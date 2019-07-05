Seven-week outdoor concert series kicks off July 11 at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

Every Thursday night, take in the sights and the sounds of summer evenings at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley with the help of the 3rd annual “Summer and Songs.”

This popular free 7-week outdoor concert series kicks off on July 11 and runs through Aug. 22. The concerts will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the outdoor Village Square courtyard located by Madero’s and Breakfast Republic.

Rooted locally, the award-winning singer songwriters are excited to connect with their community. Headliners include Justin Froese, Lee Coulter, Celeste Barbier, Gaby Aparicio, Lola, Evan Diamond and Eric French.

Guests will be able to dine on the restaurants’ patios as they enjoy the concert or hang out in the courtyard and take in the sounds of the performances.

Designed with the community in mind, The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch continues its commitment to bringing the communities of Carmel Valley, Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar, and other surrounding areas together with the second annual Summer and Songs concert series.

More information on Summer and Songs, as well as full lineup schedule and artists’ bios can be found at summerandsongs.com. The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, Carmel Valley, 92130.

