Local author announces new book and book launch party at Mysterious Gallery Bookstore

Local author Kathy Krevat recently announced the release of her book, The Trouble With Talent, third in the Gourmet Cat Mystery series by Kensington Books. Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore is hosting a book launch party at 4 p.m., on Saturday, June 22, with wine, appetizers and dessert.

Krevat also writes the bestselling Chocolate Covered Mystery series by Berkley Prime Crime, an imprint of Penguin Random House, under the pen name Kathy Aarons.

Kathy Krevat

(MYDA CLARK Photography)

The Trouble With Talent features organic cat food business owner and single mother Colbie Summers as she works to clear her friend’s son suspected of murder, uncovering a corrupt network in the college counseling industry.

“It was fascinating to see the recent college admissions scandal news unfolding,” says Krevat. “My novel includes similar crimes – with the addition of murder – and it was written over a year ago.”

Kim Davis, blogger at Cinnamon, Sugar, and a Little Bit of Murder, says, “Long before the scandals hit recent headlines, Ms. Krevat managed to portend a social issue involving wealthy families using their riches to gain access to top schools for unworthy students. The Trouble With Talent weaves an entertaining, tightly plotted tale of murder in a timely and relevant story involving a college fixer.”

Krevat is a long-time advocate for youth arts education working as a board member for Playwrights Project and an advisor for the CCA Writers’ Conference (ccawritersconference2018.

weebly.com). She’s also on the board and coordinating an anthology for Partners in Crime – the San Diego chapter of Sisters in Crime, a national mystery writers organization.

Mysterious Galaxy (a supporter of the CCA Writers’ Conference) is an independent book store specializing in science fiction, mystery, fantasy and horror. The store has an emphasis on author events in its San Diego storefront, as well as providing booksellers for literary events at libraries, schools, and other venues throughout Southern California.



For more information, visit www.kathykrevat.com, or or follow Krevat on Facebook or Twitter.

Signed copies of The Trouble With Talent are available at Mysterious Galaxy, and ebook and print books will be available anywhere books are sold on June 18. Mysterious Galaxy is located at 5943 Balboa Avenue, Suite 100, San Diego, 92111, (858) 268-4747. www.mystgalaxy.com. This event is free and open to the public.

