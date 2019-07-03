Del Mar teen wins division at fair’s San Diego’s Got Talent contest

Del Mar resident Allie James, 16, recently won first place in the Teen Division at the San Diego’s Got Talent contest at the San Diego County Fair.

Allie, an incoming senior at Canyon Crest Academy, was selected as a finalist to perform at the San Diego’s Got Talent competition held at the Showcase Stage June 29. She performed a rendition of the song “Suitcase” by Emeli Sande and wowed the judges, receiving the first place trophy along with the prize money. This year’s competition featured a variety of performances highlighting many talented performers across the county.

Singer/songwriter Allie James performing “Suitcase” by Emeli Sande.

(Courtesy)

Allie is a singer/songwriter and worship leader at Horizon Christian Fellowship in Rancho Santa Fe. She is a regular at Zel’s Open Mic Night in Del Mar and has performed at the Rancho Santa Fe Farmers Market.

Allie can also be seen at Lestat’s Open Mic event and will be performing for a second year in a row at the Adams Avenue Street Fair. Allie sang the national anthem at the Padres game July 1.

Allie’s performance at the fair can be seen on YouTube at youtu.be/tT9m-SqL0LQ.