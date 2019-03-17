Fostering Hope Golf Classic benefiting Voices for Children to be held March 31, April 1

The 27th annual Fostering Hope Golf Classic benefiting Voices for Children and presented by Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Management will be held on March 31 and April 1 at The Santaluz Club. The two-day event kicks off with the Fostering Hope Cocktail Party on Sunday evening, March 31, before the 18-hole tournament and awards ceremony on Monday, April 1.

The Fostering Hope Cocktail Party, which will be held Sunday, March 31 from 5-8 p.m., will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and much more. Participation in the golf tournament is not required to attend. Tournament participants will return Monday morning, April 1, for an 18-hole tournament, lunch, and awards ceremony at one of San Diego’s most beautiful courses. Those not participating in the tournament can enjoy spa experiences at the exclusive Santaluz Spa.

The 2018 classic benefiting Voices for Children raised nearly $230,000 for its Court Appointed Special Advocate program.