Del Mar Art Center celebrates 19th anniversary and new gallery with Grand Opening festivities July 13 and 14

In the week between the close of the fair and opening day of the races, Del Mar celebrates its 60th anniversary as a city, and the Del Mar Art Center celebrates its 19th anniversary as a nonprofit artists cooperative with a Grand Opening of a new gallery location. The gallery, located at 1101 Camino Del Mar, is across the street from the new Del Mar Town Hall and Civic Center. The Grand Opening, taking place from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, and 3:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Sunday July 14, will feature a ribbon cutting, live music, a variety of live art demonstrations, and light refreshments. The Grand Opening is free and open to the public.

The Grand Opening features a dozen gallery artists providing live demonstrations of their creative practice throughout the two-day festivities: everything from calligraphy to oil painting, etching and printmaking to glass art. Visit dmacgallery.com for times, subjects and names of demonstrating artists. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 followed by live music by Marauak Fusion World Music from 6 - 8 p.m.

The Sunday Grand Opening activities are timed to coincide with the Del Mar Foundation celebration of the 60th anniversary of the City of Del Mar on Sunday, July 14. Attendees at the Jazz Concert sponsored the Foundation are invited to walk across the street before or after the performance to join the celebrations at the Del Mar Art Center Gallery.

DMAC Gallery is home to three dozen professional artists, offering everything from fine glass art and bronze sculptures to traditional oil landscapes, delicate watercolors, modern acrylic abstracts and much more. The gallery is staffed by the artists, so the public will be able to watch the artists at work when they visit the gallery. DMAC is a cooperative nonprofit organization with a history of contribution to community activities and arts education.

Regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays in the summer. There is ample free parking in the underground parking garage at the Del Mar Civic Center between 10th and 11th Street.

The gallery is located at 1101-AA Camino Del Mar. For additional information, visit dmacgallery.com.

