Mitchell Thorp Foundation 10th Annual Warrior Spirit Run/Walk & Family Festival benefit to be held Feb. 2

Carlsbad and the surrounding San Diego County communities will come together once again for the inspiring 10th annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation (MTF) 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Feb. 2 at Poinsettia Park in Carlsbad.

The Thorps truly understand what community is all about after receiving the incredible emotional and financial support and outpouring of love that took place on their behalf when their son Mitchell became ill. Mitchell courageously fought for five years but ultimately lost his battle with an undiagnosed illness. The local community came together for the Thorp family and has continued to come together over the last nine years for other local children and families.

“Through our own personal journey with our dear son, Mitchell, we know firsthand the heartache that parents face when their child is diagnosed with a critical illness. When communities of willing and giving hearts come together, miracles DO happen.” noted Beth Thorp, co-founder. For 10 years the San Diego community has helped encourage and support our local children and families by letting them know they are not alone, and by giving them hope that there are good people, who really care.”

This annual event is MTF’s largest fundraiser of the year, allowing them to help more and more families with children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions. The funds raised will help go toward their programs to help children like Charlie, age 2, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer. Charlie’s mom like many, had to leave her job to stay by her side at the hospital while undergoing chemotherapy and stem cell transplants; 3-year-old Reynaldo, diagnosed with epilepsy, who has had a second surgery to help reduce his daily seizures by 60-70 percent; and Parys, 14, diagnosed with a rare disease called Doc 8, who had to travel to National Institute of Health for four months for chemo, bone marrow and stem cell transplants.

These are just a few of the families that benefit from the funds raised by the Mitchell Thorp Foundation, helping families keep a roof overhead, food on the table, and help cover medical costs not covered under insurance and much more. Each year, a half a million children in the United States, including more than an estimated 2,000 children in San Diego County, are diagnosed with these types of conditions. Applications flow in monthly for assistance and the Mitchell Thorp Foundation’s mission is to help as many children and families as possible.

The 10th Annual 5K Run/Walk is themed around these “Warrior Children” who are fighting for their tomorrow.

“Nothing is more powerful than seeing the ‘Warrior Spirit’ in these children as they battle every day,” noted MTF Co-Founder and CEO Brad Thorp. “That is why this day is so powerful – seeing the community come together to show their ‘Warrior Spirit to Help a Warrior Child.’”

This year’s event will include a patriotic skydive demonstration, three live bands along route, DJ warm ups and dance contest, San Diego Padres Friar and Pad Squad, Vendors, Family Fun Festival with games, prizes, jumpies, food, and activities for the entire family to stay and enjoy. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. followed by 9 a.m. Opening Ceremonies with run/walk and family festival to follow.

The event is once again made possible by the support of sponsors, including Independent Financial Group, Planning Center, DATRON, Incubate Ventures, The Gym, Skydive San Diego and the San Diego Padres. Never too late to be a corporate sponsor and or create a company team to participate.