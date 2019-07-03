Tour of Solana Beach Community Bike Ride to be held July 14

BikeWalkSolana (bikewalksolana.org) invites bike riders of all ages and experience to a community bike ride, a 10-mile loop highlighting all the neighborhoods of Solana Beach. The ride will start on Sunday, July 14 at La Colonia Park, 715 Valley Ave, Solana Beach, at 1 p.m. The ride will take you on a 90-minute loop through the neighborhood roads of the beautiful seaside town. Join in for the full ride or meet the ride at the approximate times shown on the route as it circles around Solana Beach (see graphic above or visit bikewalksolana.org).

Tour of Solana Beach is an event to encourage Solana Beach and nearby residents to use their bicycles as a healthy, environmentally-friendly transportation alternative. Come ride and learn how you can use a bike to commute to work, do your local shopping, get to school, recreational events, or just enjoy the ride. The Solana Beach Baskin Robbins is providing a buy-one get-one-free ice cream cone coupons for the first 75 participants.

