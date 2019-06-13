Free yoga class at Del Mar Farmers Market on June 15

VibeFlow Yoga will host a free yoga class at the Del Mar Farmers Market this Saturday, June 15 at 1 p.m. at the Del Mar Civic Center.

VibeFlow Yoga is set to open in One Paseo this month, pairing traditional yoga practice with Whole Body Vibration Technology and unique audio immersion with headsets.

Participants are encouraged to arrive for the free class by 12:45 p.m.

The Del Mar Farmers Market operates year-round on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. offering seasonal fruits and vegetables,, international cuisine, eggs, seafood, bread and baked goods, cheese, kettle corn, honey, kombucha and much more.

Del Mar Civic Center is located at 1050 Camino Del Mar (between 10th and 11th Streets). Free parking is available in the garage.

