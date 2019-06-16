The Elements return to the Aquatic Games Opening Ceremonies June 21

“We would love for The Elements to perform at The Aquatic Games this year”, said Sara Azevedo, director of Azevedo Water Polo.

Indie rock band The Elements will perform at five-time Olympian Tony Azevedo’s Aquatic Games this summer for the third year. This year, they will kick off the Opening Ceremonies held at California State University, Long Beach June 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. An Olympic-style youth water polo tournament event, the third annual Aquatic Games run from June 21 through June 23 at California State University, Long Beach.

The Elements will debut their new songs, “Dream Eater” and “Kingdom.” They will play originals as well as cover songs from bands such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fitz and the Tantrums, Cage the Elephant, and Talking Heads.

The Opening Ceremonies festivities include the announcement of teams; meetings between athletes and their coaches; mingling of attendees with the Aquatic Games staff, coaches and guest Olympians; dancing to live music; and, new this year for parents, a beer and wine garden featuring Olympic water polo memorabilia.

“It’s great seeing how Tony has been growing the sport with this event alone for three years”, said drummer Dylan Herrera. “I’ve attended his clinics and been coached by Olympian Goalies Merrill Moses and MIZE. It’s very motivating to work with Olympians and a great opportunity for young athletes. The Elements are grateful to be part of the Aquatic Games.”

Student athletes themselves, band members have participated in high school sports including water polo, track and swim team at San Dieguito High School Academy in Encinitas. Herrera and Eli Anderson, keyboardist and saxophonist, also play club water polo with Moonlight Beach Water Polo Club and attend Azevedo’s Shooting Clinics. Both are playing in the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics Qualifier’s and are hopeful to compete at this summer’s Junior Olympics held in Irvine.

The Elements have performed on campus and at school events. They perform locally in San Diego at the Leucadia 101 Small Business Saturday, Encinitas 101 Street Fairs, City of Encinitas events, Fiesta Del Sol, San Diego County Fair and Tower 13 in Cardiff.

“I love going to Long Beach and, on top of that, get to perform at an awesome event,” commented lead singer and bassist Julian Boyer.

The Aquatic Games will bring together teams from across the globe and is designed to inspire the next generation of great water polo players and swimmers. In addition to elite top-level play, The Aquatic Games will provide a fun, festive atmosphere complete with guest water polo and swimming Olympians, interactive workshops, on-deck entertainment and an awards finale. Unlike any other youth tournament of its kind, The Aquatics Games are positioned to become the most widely recognized and premier aquatic event in the world.

For more information on The Elements, visit TheElements.band. For The Aquatic Games, visit: azevedowaterpolo.com/the-aquatic-games/.

