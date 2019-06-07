Event briefs: June 6

Dedication of Fire Wall sculpture in Solana Beach to be held June 13

The community is invited to join the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society at the Solana Beach Fire Station on Thursday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m. for the formal dedication of Betsy Schulz’s Fire Wall s sculpture.

The event will include a ribbon-cutting and refreshments. The Seaweeders, a group within the Civic and Historical Society Garden, has helped to make the Fire Station gardens beautiful.

The Solana Beach Fire Station is located at 500 Lomas Santa Fe Dr, Solana Beach, 92075. Visit www.ci.solana-beach.ca.us

Summer Solstice in Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association will present its popular annual Summer Solstice event Thursday, June 20, 5-8 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. Summer Solstice features tastes from local restaurants and sips from California wineries, breweries and distilleries. The event also includes music, sunset views and more. For tickets and more information, go to visitdelmarvillage.com.

Summer movie series comes to Carmel Valley parks

Summer Movies in the Park, a countywide series of free outdoor movies, will return to several Carmel Valley parks this summer.

Each event provides local residents an opportunity to gather as a community and enjoy the outdoors in the summer evenings at parks and recreation facilities throughout the county. The movies start about 15 minutes after sunset. Grab a blanket or beach chair, bring a picnic and check out these local shows:

• June 8: “Guardians of the Galaxy” at Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park, 5977 Village Center Loop Road

• June 14: “Back to the Future” at Carmel Valley Community Park, 3777 Townsgate Drive

• July 12: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at Ocean Air Community Park, 4770 Fairport Way

The series is a collaboration between the County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation and the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, Carlsbad, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, National City, Oceanside, Poway, Vista, and the USS Midway Museum. To learn more or see the complete countywide schedule, visit summermoviesinthepark.com

Solana Beach Presbyterian Church’s Wellness Ministry presents ‘Understanding and Dealing with Depression’ June 9

Solana Beach Presbyterian Church’s Wellness Ministry will host “Understanding and Dealing with Depression: Cognitive, Systemic, Medical and Spiritual Approaches” Sunday, June 9 at noon. Location: 120 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, 92075 (in Debin Hall). The event is free.

Guest speaker Rev. Juan Daniel Espitia will discuss the root causes of depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. Is there a difference between feeling very sad, crying and depression? What are the roles of medication, psychotherapy, prayer? What treatment options do I have? What if I want to be healed by faith and not medications? How can I help my loved one dealing with these issues?

Whether someone has experienced depression, anxiety or other mental health issues yourself, or knows someone who has faced these challenges in life, they are welcome to attend.

Reservations are requested for planning purposes. A light lunch will be served; donations accepted for lunch. To register, call 858-509-2587.

Panel to discuss new approaches to autoimmune diseases at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute

Scientists, doctors, patients and pharma come together Thursday, June 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute for a panel discussion on the latest discoveries in autoimmune disease, followed by a Q&A session.

There are more than 100 autoimmune diseases, including Crohn’s disease, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and type 1 diabetes, to name only a few. The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association reports that 50 million Americans suffer from autoimmune disease.

Location: Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, Building 12 Auditorium, 10905 Road to the Cure, La Jolla. This event is free and open to the public. To register visit sbpdiscovery.org/events/sbp-insights-immunology

‘Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown’

“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown” performs at the Belly Up Tavern on Friday, July 12. Door open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $21 in advance, $23 at the door and reserved seating is available for $37. Tickets may be purchased online at www.bellyup.com or by calling the box office at (858) 481-8140. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros in Solana Beach 92075. The show is 21+.

Blood drive to be held in Carmel Valley

American Assets Trust in Carmel Valley is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank on Friday, June 14, from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at 11455 E. Camino Real, San Diego, 92130 – parking lot.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. All donors must show picture identification. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation hosts lecture on spiders

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation docents will host a free event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8.

Jim Berrian of the San Diego Natural History Museum will give a presentation on the spiders of San Diego County. Afterward, participants will go out on the trail and try to find some spiders.

The Nature Center is located at 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad, 92011. Visit batiquitosfoundation.org.

River Valley Conservancy ‘Leave No Trace’ hike

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) is planning a “Leave No Trace” hike with Al Bates, Leave No Trace master educator, Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This free, leisurely, 1.5-mile hike will take participants through biodiverse Gonzales Canyon in Del Mar. Co-leading the hike is Ana Lutz, education manager of the SDRVC. This activity is suitable for teens and up.

Meet at the Sword Way Trailhead near the intersection of Sword Way and Winstanley Way. To register and get directions, visit sdrvclnt2019.eventbrite.com

Questions: Ana Lutz: ana@sdrvc.org.

Earl Warren Middle School Seahawk Showcase

Earl Warren Middle School’s Seahawk Showcase, a night celebrating the arts and student achievement, will be held Thursday, June 6, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Earl Warren Middle School.

The event will include art on display; performances by Band, Guitar, and Voice Ensemble; student awards recognition; Drama to perform the plays, The Great American Talent Show and The Perfect Ending.

Earl Warren is located at 155 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, 92075.

‘Exploring Our Sense of Place’ nature program

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy has officially opened enrollment for its 2019–2020 Exploring Our Sense of Place (ESP) program. Enrollment is limited to 26 in order to maximize the experience for participants. Enrollment will close on Aug. 12.

Participants, or “explorers,” will experience the San Dieguito River Valley and watershed in all seasons. The path begins at Volcan Mountain in Julian and continues through the valley to North Beach, Del Mar. For more details and to enroll: sdrvc.org/what-we-do/education/

Father’s Day Fest and Car Show

Belmont Park, San Diego’s iconic beachfront amusement park, will host its sixth annual Cruise to Belmont Father’s Day Fest and Car Show on Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free parking and admission. Celebrate dad this Father’s Day at the beach with nearly 200 classic and modern cars on display, live music, Father’s Day brunch and a cornhole tournament; plus, crafts for the kids, and raffles with giveaways.

Visit www.belmontpark.com.

Cancer Survivors Day Celebration set for June 22

Free event on Torrey Pines Mesa hosted by Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center

Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center will host a free public celebration for local cancer survivors, families, friends and the community at large on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Farmer & The Seahorse restaurant on Torrey Pines Mesa.

The event is part of the 32nd annual observance of National Cancer Survivors Day. The program is open to anyone affected by cancer, including patients, caregivers and loved ones. The celebration will include inspirational stories of survival, complimentary lunch, entertainment by the Ka Lei Aloha O hula dancers and opportunities to connect with caregivers and fellow survivors.

Address: 10996 Torreyana Road, San Diego 92121. Register by calling 1-800-SCRIPPS (727-4777).

Maritime Museum of San Diego hosts Father’s Day Sail

The Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the worlds’ largest collections of historic vessels from sail to steam to submarine, will host its popular annual Father’s Day sail event Saturday, June 15 or Sunday, June 16.

Guests will have the opportunity to sail aboard Maritime Museum tall ships, including schooner Californian, official tall ship of California or San Salvador, the 1542 Spanish galleon replica while enjoying lunch and beer or soft drinks during the three-hour sail on San Diego Bay.

Crews will board guests for the three-hour sailing trip at 11:30 a.m. and return to the Maritime Museum of San Diego at 3 p.m. Passengers have the option to join the lively crew and trim the sails or simply relax and enjoy the weekend sail on San Diego Bay. Tickets and vessel schedule available at sdmaritime.org or by calling (619)234-9153, ext. 144 for details.

Historic Encinitas bus tour

The Encinitas Preservation Association (EPA) will once again be hosting the historical bus tour on Saturday, June 15 with additional date Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The tour includes over 50 historical points of interest and scheduled stops at OIivenhain Town Hall and the Heritage Ranch. The highlight of the tour will be a rare opportunity to tour the Bumann Ranch.

Tickets may be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. The tour will depart from the 1883 School House at F St. and 4th St. in Encinitas at 9 a.m. and return at 12 p.m. The 1883 School House will be open for viewing following the tour.

‘Summer Sounds’ benefit concert and ‘Lip-Sync Battle’ contest

One-night-only event features live music and performances. Organizers set to raise money for the Adapt Scholarship Fund helping individuals battling neurodegenerative conditions

Adapt Functional Movement Center, a unique 501(c)3 nonprofit rehabilitation center dedicated to enabling individuals with movement disabilities to live a more fulfilled and capable life, will host its inaugural “Summer Sounds” benefit concert on Wednesday, June 26 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the historic Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach. The event is presented and hosted by Adapt, The Belly Up Tavern, and Taylormade Golf.

More information and to purchase tickets: adaptmovement.org

San Diego Botanic Garden Fairy Festival

Children (and parents) are invited to celebrate summer at the annual Fairy Festival at San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Fairy Festival features fairy-themed activities, where children may wear their favorite fairy costume, take an adorable photo with our Fairy Princesses in an enchanted garden, leave their wishes at a magic wishing bush, shop in the Fairy Land Market, and enjoy fairy-themed crafts.

Enjoy live performances by Ruth and Emilia and Twinkletime as well as food, coffee and dessert trucks. Visit SDBGarden.org/fairyfest

10th Annual Combat Golf Tournament to benefit the ‘Fighting Fifth’

The Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club will be the scene of the 10th Annual Combat Golf Tournament and Ball Drop to help raise money to support the Marines, Sailors and the families of the 5th Marine Regiment, as well as those “still in the fight” at the Wounded Warrior Battalion West, Camp Pendleton. The event takes place at the challenging Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, 26772 Avery Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 on Monday, June 10.

Check-in for the golf scramble format starts at 9 a.m. The Tournament begins at 11 a.m.

For more information and to register, purchase raffle tickets, or to sponsor a Marine or Wounded Warrior, visit www.DanaPoint5thMarines.com.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair features a “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” theme in a nod to the classic children’s tale by L. Frank Baum. The fair runs through July 4. Location: Via de la Valle and Jimmy Durante Boulevard. Visit sdfair.com.

North Coast Rep presents ‘Wiesenthal’ June 10-11

From Off-Broadway, North Coast Rep presents “Wiesenthal,” a play written and performed by Tom Dugan and directed by Jenny Sullivan. His 90-minute play is heartfelt, deeply moving and compelling; he makes history come alive. Simon Wiesenthal was a Jewish Austrian Holocaust survivor who became a Nazi hunter after the war. He spent his life tracking down and gathering information on fugitive Nazi war criminals so they could be brought to trial. He was affectionately called “The Jewish James Bond,” as he recounts his life, like a gripping spy thriller, and how he solved his most sensational cases.

“Wiesenthal” will run June 10-11, at 7:30 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets are $40 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

San Diego Zoo gala

San Diego Zoo will hold its annual “Rendezvous In The Zoo (R.I.T.Z)” fundraiser Saturday, June 15, 6:30-8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of exotic animal encounters, gourmet food and cocktails, musical entertainment and dancing.

This year’s R·I·T·Z black-tie gala will benefit the Sanford Children’s Zoo at the San Diego Zoo — a place where kids of all ages can learn and explore, sparking a passion for conservation. RSVP by June 1 to farima.ritz@yahoo.com

Desperado show returns to Belly Up

It takes a lot of talent to pull off the vocals and musicianship of Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, but Southern California’s Premier Eagles tribute band, Desperado does it. These musicians have honed their skills and boast an “all live presentation.” No backing tracks or samplers are used in their show. Desperado truly challenges the audience to tell the difference between what they played live and the original recordings.

Desperado performs on Saturday, June 22 at the Belly Up at 9 p.m. Santana Ways opens the show. Tickets are $18/$20 and may be purchased at the venue’s box office, by phone at (858) 481.8140 or online at www.bellyup.com. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The show is 21+. Tickets go on sale on May 10.

NC Rep presents ‘No Choice’

“No Choice” by Judge H. Lee Sarokin is a play about a young couple who fight the government over legislation that prohibits an abortion based upon certain information obtained through early testing of the fetus. The play is based upon an actual law enacted in Indiana and raises an issue likely to end up in the Supreme Court.

“No Choice” will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach,92075. Tickets are free. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to reserve tickets.

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library events

Location: 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

 Jazz at the Athenaeum concerts, 7:30 p.m. June 27 Fabian Almazan Trio; June 16 Amina Figarova Sextet, and July 28 Harry Pickens Trio. Tickets $25-$30 per concert.

 21st annual Athenaeum Summer Festival, 4 p.m. Sundays, June 30; July 7, 14 and 21, stars pianist Gustavo Romero playing Beethoven’s 32 Sonatas. Tickets: $40-$165 single, $152-$620 series.

 28th annual juried exhibition on view July 20 to Aug. 24. Free.

 Flicks on the Bricks, film-and-wine series, “La Jollans of Noir” with vintage crime thrillers starring actors with a La Jolla connection, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays in August. $12-17, per screening, wine for purchase. Aug. 15: “Underworld USA,” with Cliff Robertson; Aug. 22: “Mirage,” with Gregory Peck; Aug. 29: “Sudden Fear,” with Joan Crawford, who had a vacation home in town.

Bayside Summer Nights concert series

7:30 p.m. June 28 to Sept. 1 at Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Single tickets $17-$108 (subject to change). sandiegosymphony.org

Here are some highlights:

 June 28-29: Star Spangled Pops opens the series, complete with patriotic favorites, rousing tunes, familiar film soundtracks and Broadway blockbusters, capped off fireworks.

 Summer Shakespeare Festival kicks off with the Bard’s fabulously charming romantic comedy, “As You Like It.” The magical forest of Arden is the play’s setting, where a gallery of eccentric characters come together to find love, fortune, redemption ... and themselves. Bucolic Balboa Park is the ideal spot for Shakespeare’s enticing tale of mistaken identity, heartfelt romance, and the endearing fumbles and foibles of love. June 16 to July 21 (opening night is June 22). The Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Shakespeare in the Garden is a series of informal presentations that enhance the Summer Shakespeare Festival experience 7 p.m. June 25-29. These feature members of the Festival creative team and take place in the Craig Noel Garden before each performance. Free.

 July 4: America’s Birthday with Lyle Lovett, known for eclectic performance style and his impressive Large Band fuses elements of Americana, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues.

 July 13-14: “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” screens with live symphony orchestra performing the score.

 July 28: Award-winning hip hop artist, actor, film producer and poet, Common joins the San Diego Symphony conducted by Steven Reineke for a one-night-only showcase.

 Aug. 3: The B-52s, one of rock music’s most enduring bands, performs its groundbreaking hits “Rock Lobster,” “Love Shack” and “Roam.”

 Aug. 4: San Diego Symphony, conducted by Yaniv Dinur, pays tribute to Beethoven in a concert of his Symphony No. 7, Leonore Overture No. 3, and a performance of his Piano Concerto No. 1 by rising star pianist Dominic Cheli.

 Aug. 9-10: Classic albums presents The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” cut for performance by the San Diego Symphony in honor of the album’s 50th anniversary.

 Aug. 22: Jazz, The Ultimate Miles Davis concert showcases “Miles Ahead + 19.”

 Aug. 23: “Singin’ in the Rain,” called the greatest musical ever filmed, screens with San Diego Symphony accompaniment.

 Aug. 30-31, Sept. 1: The 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular with grand finale the 1812 Overture and booming cannons and fireworks display.

Birch Aquarium

Location: 2300 Expedition Way. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

 SPF Summer: June 24 to July 17 Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. InterpreTEENS lead ocean conservation stories highlighting Science, Protection and Fun for those walking through the Aquarium. InterpreTEENS will bring exhibits to life through interactions, bio-facts and live specimens.

 Snorkeling with the sharks: 8 a.m. every other weekend July 20 to Sept. 22. Join aquarium naturalists and visit leopard sharks in their underwater home off the La Jolla Coast. Intermediate swimming ability is required and previous snorkeling experience is recommended. Participants must supply their own gear. Ages 10 and older (minors must also be accompanied by a paid adult). Cost: $25-$30. Pre-purchase required.

 Full Moon pier walks: 7 p.m. June 16-17, July 15-16, Aug. 15-16 and 6 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Oct. 13-14. Explore one of La Jolla’s most prominent landmarks normally closed to the public, the Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier, and discover the 100-year history of pier-based data collection at Scripps while walking along the Scripps Pier on an exclusive moonlit tour. Collect plankton, learn about bioluminescent organisms, and explore current research while engaging in hands-on activities.

 Seahorses and Seadragons: Weedy and Leafy Seadragons, as well as several species of seahorses and pipefish, are on view in a new permanent exhibit that celebrates the care and conservation of these unique creatures. Exhibit included with cost of Aquarium admission.

 Green Flash Concert series is the epitome of summer with its lively, outdoor, sunset, 21-and-over concerts. Tickets: $33-$38. Wild Child performs 6 p.m. June 19; Pine Mountain Logs and Venice take the stage, 6 p.m. July 17; The Mother Hips perform 6 p.m. Aug. 14; 10,000 Maniacs concludes the series 6 p.m. Sept. 18.

JCompany youth theater

Alternatively inspirational and hilarious, “Two By Two,” directed by Joey Landwehr, explores the Biblical story of Noah. It seems that the building of the ark was only the first of Noah’s many daunting challenges in a journey that wasn’t always smooth sailing, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets: $12. (858) 457-3030. sdcjc.org/jc

La Jolla Playhouse

Location: 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

 “Put Your House in Order,” June 2-30. Equal parts romantic comedy and old-school thriller, this new play from one of Chicago’s hottest playwrights explores new beginnings at the end of the world.

 “The Luckiest,” June 30 to July 29. Lissette is a vibrant and fiercely independent young woman. But when a sudden diagnosis shatters her world into pieces, she finds herself at odds with her mother and her best friend, who each come bearing strong opinions wrapped in good intentions.

Comedy

 Comedian Steve Trevino presents a multi-show run in La Jolla: 7:30 p.m. June 13-16 and 9:45 p.m. June 14-15. Trevino has released two stand-up specials, the first of which was filmed for Showtime and the second being released on Netflix, La Jolla Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St. Tickets $22, with two drink minimum. (858) 454-9176. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

There’s Music in the Air

 Michael Gerdes conducts the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus’s 2019 season closer, “Remembrance of Things Past,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at UCSD Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Drive. Soloists Eden Tremayne, soprano; Anthony Whitson-Martini, baritone. Tickets from $15. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com

 The Farrell Family Jazz series opens with Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller’s Parlour Game Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7 and continues with Fabian Almazan Trio with Linda May Han Oh and Henry Cole, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $92-$112 series, $25-$30 one concert. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

 La Jolla’s operatic tradition “Opera Wednesday” continues 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 with sopranos Laura Reyes and Jovahnna Borboa, tenor Humberto Borboa Beltran, baritone Anthony Whitson-Martini and accompanist Nicolas Reveles in collective concert at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $10 donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Art Shows

 Following the La Jolla Historical Society’s 2019 Secret Garden Tour, an art reception to showcase the works produced during the tour will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. A painting conceived at each location will be displayed. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

 Han Nguyen’s solo exhibition “Nude Compositions” is on view through June 14 at Joseph Bellows Gallery, 7661 Girard Ave. It features small-scale, black-and-white photographs comprised of varying layers of imagery that present the nude figure within a field of relating forms and tones. (858) 456-5620. josephbellows.com

Wonder Dogs

 Experience the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs, when the Fleet Science Center presents “Superpower Dogs,” in multiple daily showings this summer. San Diego’s own Ricochet, a surf legend helping people with special needs, is one of the dogs featured, 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Admission: $21.95 with discounts. (619) 238-1233. rhfleet.org  “The Coast Starlight,” Aug. 20 to Sept. 15. Keith Bunin’s new play is a smart, funny and compassionate story about our capacity for invention and re-invention when life goes off the rails.

