); June 9: 4 p.m. St Thomas More Catholic Church, 1450 S Melrose Dr., Oceanside, CA 92056 (No advance tickets needed– free will offering.) For more information, please go to www.ljrs.org

Ferraris at Cielo

Ferrari Owners Club of San Diego will hold the 2nd annual “Ferraris at Cielo” event Sunday, June 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 18021 Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe. On display will be many spectacular and rare Ferraris as well as Lamborghinis, and perhaps a few “Extra Special” automobiles of interest. This is a free event that is open to the public.

Martiny exhibition at Madison Gallery

Artist Donald Martiny’s third solo exhibition, “SINGULARFORMS,” will be on display from its opening reception 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 25 through Monday, July 22 at Madison Gallery, 320 S. Cedros Ave, Suite 200, Solana Beach. Martiny’s work concentrates on the importance of the brushstroke as a means of connection between artists and material. The artist employs pigments, polymer and gallons of paint, sometimes between 30-40 at a time, to create the right color and viscosity to produce each individual competition. He experiences painting as pushing and moving pure sensation and feeling, i.e. joy, tragedy, tenderness, affection, love, passion, energy. Admission to the gallery is free. Madison Gallery: (858) 523-9155 or info@madisongalleries.com

Desperado show returns to Belly Up

It takes a lot of talent to pull off the vocals and musicianship of Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, but Southern California’s Premier Eagles tribute band, Desperado does it. These musicians have honed their skills and boast an “all live presentation.” No backing tracks or samplers are used in their show. Desperado truly challenges the audience to tell the difference between what they played live and the original recordings.

Desperado performs on Saturday, June 22 at the Belly Up at 9 p.m. Santana Ways opens the show. Tickets are $18/$20 and may be purchased at the venue’s box office, by phone at (858) 481.8140 or online at www.bellyup.com. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave in Solana Beach. The show is 21+. Tickets go on sale on May 10.

Encinitas Guitar Orchestra concert

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, a group of 35 local amateur and professional guitarists, will perform in concert Friday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour, Encinitas.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra will perform selections from around the world, including music from China, the UK, South America, and Africa. Attendees will hear all styles of music from classical to jazzy to Spanish, to contemporary.

For more information, including upcoming guitar workshops, visit the www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com and or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) 815-5616 or peter@guitarsounds.com. A suggested donation of $12 will be accepted at the door.

The Rat Pack

Coastal Cities Jazz Band presents “Direct from Las Vegas: The Rat Pack.” Andy DiMino will star as Dean Martin, Lambus Dean as Sammy Davis Jr. and Sebastian Anzaldo as Frank Sinatra. This performance will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9 at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding St. To purchase tickets in advance, call Gary Adcock at (858) 775-1113.

Volunteers invited to help improve trails

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is participating in National Trails Day at Gonzales Canyon Open Space Preserve in Del Mar on Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m.-noon.

Volunteers are invited by the Conservancy (SDRVC), REI, and the San Diego Mountain Biking Association to participate in improving trails within the Gonzales Canyon Open Space Preserve and tend SDRVC’s 2018–2019 habitat-restoration sites in Gonzales Canyon. Gloves, tools, and water will be provided. All ages welcome with waiver.

This event is free. Ample free parking is at the trailhead, 13510 Sword Way in Del Mar, 92130. Contact Jonathan Appelbaum, SDRVC Conservation manager, at Jonathan@sdrvc.org.

Register at www.rei.com/events/9999/92232/243914

Danny Green Trio

The First Sunday Concert will take place 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at the Encinitas Library Community Room, 540 Cornish Drive. The concert will feature renowned jazz pianist and Origin Records recording artist Danny Green and the rest of the trio—bassist Justin Grinnell and drummer Julien Cantelm. Free. Limited seating. (760) 753-7376 and encinitaslibfriends.org

Quidel in Carmel Valley to host blood drive

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, Quidel in Carmel Valley will be hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank in the parking lot at 12544 High Bluff Drive. Anyone 17 or older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. All donors must show picture identification. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit sandiegobloodbank.org or 1-800-469-7322

San Diego Poetry Annual reading

On Friday, June 14, Poetry & Art Series 2019 at the San Diego Art Institute presents the 2018-‘19 San Diego Poetry Annual reading. The event features author, director and Tony award-winning playwright reg e gaines, who contributed poetry to this year’s SDPA. Authors published in the 2018-’19 collections (including Kids! And bilingual editions) are invited to read their work and get free admission for the evening. Authors Judy Reeves, Bill Harding and Jeff Walt will be on hand to share news about SDPA and this year’s upcoming $1,000 Steve Kowit poetry prize. Michael Klam will be the host and DJ Gill Sotu will provide music and sound throughout the show. This interactive arts and culture experience will include beverages, snacks and time to mingle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Members are free, nonmembers at $6 at the door. San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. Poetryandartsd.com or sandiego-art.org or (619) 957-3264.

Heading Downtown?

 Rachmaninoff’s “Pinao Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op. 18,” Shepherd’s “Melt” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No, 8 in F Minor, Op. 93” help close the San Diego Symphony’s season, May 24-26. Christian Măcelaru conducts Simon Trpčeski on piano. Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St. Tickets from $20. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

 The Museum of Photographic Arts’ Coming of Age Film Festival presents films that highlight a different topic related to aging. “Alive Inside” screens 7 p.m. Friday, May 24 and “The Party” screens 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 at 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. Free. (619) 238-7559. mopa.org

 In connection with the 26th annual Lipinsky Family Jewish Arts Festival, La Jolla artist Judith Shufro presents her “California-grown” paintings, May 26-July 11 at San Diego REP/Lyceum Theaters, Horton Plaza, 79 Horton Plaza. Gallery reception is 6:45 p.m. June 24. judithshufro.com

Fashion Benefit