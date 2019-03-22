FACE Foundation’s 9th Annual Bags & Baubles fundraiser to be held April 28

On Sunday, April 28, the San Diego-based nonprofit FACE Foundation will be holding its 9th annual shopping event of the season, Bags & Baubles. Held at a sprawling private Rancho Santa Fe estate from 1 – 5 p.m., this silent auction fundraiser raises proceeds for pets in need of life-saving veterinary care.

Bags & Baubles is a one-of-a-kind event that allows guests to shop for a cause while enjoying a fantastic day with fellow fashion-minded animal lovers. Each item up for bid has been donated to FACE Foundation and 100 percent of event proceeds will benefit pets facing “economic euthanasia,” when families are unable to afford life-saving treatment for their critically-injured or ill pets and are left with only one option – euthanasia. FACE is there to provide financial assistance and resources to families in need of a helping hand during these veterinary emergencies.

A $30 ticket gets you access to the event, complementary wine and mimosas, hor d’oeuvres, and gourmet sweet treats. Up for bid are hundreds of new and gently loved designer handbags, fine jewelry, sunglasses, accessories, men’s items, and more. Among the designer brands featured are Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Gucci, Prada, Miu Miu, and Fendi, plus plenty of vegan and vintage styles. Opportunity drawing packages will also be raffled off, including fashion items, spa and skincare products, and great pet packages.

Approximately 430 guests and volunteers attended last year’s Bags & Baubles, which raised nearly $133,000 for pets facing life-threatening conditions. Registration for the 2019 event is open at www.bagsandbaubles.org.