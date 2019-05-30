Event briefs: May 30

North Coast Rep presents ‘Wiesenthal’ June 10-11

From Off-Broadway, North Coast Rep presents “Wiesenthal,” a play written and performed by Tom Dugan and directed by Jenny Sullivan. His 90-minute play is heartfelt, deeply moving and compelling; he makes history come alive. Simon Wiesenthal was a Jewish Austrian Holocaust survivor who became a Nazi hunter after the war. He spent his life tracking down and gathering information on fugitive Nazi war criminals so they could be brought to trial. He was affectionately called “The Jewish James Bond,” as he recounts his life, like a gripping spy thriller, and how he solved his most sensational cases.

“Wiesenthal” will run June 10-11, at 7:30 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets are $40 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

TPHS Music Department presents Spring Concerts

The Torrey Pines High School Music Department will hold its Spring Concert on June 3 and 6 at Torrey Pines High School’s new Performance Arts Center, directed by Amy Gelb.

The Monday, June 3, concert will feature performances by Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, and Jazz Band. On Thursday June 6, Guitar Ensemble, Choir, and select chamber groups will perform.

Both concerts are 7-8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per adult; students and children are free. See www.torreypinesmusic.com for more information about the TPHS music program.

Ferraris at Cielo

Ferrari Owners Club of San Diego will hold the 2nd annual “Ferraris at Cielo” event Sunday, June 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 18021 Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe. On display will be many spectacular and rare Ferraris as well as Lamborghinis, and perhaps a few “Extra Special” automobiles of interest. This is a free event that is open to the public.



Earl Warren Middle School Seahawk Showcase

Earl Warren Middle School’s Seahawk Showcase, a night celebrating the arts and student achievement, will be held Thursday, June 6, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Earl Warren Middle School, 155 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach. The event will include art on display; performances by Band, Guitar, and Voice Ensemble; student awards recognition; Drama to perform the plays, The Great American Talent Show and The Perfect Ending.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair is back, featuring a “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” theme in a nod to the classic children’s tale by L. Frank Baum. The festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. May 31 and continue through the July Fourth holiday. Location: Via de la Valle and Jimmy Durante Boulevard. Visit sdfair.com.

Presentation in Del Mar on Balboa Park’s historic carousel

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and the Friends of Balboa Park will present a program about Balboa Park’s beautiful, historic menagerie carousel and its exciting future. The free presentation will take place on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. To register: sdrvcmagicalmenagerie.eventbrite.com

Solana Beach Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir concert

Solana Beach Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir presents a choral concert with guest artist Denise Tillman and instrumentalists, Sunday, June 2, at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary, 120 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach. Music selections are from the American choral tradition: gospel, folk and anthems. Come enjoy this lively presentation under the direction of Aaron Burgett, SBPC director of choral music. A freewill offering will be taken. Parking is plentiful.

Summer Solstice in Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association will present its popular annual Summer Solstice event Thursday, June 20, 5-8 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. Summer Solstice features tastes from local restaurants and sips from California wineries, breweries and distilleries. The event also includes music, sunset views and more. For tickets and more information, go to visitdelmarvillage.com.

Free Sunday morning car show, vintage cars welcome

Saddleback Church San Diego in Carmel Valley is welcoming everyone to its inaugural car show as part of its summertime kick-off celebration on Sunday morning, June 2. All activities will be held where the church meets weekly at Canyon Crest Academy, 5951 Village Center Loop Road, San Diego. The public is invited to attend the car show and enjoy a free lunch.

It’s the first time for the church to organize a car show. Participation is welcomed from car owners and local members of car clubs throughout San Diego County. Hot rods, dragsters, classic cars and muscle cars, as well as vintage trucks and motorcycles, are all invited to compete for recognition. Entry fee for car show registrants is three canned food items, which will stock the church’s food pantry that benefits community families.

All participating vehicle owners will receive a swag bag. Parking for car show participants will be reserved at Canyon Crest Academy. Owners are requested to set up their cars at the school by 9 a.m. and visit the car show hospitality counter. Church services will be held at the school at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The car show will include a competition among the entrants. Church attendees will be invited to vote for their favorite cars, including “Best of Show,” “Best Paint Job” and “Best Interior” categories. Trophies will be awarded to the winning car owners.

For more information about the car show, contact Marsha Tom at (858) 519-1754, email at marshat@saddleback.com, or visit www.saddleback.com/sandiego.

RB Chorale 45th anniversary show

Pat Bean will present “The RB Chorale: A Celebration of 45 Years” on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 at the Poway Performing Arts Center, 15498 Espola Road, Poway. This milestone show will include some of the most popular numbers performed by the Chorale since its inception in 1974. Tickets may be purchased at www.rbchorale.org.

NC Rep Impro Theatre Twilight Zone Unscripted

From the darkest corners of reality, to the land of the unexplained — Impro Theatre’s Twilight Zone Unscripted pays homage to Rod Serling’s breakthrough sci-fi series “The Twilight Zone.” The Twilight Zone Unscripted will run Monday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. at North Coast Repertory Theatre, located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org for mor einformation or to purchase tickets.

San Diego Zoo gala

San Diego Zoo will hold its annual “Rendezvous In The Zoo (R.I.T.Z)” fundraiser Saturday, June 15, 6:30-8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of exotic animal encounters, gourmet food and cocktails, musical entertainment and dancing.

This year’s R·I·T·Z black-tie gala will benefit the Sanford Children’s Zoo at the San Diego Zoo — a place where kids of all ages can learn and explore, sparking a passion for conservation. RSVP by June 1 to farima.ritz@yahoo.com

Desperado show returns to Belly Up

It takes a lot of talent to pull off the vocals and musicianship of Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, but Southern California’s Premier Eagles tribute band, Desperado does it. These musicians have honed their skills and boast an “all live presentation.” No backing tracks or samplers are used in their show. Desperado truly challenges the audience to tell the difference between what they played live and the original recordings.

Desperado performs on Saturday, June 22 at the Belly Up at 9 p.m. Santana Ways opens the show. Tickets are $18/$20 and may be purchased at the venue’s box office, by phone at (858) 481.8140 or online at www.bellyup.com. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The show is 21+. Tickets go on sale on May 10.

10th Annual Bullies Uncorked fundraiser

Marking its 10th year, Southern California Bulldog Rescue’s Bullies Uncorked, presented by “Holli”day…Anyday, will take pet parents and their four-legged kiddos on a park-like journey at a private Rancho Santa Fe estate.

While Southern California Bulldog Rescue hosts various fundraisers throughout the year, Bullies Uncorked is its most popular taking place on June 1, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The afternoon opens with a stroll through an expansive Rancho Santa Fe estate, complete with hors d’ oeuvres, fine wines, artisanal beers and ciders, and local tequila and vodka purveyors preparing their own signature cocktails.

Also on hand will be the founder of “Holli”day…Anyday, Holli Lienau, creating food and cocktail demos for her YouTube Cooking Show, “Easy Breezy Kitchen.”

Tickets to the 10th Annual Bullies Uncorked fundraiser are $50 per person and $10 per pet. Tickets sales will be available at the door with the per person charge at $55. Funds raised support Bulldogs and outreach efforts at Southern California Bulldog Rescue. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.SoCalBullDogRescue.org.

The Rat Pack

Coastal Cities Jazz Band presents “Direct from Las Vegas: The Rat Pack.” Andy DiMino will star as Dean Martin, Lambus Dean as Sammy Davis Jr. and Sebastian Anzaldo as Frank Sinatra. This performance will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9 at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding St. To purchase tickets in advance, call Gary Adcock at (858) 775-1113.

Volunteers invited to help improve trails

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is participating in National Trails Day at Gonzales Canyon Open Space Preserve in Del Mar on Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m.-noon.

Volunteers are invited by the Conservancy (SDRVC), REI, and the San Diego Mountain Biking Association to participate in improving trails within the Gonzales Canyon Open Space Preserve and tend SDRVC’s 2018–2019 habitat-restoration sites in Gonzales Canyon. Gloves, tools, and water will be provided. All ages welcome with waiver.

This event is free. Ample free parking is at the trailhead, 13510 Sword Way in Del Mar, 92130. Contact Jonathan Appelbaum, SDRVC Conservation manager, at Jonathan@sdrvc.org.

Register at www.rei.com/events/9999/92232/243914

Danny Green Trio

The First Sunday Concert will take place 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at the Encinitas Library Community Room, 540 Cornish Drive. The concert will feature renowned jazz pianist and Origin Records recording artist Danny Green and the rest of the trio—bassist Justin Grinnell and drummer Julien Cantelm. Free. Limited seating. (760) 753-7376 and encinitaslibfriends.org

San Diego Poetry Annual reading

On Friday, June 14, Poetry & Art Series 2019 at the San Diego Art Institute presents the 2018-‘19 San Diego Poetry Annual reading. The event features author, director and Tony award-winning playwright reg e gaines, who contributed poetry to this year’s SDPA. Authors published in the 2018-’19 collections (including Kids! And bilingual editions) are invited to read their work and get free admission for the evening. Authors Judy Reeves, Bill Harding and Jeff Walt will be on hand to share news about SDPA and this year’s upcoming $1,000 Steve Kowit poetry prize. Michael Klam will be the host and DJ Gill Sotu will provide music and sound throughout the show. This interactive arts and culture experience will include beverages, snacks and time to mingle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Members are free, nonmembers at $6 at the door. San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. Poetryandartsd.com or sandiego-art.org or (619) 957-3264.

La Jolla Renaissance Singers concerts

The La Jolla Renaissance Singers are presenting a special program of Renaissance music from Iberia and the Spanish Empire, inspired by the San Diego Museum of Art’s upcoming exhibition: Art & Empire- the Golden Age of Spain. There will be three performances:

June 1: 1 p.m. San Diego Museum of Art Balboa Park (Concert is free with your paid admission to the museum); June 2: 4 p.m. Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church- This will be a special joint concert with Courtly Noyse presenting renaissance music from the British Isles. 17010 Pomerado Rd., San Diego, CA 92125 (No advance tickets needed; free will offering.); June 9: 4 p.m. St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1450 S Melrose Drive, Oceanside. (No advance tickets needed; free will offering.) For more information, visit www.ljrs.org

Provocative Presentations

 Pianist Jacquelyne Silver examines the dazzling brilliance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric Chopin, Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and Louis Moreau Gottschalk, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 30 and June 6 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $75-$100 series, $17-$22 individual shows. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

 Darwin and Huxley first predicted that humans shared a common ancestor with the African great apes, and it is now abundantly clear that Africa was the “cradle of humanity.” Thus, the next CARTA Public Symposium is themed “Anthropogeny: The Perspective from Africa,” 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 at the Salk Institute, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Free. The symposium will be viewable online via a live webcast: carta.anthropogeny.org

Four-legged Fundraiser

 Paws & Pints, La Jolla’s largest animal charity event, is back for its sixth year, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at The LOT, 7611 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event is hosted by La Jolla Veterinary Hospital and all proceeds go to The FOCAS Program at The Rancho Coastal Humane Society and The FACE Foundation. Details at pawsandpints.com

Something to See

 International photographer Michael Orenich’s “Face of Humanity,” is a view into the people, the culture and country of Tibet through photos that capture the essence of a native culture on the brink of extinction. See it through June 16 at Gallery 21, Spanish Village Art Center, 1770 Village Place in Balboa Park, San Diego. michael.lifeimages@gmail.com

 The “Grand Small Works Exhibition” focuses on the talents of a dozen of San Diego’s most collectible artists, each presenting their unique style in small scale — no larger than six-by-six inches — on view through June 7 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

