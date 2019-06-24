Adapt Functional Movement Center to host ‘Summer Sounds’ benefit concert and ‘Lip-Sync Battle’ contest

Adapt Functional Movement Center, a unique 501(c)3 nonprofit rehabilitation center dedicated to enabling individuals with movement disabilities to live a more fulfilled and capable life, will host its inaugural “Summer Sounds” benefit concert on Wednesday, June 26 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the historic Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach. The event is presented and hosted by Adapt, The Belly Up Tavern, and Taylormade Golf.

Guests will enjoy a lively, Reggae-inspired happy hour, grooving to the sounds of The Dom & Nico Show. To continue the music-filled evening, attendees will also experience an epic lip-sync battle where participants will fight it out to see whose performance can raise the most money for Adapt’s mission. Continuing the night will be San Diego’s very own, Ryan Hiller, who will take the stage to drop a funk, soul, and rock & roll set of original music and cover songs. Closing out the evening will be Mike Myrdal and his six-piece band, Stepping Feet, who will perform crowd-favorites from a wide variety of genres and artists. Proceeds from Summer Sounds benefit the Adapt Scholarship Fund.

Unlike other rehabilitation practices, Adapt is a social enterprise. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization’s programs are designed to aid adults and children in adapting beyond their disabilities in order to maximize the overall life experience. These are individuals affected by neurological disease and injury, including multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), traumatic brain injury (TBI), cerebral palsy (CP), Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injury (SCI), transverse myelitis (TM), spina bifida, and other neurodegenerative medical conditions.

The Carlsbad-based center features welcoming common and community areas, a large gym space featuring custom therapy tables and adaptive equipment, private and group meditation suites, and a kids lounge. Once enrolled as an Adapt member, program participants will experience one-on-one personalized activity-based training and functional movement sessions focusing on strength, coordination, balance, and gait training all while furthering their abilities in each stage of the neurodevelopmental sequence.

Visit adaptmovement.org for tickets and more information.

