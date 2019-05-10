City of Encinitas to host community forum on proposed gas-powered leaf blower ordinance

Members of the Encinitas community are invited to participate in a community forum on Monday, May 13 at 6 p.m. about the city’s proposed gas-powered leaf blower ordinance, which is currently on the Encinitas City Council agenda for a hearing on June 19. The forum will feature presentations by staff members and subject matter experts who will explain the proposed ordinance in detail, a timeline for implementation if the measure is approved by City Council, and how the proposed ordinance will help the city to achieve its Climate Action Plan goals.
The forum will be held at the Encinitas Community & Senior Center, Banquet Hall, 1140 Oakcrest Drive, Encinitas.
A copy of the proposed ordinance is available at EncinitasCA.gov/Climate. The city is seeking public comment through May 24, which can be sent to ClimateAction@encinitasca.gov.