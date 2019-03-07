Expert to speak on ‘The Truth about Social Media’ at SDA Family Forum

Navigating the world of social media is challenging for teenagers and their parents, who often view it from different perspectives. How much is too much? Why do “likes” seem to matter so much? These and other questions will be explored in the interactive Family Forum, “The Truth About Social Media – Love? Hate It? Can’t Live Without It?.”

The Family Forum will take place on Wednesday, March 20 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at San Dieguito High School Academy, 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, in the Mustang Commons. Parents are encouraged to attend with their middle school and high school students.

The program will feature Cyber Specialist Jon Moffat along with a panel of high school students from San Dieguito Academy. Learn more about the effects of social media on mood, sleep patterns, and brain health. Hear about “brain hacking” and the insidious ways tech companies keep teens hooked to their apps and games. Student panelists will share their experiences of voluntarily going off of social media for differing periods of time, and discuss the digital knowledge gap between parents and teens.

Moffat is the owner of Cyber Education Consulting. He is nationally recognized for his extensive knowledge of cyber safety and education.

This free Family Forum is sponsored in partnership with the San Dieguito Academy Foundation and San Dieguito Alliance. Space is limited. RSVPs are recommended at sss.sdacademy@gmail.com