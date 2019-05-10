City of Encinitas to host community forum on proposed gas-powered leaf blower ordinance

Members of the Encinitas community are invited to participate in a community forum on Monday, May 13 at 6 p.m. about the city’s proposed gas-powered leaf blower ordinance, which is currently on the Encinitas City Council agenda for a hearing on June 19. The forum will feature presentations by staff members and subject matter experts who will explain the proposed ordinance in detail, a timeline for implementation if the measure is approved by City Council, and how the proposed ordinance will help the city to achieve its Climate Action Plan goals.