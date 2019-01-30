Local band The Funk Junkies to perform at Belly Up Feb. 1

On Friday, Feb. 1 from 5:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m., The Funk Junkies will be performing at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach. This fun evening will be a fundraiser for the Parent/Teacher/Student Association (PTSA) of local Earl Warren Middle School.

The Funk Junkies is fronted by Solana Beach resident and Earl Warren mom April Mosebrook. They are one of San Diego’s premier dance bands who will get you up dancing while they get down with the groove. Don’t let the name fool you - this versatile band plays disco, pop, funk, R&B and even a little country. They have over 100 years of combined experience, and members have played with or opened for such renowned acts as Big Mountain, Jason Mraz and Ozomatli.

Come out for all this fun and support a good cause. Doors open at 5 p.m. The price is $7 at the door, and $2 from every ticket will go to the PTSA. Advance tickets are also available at www.bellyup.com