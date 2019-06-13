Cinépolis Summer Kids Series offers discounted tickets on Tuesdays and Thursdays

The Cinépolis Summer Kids Series is back for a summer filled of family friendly classics. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. through Aug. 15, guests can enjoy $6 movie tickets at the Cinépolis Del Mar, La Costa and Vista theaters for special screenings of animated movie favorites. The ticket includes a snack pack with popcorn, fruit gummies and a small drink.

All summer movies are suited for the entire family, with a G or PG rating. Groups and events are available at participating locations with 48hrs notice. This summer’s lineup includes:



“Sing” – June 18 and 20

“Smallfoot” – June 25 and 27

“The Iron Giant” – July 2 and 4

“The Wizard of Oz” – July 9 and 11

“Paddington 2" – July 16 and 18

“Despicable Me 3"– July 23 and 25

“Dr Seuss’ The Grinch” – July 30 and Aug. 1

“Minions” – Aug. 6 and 9

“Dr Seuss’ The Lorax” – Aug. 13 and 15

Reserve your seats at cinepolisusa.com

