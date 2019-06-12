College essay workshop for parents, teens at CV Library June 18

Carmel Valley’s Janet Larson Melugin will host parent/teen workshop “Writing College Essays with Less Stress”, a workshop presented by Janet Larson, on Tuesday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Carmel Valley Library.

Larson Melugin, MS, an educational consultant and human potential trainer is a college essay editor, guiding high school students on creating memorable and compelling essays for college applications. . Combining her writing skills with her experience in personal development training, she coaches families of college-bound teens on managing the stress of college applications.

Her goal is provide tips for parents on how to best support their teen through the process and to encourage teens to start writing their college essays this summer to help reduce the inevitable stress they face in the first semester of their senior year.

“I want to educate the community to be proactive to keep the stress levels under control, and because the essays can be extremely time consuming, I have many secrets about the process that I want to share,” Larson Melugin said.

For more information or to learn about her recently-launched online college essay course, visit 5stepcollegeessays.com

