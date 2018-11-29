Holiday tree lighting event to be held in Solana Beach Dec. 2

The Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Commission invites all to join friends and neighbors on Sunday Dec. 2 (date changed due to weather) for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event at Fletcher Cove Park from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.There will be plenty of sweets, treats, cider and hot cocoa to go along with all the fun.

Framed by the magnificent view of the ocean, Fletcher Cove Park provides the perfect backdrop for this annual holiday event. Throughout the evening the community will be entertained by the very merry music of award-winning pianist Robert Parker, and youth choir’s from Saint James Academy in Solana Beach. Once the switch is flipped, and the tree lights turn on, all eyes will be watching for Santa’s arrival by a fire-truck escort, scheduled for 5:20 p.m. Children will have the chance to ask Santa for that most important gift and to remind him just how good they’ve been all year.