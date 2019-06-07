Peter Sprague and Leonard Patton to perform at Carmel Valley Library June 12

Peter Sprague and Leonard Patton will perform at the Carmel Valley Library Wednesday, June 12 at 6:45 p.m.

Award-winning jazz guitarist and composer Peter Sprague teams up with vocalist Leonard Patton to play music that jumps around jazz, samba, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Americana, James Taylor, Stevie Wonder and Bob Marley.

They frequently start one song, make up some new sonic material, create some loops and then attempt a safe landing in another aural vista. Freedom is one of the perks of being just a duo. They have an album called “Dream Walkin’” and it was nominated for the Best Jazz Recording at the 2015 San Diego Music Awards. For more information call (858) 552-1668.

The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego, 92130.

