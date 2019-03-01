Theatre School @ North Coast Rep to feature comedy musical ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part’

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the side-splitting musical “Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part” March 28-31.
This “Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part” edition features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John DuPrez and Eric Idle. The story centers on King Arthur and his search for the Holy Grail. After a rather silly bit of miscommunication leads briefly to Finland, the king and his ever-faithful squire Patsy begin to search for knights to accompany him on his Quest. He finds his first in the unlikely guise of Dennis, a hideous local mud farmer. After convincing the locals that he is the king by conjuring the Lady of Lake to prove it, Dennis is transformed into Sir Galahad. The rest of the knights are found far and wide and The Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls, send the stalwart band on their way. They meet up with an unforgettable slew of outrageously kooky characters and musical hilarity ensues as Arthur and the Knights make their journey. Goofy, giddy fun for all ages.
Director, Ben Cole, is tickled to be working on such a silly show with this outstanding group of students. The show is a new musical lovingly ripped off from the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” packed with all your favorite moments from the movie with a few unexpected surprises thrown in.
Featured in the cast are: Charlotte Baron, Carmel Valley; Dominic Barrett, Encinitas; Michelle Difrancesco, Rancho Santa Fe; Sade Frame, Oceanside; Jake Howze, Encinitas; Hailey Irwin, Carmel Valley; Noah Jackson, Del Mar; Sophia Kahn, Rancho Santa Fe; Jackson Kampf, Carmel Valley; Ella Lombardi, Rancho Santa Fe; Sidney Modigh, Solana Beach; Charlie Newman, Encinitas; Roya Ostadan, Rancho Santa Fe; Connor Overton, Carlsbad; Caroline Salel, Solana Beach; Shea Salel, Solana Beach; Aydin Sencan, Carmel Valley; Mira Singh, Rancho Santa Fe; Macy Viemeister, Encinitas; and Isabel White, Carmel Valley.
Performance times are Thursday, March 28, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; March 29, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; March 30, 2 p.m. and 6 p,m, and March 31, 2 p.m. For tickets, call the box office at 858-481-1055 or visit the website at www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.
North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D in Solana Beach.