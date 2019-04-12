North Coast Rep to present John Denver tribute

Acclaimed singer Jim Curry returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre May 6-7 to perform the music of the late John Denver. The music “is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time,” said Curry.
Curry, whose voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie Take Me Home: The John Denver Story, has performed Denver’s music in sold-out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today’s top performer of Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits.
Over the years, Curry has been joined onstage by former John Denver band members and behind the scenes with Denver’s family and friends. Curry has developed a one-of-a-kind musical and visual experience in which parents, grandparents and children alike can immerse themselves in uplifting, heartfelt music with a message. The music is performed along with projected slides and videos of nature.
Jim will be accompanied by his wife, Anne Curry (vocals, guitar and mandolin), Diane Ireland (flutes) and Chris Wills (vocals and keyboard).
The John Denver tribute will run May 6-7, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $38 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.