Theatre School @ North Coast Rep to feature comedy musical ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part’

This “Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part” edition features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John DuPrez and Eric Idle. The story centers on King Arthur and his search for the Holy Grail. After a rather silly bit of miscommunication leads briefly to Finland, the king and his ever-faithful squire Patsy begin to search for knights to accompany him on his Quest. He finds his first in the unlikely guise of Dennis, a hideous local mud farmer. After convincing the locals that he is the king by conjuring the Lady of Lake to prove it, Dennis is transformed into Sir Galahad. The rest of the knights are found far and wide and The Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls, send the stalwart band on their way. They meet up with an unforgettable slew of outrageously kooky characters and musical hilarity ensues as Arthur and the Knights make their journey. Goofy, giddy fun for all ages.