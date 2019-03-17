40th Annual Fiesta del Sol to be held May 18-19

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce has hosted this free two-day music and crafts event for 40 years as a kick-off to summer in Solana Beach and to give back to the community. Once again, the Belly Up is providing an exceptional lineup of musicians to perform over the two day event, which also includes local community talent. In addition, the event features a children’s area set up for families to enjoy rides, games, and a climbing wall. Just like last year, there will be two stages to celebrate with over 20 bands over the weekend. Parking is free and options for parking have been expanded, making it easier to park and catch one of the frequently scheduled shuttles. Don’t forget that bus, Amtrak and Coaster transportation drops off right across the street from the Fiesta del Sol main entrance.