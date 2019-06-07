Encinitas events: June 8

Music By The Sea: Delirium Musicum

Friday, June 14, 7:30 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $14, or at the door

The chamber orchestra is dedicated to providing impassioned and engaging musical performances by a young generation of top musicians from Los Angeles. Wide-ranging musical repertoire allows creative interpretation of the old masters as well as collaboration with contemporary composers in programs that speak to modern audiences. They will perform works by Brahms, Vivaldi, Puccini, Reich, Bersanetti and Locatelli. deliriummusicum.com For tickets, visit: www.encinitas.tix.com

Encinitas Heritage Tree Topper Design Contest

2019 marks the 25th anniversary of the annual Heritage Tree Lighting Ceremony. Residents of Encinitas are asked to submit their best tree-topper ideas keeping in mind this year’s theme: “The Spirit of Encinitas!” The Tree Lighting Ceremony will be on December 6 at Moonlight Beach. Design, submission requirements and more. entries due June 30. Info: bit.ly/2QOM7oy

FIESTA UNIDOS event at Ocean Knoll School

Ocean Knoll Elementary School will be celebrating its children at the annual fiesta “FIESTA UNIDOS,” from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 8. The community is invited to join for kid games, photo booth, a cake walk, face painting, a magician, music, fire truck, homemade food and more. Free admission, food tickets for $1. Address: 910 Melba Road, Encinitas. (760) 944-4351. Eusd.net/ocean-knoll/

Concert: Michael and Friends

Saturday, June 8, 2-4 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free.

Michael Chen, Claire Lewis, Ally Negelesu, and Clara Truong — some of San Diego’s most talented, prize-winning young musicians — perform a program of classical music for piano and violin by Debussy, Liszt, Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Schubert, Shostakovich, and Tchaikovsky. Presented by FanFaire Foundation, where science and music intersect. Info: www.fanfairefoundation.org , 760-630-2710.

Concert: Roger Anderson Chorale

Saturday June 8, 7 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 4 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free.



A retrospective of American Spirituals and African cultural influences. Music includes Motherless Child, Rise The Chariot, Shut de DO, I Got Shoes, as well as African inspired pieces such as Kuimba, O Sifuni Mungu. Featuring Guitarist Jeff Pekarek. Some pieces will be interpreted by dancers from H2O. Info: www.rogerandersonchorale.com, 760-522-7187.

Wednesdays@Noon

Wednesday, June 12, 12-12:50 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free.

Natalia Pavlova, soprano, Daniel Wnukowski, piano, From Europe With Love. Natalia is a graduate of the Tchaikovsky State Conservatory in Moscow and Russian Academy of Theatre Arts. Natalia has performed as a soloist with the Moscow Philharmonic and other leading orchestras around the world. They will perform beloved opera arias and art songs from Baroque to the 20th Century. www.nataliapavlova.ru/ (Parks, Rec. and Cultural Arts) Info: www.Encinitasca.gov/WedNoon, 760-633-2746.

Open Mic Jam Session

Every Tuesday, 6:30-10 p.m. San Dieguito American Legion Post 416, 210 West F St., Free.

Enjoy some musical magic every Tuesday and share your hidden talent: sing, play an instrument, or be part of the audience (think Karaoke but with live music!) under the direction of Doug Allen of the Mar Dels. Info: calegionpost416.org 760-753-5674.

Awaken the Poet Within

Saturdays, 11 a.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free

Experience the practical magic of writing a poem in this weekly writing group, facilitated by Dr. Marit Anderson. Info: bit.ly/1EqwxGF, 760-753-7376.

Award-winning pianist Christine Brown

Saturday, June 15, 7:30 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $10-$20 at the door

Christine Brown, the award-winning composer and pianist, performs from her new album, “Timeless”, the second collection of her unique arrangements of pop/rock covers blended seamlessly with classical music! Enjoy music crossing generations, for a relaxing evening of musical fusion and fun! Info: bit.ly/2JZ67Ei

Performing Arts Workshop

Saturday-Sunday, June 8-9, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Star Theatre, 402 N Coast Highway, Oceanside. $25, $20

Rise. Annual school performance features PAW Studio Company with Guest Artist Preston Swovelin. 2pm shows: younger dancers in Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop, Modern, and Isadora Duncan Technique. 6pm shows: advanced dancers in the third act of La Bayadere, a new contemporary work by Director Emily Miller, and more. Tickets: www.dancepaw.com, 760-753-2671.

Bollywood Dancing for Adults

Sundays, June 9, 16, 23 and 30, 4-5 p.m. Perf. Arts Workshop, 1465 Encinitas Blvd., Suite A102. $60/month (4 classes)

A fusion of Indian and Western dance styles. The session will also provide a cardio workout. All levels are welcome. Bollywood Steps is an established Indian dance company with locations all over San Diego County. Payal Nanavati, Instructor. Info: 215-327-8691, www.sdbollywoodsteps.com

Kizomba Classes with HarrisKizomba

Wednesdays, June 12-26, 8-9 p.m. Dance North County, 535 Encinitas Blvd. $10, $30

Come and learn the African partner dance from Angola called Kizomba (Pronounced: KEY-ZOM-BA) with husband and wife teachers Allen and Nnenna Harris every Wednesday. Open to all ages. No dance shoes required, wear flat comfortable shoes. Info: bit.ly/2Lc8swQ, (760) 453-3094.

Italian Film Festival

Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m. La Paloma Theatre, 471 S. Coast Hwy. 101. $12, $8 (cash only)

Io sono Tempesta. Numa Tempesta is a fascinating, charismatic businessman at the top of his game. Driven by a ruthless, relentless need to succeed, Numa will stop at nothing to close a deal, even if it means bending the law. That’s until the law catches up to him and to avoid prison, Numa is sentenced to a year of community service in a homeless shelter. Info: bit.ly/2Wk2a2D

West African Dance

Friday, June 21, 7-8:30 p.m. Dance North County, Suite 100, 533 Encinitas Blvd. $15, $12, $6

Los Angeles dancer and choreographer, Jahana Blunt, will be teaching all levels. Accompanied by fabulous percussionists. Info: bit.ly/2aq5YV0, 760-402-7229.

Healing Arts Class

Sat. June 15, 10:30 a.m.; Tues. June 11, 18 and 25, 4 p.m. Scripps Hospital Brain Injury Room, 354 Santa Fe Drive. Free.

For those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges. Enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills, improve eye/hand coordination and enjoy the support of facilitator, Denise McMurtrie.

Supplies provided. (Synergy Art Foundation) Register: Pimstone.Deborah@scrippshealth.org, 760-633-6709.

Feldenkrais Mindful Movement, Painting

Saturday, June 8, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. California Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive. $105

The Feldenkrais Method is comprised of easy, slow, mindful movements which are designed to improve your life through the development of self-awareness. This integrative approach, coupled with creativity and artistic expression, facilitates potent self-knowledge in every aspect of your life. Info: www.artretreats.com, 760-436-3310.

Ceramics Lab

Monday-Wednesday, June 24-Aug. 9, 3 a.m.-7 p.m. Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. $380-$420

Adults, 18+. Practice the skills you learn in class and explore new possibilities with a ceramics lab membership. Info: www.luxartinstitute.org/events, 760-436-6611.

Summer Fun on the 101: Leucadia’s Music Festival

Saturday, June 22, 12 p.m.-7:40 p.m. 860 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, Leucadia Roadside Park. Free.

Walk, bike or skate to Leucadia Roadside Park with family and friends to hear 9 live performances by local legends and up and coming musical talent. Plus children’s activities, opportunity drawings and the Swell Property Craft Beer Garden. Info: www.leucadia101.com, 760-436-2320.

Ron Salisbury presents: Nature Poems

Saturday, June 29, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free

Join award-winning poet and exceptional teacher Ron Salisbury (ronsalisbury.com) for an exploration of Nature Poems: how we write them; why we write them; how different cultures treat Nature Poems. Examples galore! A Summer Learning Challenge program. Info: bit.ly/1EqwxGF, 760-753-7376.

Wednesdays@Noon

Wednesday, June 19, 12-12:50 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free.

Chamber Music | OC Young Artists I. Featuring members of the Pre-College Program, the only pre-professional classical music training program of its kind in Southern California. These exceptional young musicians have recently been accepted to The Juilliard School and Eastman School of Music, among other conservatories around the country. The program will feature works by Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart, and others. bit.ly/2EWwHto (Parks, Rec. and Cultural Arts) Info: www.Encinitasca.gov/WedNoon, 760-633-2746.

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation hosts lecture on spiders

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation docents will host a free event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8.

Jim Berrian of the San Diego Natural History Museum will give a presentation on the spiders of San Diego County. Afterward, participants will go out on the trail and try to find some spiders.

The Nature Center is located at 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. Visit batiquitosfoundation.org.

River Valley Conservancy ‘Leave No Trace’ hike

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) is planning a “Leave No Trace” hike with Al Bates, Leave No Trace master educator, Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This free, leisurely, 1.5-mile hike will take participants through biodiverse Gonzales Canyon in Del Mar. Co-leading the hike is Ana Lutz, education manager of the SDRVC. This activity is suitable for teens and up.

Meet at the Sword Way Trailhead near the intersection of Sword Way and Winstanley Way. To register and get directions, visit sdrvclnt2019.eventbrite.com

‘Exploring Our Sense of Place’ nature program

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy has officially opened enrollment for its 2019–2020 Exploring Our Sense of Place (ESP) program. Enrollment is limited to 26 in order to maximize the experience for participants. Enrollment will close on Aug. 12.

Participants, or “explorers,” will experience the San Dieguito River Valley and watershed in all seasons. The path begins at Volcan Mountain in Julian and continues through the valley to North Beach, Del Mar. For more details and to enroll: sdrvc.org/what-we-do/education/

Cancer Survivors Day Celebration set for June 22

Free event on Torrey Pines Mesa hosted by Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center

Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center will host a free public celebration for local cancer survivors, families, friends and the community at large on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Farmer & The Seahorse restaurant on Torrey Pines Mesa.

The event is part of the 32nd annual observance of National Cancer Survivors Day. The program is open to anyone affected by cancer, including patients, caregivers and loved ones. The celebration will include inspirational stories of survival, complimentary lunch, entertainment by the Ka Lei Aloha O hula dancers and opportunities to connect with caregivers and fellow survivors.

Address: 10996 Torreyana Road, San Diego 92121. Register by calling 1-800-SCRIPPS (727-4777).

Maritime Museum of San Diego hosts Father’s Day Sail

The Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the worlds’ largest collections of historic vessels from sail to steam to submarine, will host its popular annual Father’s Day sail event Saturday, June 15 or Sunday, June 16.

Guests will have the opportunity to sail aboard Maritime Museum tall ships, including schooner Californian, official tall ship of California or San Salvador, the 1542 Spanish galleon replica while enjoying lunch and beer or soft drinks during the three-hour sail on San Diego Bay.

Crews will board guests for the three-hour sailing trip at 11:30 a.m. and return to the Maritime Museum of San Diego at 3 p.m. Passengers have the option to join the lively crew and trim the sails or simply relax and enjoy the weekend sail on San Diego Bay. Tickets and vessel schedule available at sdmaritime.org or by calling (619) 234-9153, ext. 144 for details.

The Rat Pack

Coastal Cities Jazz Band presents “Direct from Las Vegas: The Rat Pack.” Andy DiMino will star as Dean Martin, Lambus Dean as Sammy Davis Jr. and Sebastian Anzaldo as Frank Sinatra. This performance will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9 at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding St. To purchase tickets in advance, call Gary Adcock at (858) 775-1113.

Historic Encinitas bus tour

The Encinitas Preservation Association (EPA) will once again be hosting the historical bus tour on Saturday, June 15 with additional date Oct. 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The tour includes over 50 historical points of interest and scheduled stops at OIivenhain Town Hall and the Heritage Ranch. The highlight of the tour will be a rare opportunity to tour the Bumann Ranch.

Tickets may be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. The tour will depart from the 1883 School House at F St. and 4th St. in Encinitas at 9 a.m. and return at noon. The 1883 School House will be open for viewing following the tour.

‘Summer Sounds’ benefit concert and ‘Lip-Sync Battle’

One-night-only event features live music and performances. Organizers set to raise money for the Adapt Scholarship Fund helping individuals battling neurodegenerative conditions

Adapt Functional Movement Center, a unique 501(c)3 nonprofit rehabilitation center dedicated to enabling individuals with movement disabilities to live a more fulfilled and capable life, will host its inaugural “Summer Sounds” benefit concert on Wednesday, June 26 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the historic Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach. The event is presented and hosted by Adapt, The Belly Up Tavern, and Taylormade Golf.

More information and to purchase tickets: adaptmovement.org

San Diego Botanic Garden Fairy Festival

Children (and parents) are invited to celebrate summer at the annual Fairy Festival at San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Fairy Festival features fairy-themed activities, where children may wear their favorite fairy costume, take an adorable photo with our Fairy Princesses in an enchanted garden, leave their wishes at a magic wishing bush, shop in the Fairy Land Market, and enjoy fairy-themed crafts.

Enjoy live performances by Ruth and Emilia and Twinkletime as well as food, coffee and dessert trucks. Visit SDBGarden.org/fairyfest

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair features a “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” theme in a nod to the classic children’s tale by L. Frank Baum. The fair runs through July 4. Location: Via de la Valle and Jimmy Durante Boulevard. Visit sdfair.com.

