Queen Bee Market comes to Del Mar April 26-27

The Queen Bee Market, featuring curated and handmade and vintage goods, will return to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27.

The popular urban-style handmade market, described as “Etsy comes to life,” will feature nearly 100 hand-selected artisans, including local and regional crafters such as Chalk Couture, a chalk-centric line of DIY home décor; and Blessed Little Bird, maker of customizable jewelry and trinkets.

In addition to all the the spring shopping opportunities, Queen Bee Market also has interactive workshops and make-and-take stations. Some of this year’s workshops include learning to create hand-stamped jewelry, making and using essential oils to keep pets healthy and pest-free, and more.

This year, Queen Bee Market is also partnering with the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank. There will be donation barrels at the market to collect non-perishable food items.

To learn more or donate to a virtual food drive, visit thequeenbeemarket.com.