WISP CEO featured on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ Nov. 18

WISP, the ultra-modern cleaning tool using smarter design and Bristle Seal Technology to make cleaning easier, faster and more efficient, announced recently that Eben Dobson of Solana Beach, CEO and inventor of the WISP, will appear in an episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank” on Sunday, Nov. 18, at 9 p.m. Dobson was granted the opportunity to pitch Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest Shark Sara Blakely after rigorous assessment.

The WISP is the only broom product on the market specifically designed to be used with one hand. Using a simple pulling motion, the three-piece WISP, designed at a 90-degree angle, can clean virtually any floor surface and maneuvers easily around edges. The cleaning system features a patented ergonomic foot-operated dustpan, which teamed with the Bristle Seal Technology, creates a floor-to-pan seal, reducing back strain while expertly capturing dirt, pet hair, lint and other debris. WISP's telescoping function allows users to easily adjust the handle to meet their needs while also allowing them to conveniently store the WISP under sinks or cabinets when not in use.

“Our vision at WISP is simple: to make people’s lives easier while delivering a great customer experience,” said Dobson. “With our viral campaign in 2016, we’re thrilled with the opportunity to build upon our momentum and share why we truly believe in our product with the Sharks and ABC’s expansive audience. Being able to appear on Shark Tank is an amazing opportunity for any entrepreneur and we’re hopeful that this will help us impact and help even more people around the world.”

WISP launched a viral Kickstarter campaign in 2016 that exceeded their fundraising goal by 184 percent. In addition, the company’s Facebook campaigns have also received more than 100 million video views worldwide and have been shared more than 1.3 million times.

The WISP’s line of products also includes the revolutionary miniWISP, great for pet owners, and the bigWISP, a lightweight alternative to traditional push brooms. The innovative line of cleaning products was originally inspired by Dobson’s time spent on the golf course. He founded WISP Industries with a mission of designing products that truly reinvent the way people clean their floors.

To purchase The WISP and see the full line of WISP products, visit theWISP.com. —Submitted news release