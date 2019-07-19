Encinitas event briefs: July 19

Park Dale Players Present The Fearsome Pirate Frank

A bumbling actor and his crew get shanghaied by the terror of the high seas, the Fearsome Pirate Frank. Don’t miss this musical comedy filled with zany pirates, zombie ships, mermaids, and even a woebegone albatross.

Friday and Saturday, July 26, 27, 7 p.m. Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School, 8000 Calle Acervo. Donation: $4. 760-672-3581, visit www.theparkdaleplayers.com.

Summer Concerts by the Sea: The Kings of ‘88

The second beach concert of the summer features classic piano rock with the music of Billy Joel, Elton John and the many rock & roll heroes who inspired them. Guests may check out the Patrons of Encinitas Parks booth. The concert takes place on Moonlight Beach and the community is encouraged to bring blankets and beach chairs. The concert will take place 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at Moonlight Beach, 400 B Street. Free. No dogs or alcohol are allowed.

Soprano Virginia Sublett and pianist Gabriel Arregui to present duo-recital in Encinitas

Virginia Sublett, soprano, and Gabriel Arregui, piano, will present a free duo-recital at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive, Encinitas, on Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m. Selections include works for piano solo by Debussy and Satie, songs by Rodrigo and Poulenc, and music for one piano, four hands by Dvorák.

Sublett has been a principal artist with opera companies, including New York City Opera, Los Angeles Opera, San Diego Opera, and Opéra de Nice (France). She has been a frequent guest soloist with symphonies, oratorio societies, chamber music groups, and period instrument ensembles throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Arregui, sub-organist and assistant choirmaster at St. Paul’s Cathedral, San Diego, has appeared in recital with sopranos Julianne Baird and Rosa Lamoreaux, violinist Elizabeth Blumenstock, flutist David Shostac, has taught 18th-century counterpoint, and has performed for Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Robert Runcie, the late Archbishop of Canterbury. He has served as an instrumentalist in the Corona del Mar Baroque Music Festival since 1994.

KAABOO Del Mar

KAABOO Del Mar recently announced the daily entertainment lineup for its 5th annual event. Featuring equal parts world-class music, household names in comedy, contemporary art, gourmet cuisine, craft libations, and personal indulgences, the festival is located at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds and will take place Sept. 13-15.

For a list of performers, tickets and more, visit kaaboodelmar.com.

Opera NEO: Cabaret Preview

With music from “The Magic Flute,” “Elixir of Love,” “The Barber of Seville,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Anything Goes” and more. This concert will take place noon to 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive and will feature a mix of Broadway show tunes, operetta and opera performed by some of the finest young singers from across the nation who are part of the summer opera festival. Opera NEO will be a prelude to their full-scale Cabaret performance slated to take place at the Encinitas Library at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 26-27. operaneo.com

Thursday Family Fun Night

Families are invited to pack up the kids and enjoy some outdoor fun at San Diego Botanic Garden from 4:30-8 p.m. Live, kid-friendly entertainment is provided from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. $10, $18. Info: sdbgarden.org/thursnight.htm

West African Dance

Los Angeles dancer, Daunte Fyall, returns to teach with his exciting style and big heart. Class will be accompanied by live percussion. His class will take place 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Dance North County, Suite 100, 533 Encinitas Blvd. Cost: $6, $12, $15. (760) 402-7229.

WRITE to ART Workshop

The public is invited to learn how award-winning poets find inspiration in visual images and craft a poem for display at the library in honor of the 10th Annual Encinitas Library Japan Festival. The workshop will be led by Bob Lundy and Elizabeth Yahn Williams with preludes and postludes by pianist Andrew Wong and assisted by artist Marion Wong, illustrator of the HAÏKU for an Artist series. Free. 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. (760) 753-7376.

Movies at La Paloma Theatre

La Paloma Theatre is now showing Echo in the Canyon, The Biggest Little Farm and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets are $10, cash only. 471 Coast Hwy. 101. Show times available at lapalomatheatre.com Call (760) 436-7469 for more information.

Del Mar racing season concerts and events

Del Mar’s racing season kicked off this week (July 17) and runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2.

Concerts are free with admission before the start of the last race, concert admission is $30 after the last race. Upcoming concerts include: July 19: The All-American Rejects. July 20: Reggae Fest with Ziggy Marley. July 26: J Boog. July 27: Midland.

Below are a few events to be held over the next week. For a complete list, visit dmtc.com.

Uncorked Wine Fest — Grab your hats and bowties, uncorked is coming to the track Saturday, July 27, 3-6 p.m. Enjoy over 150 wines, gourmet food and music all while sitting trackside watching the races. General admission includes wine tasting, racetrack admission and an exclusive viewing area. Guests can upgrade to VIP admission to gain early access to the event at 2 p.m., as well as special reserve wine and a racing tip sheet.

Donuts Day — Saturday, July 27, just got a lot sweeter with Donuts Day. From 8-10 a.m., enjoy free coffee, orange juice and decadent donuts while listening to Q&A sessions led by track announcer Trevor Denman and watching the beautiful horses during their morning workouts. There will also be several activities for kids, including face painting, entertainers, free prizes and a meet and greet with Del Mar Mascot, Pony Boy.

Daybreak at Del Mar — Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28, the Clubhouse Terrace Restaurant will welcome early risers from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Fans will be able to dine and watch morning workouts while learning behind-the-scenes details from horsewoman and racing broadcaster Michelle Yu. There is no charge for admission, but a $10 parking fee applies.

Family Weekends — Bring the whole family to the Infield for Family Weekends on Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28 to enjoy numerous attractions, including pony rides, a giant obstacle course, face painters, a game zone and more.

Taste of the Turf Club — Sunday, July 28, fans can enjoy the mouthwatering menu of one of San Diego’s most celebrated chefs, Brian Malarkey, at the exclusive Turf Club. Seats are $100 per person and include Turf Club seating for the race day, Turf Club admission, choice of appetizer, entree, dessert and bottomless mimosas, Del Marys or Chandon. Tables are limited.

Insect Festival

Aspiring entomologists are invited to San Diego Botanic Garden’s Insect Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This one-of-a-kind festival is sure to intrigue bug-devotees of all ages. The event features thousands of fascinating creepy-crawlies, including live lizards, snakes and lots of bugs.

Bug collecting, interactive insect arts and crafts, as well as tasty cooked mealworm larva are just some of the engaging activities scheduled at the Festival. Local bug experts will be available for questions and several educational booths will instruct and entertain children and adults alike. This event is included with paid admission or membership. Children 12 and under are free. Visit sdbgarden.org/insect.htm

Bayside Summer Nights concert series

The series welcomes award-winning hip-hop artist, actor, film producer and poet Common, with the San Diego Symphony conducted by Steven Reineke for a one-night-only showcase, 7:30 p.m. July 28. Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. $17-$108 (subject to change). sandiegosymphony.org

Birch Aquarium

2300 Expedition Way. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Snorkeling with the sharks is 8 a.m. every other weekend July 20 to Sept. 22. Join aquarium naturalists and visit leopard sharks in their underwater home off the La Jolla Coast. Intermediate swimming ability is required and previous snorkeling experience is recommended. Participants must supply their own gear. Ages 10 and older (minors must also be accompanied by a paid adult). Cost: $25-$30. Pre-purchase required.

Next Summer Twilight Concert in Del Mar

The next Del Mar Foundation’s Summer Twilight Concert Series in Powerhouse Park will be held Tuesday, July 30 at 7 p.m. featuring “Back to the Garden: A Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock” with Eve Selis and Mattie Mills. Zel’s Opening Act will feature Boon & Kiel at 6 p.m. The season concludes with The Mighty Untouchables on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Visit delmarfoundation.org.

La Jolla Playhouse

2910 La Jolla Village Drive. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

“The Luckiest” takes the stage through July 29. Lissette is a vibrant and fiercely independent young woman. But when a sudden diagnosis shatters her world into pieces, she finds herself at odds with her mother and her best friend, who each come bearing strong opinions wrapped in good intentions. Tickets from $20.

Summer Shakespeare Festival

The showcase of the Bard’s romantic comedy, “As You Like It” runs through July 21. A gallery of eccentric characters come together to find love, fortune, redemption ... and themselves. Banished from the court by her deceitful and treacherous uncle, Rosalind disguises herself as a boy, not knowing that the man she loves, also on the run, is behind the next tree. The Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets: $30-$104. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Peter Sprague Trio at North Coast Rep

Back by popular demand, Peter Sprague jazz trio explores songs that resonate with the boomers. They start with The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, and Cream, and then for balance they play “Georgia” or add Cole Porter.

The vibe is contagious and the sound pulls you in. The Peter Sprague Trio will perform July 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the North Coast Repertory Theatre, located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to reserve seats.

Father Joe’s Villages 3rd Annual 2K walk and festival

Father Joe’s Villages 3rd Annual 2K walk and family-friendly festival is San Diego’s only walk to end homelessness. Join hundreds of other supporters who are reaching out to family and friends to raise funds to help people move off the streets.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at Spanish Landing Park, 3900 N. Harbor Dr., San Diego, 92101. Register at www.fjvwalkhome.org

The Comedy of Errors

North Coast Repertory Theatre School presents William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, which tells the story of two identical twins accidentally separated at birth. Fast-paced comedy fun for all ages. Arrive at 5 p.m. for a special 30-minute pre-show called The Green Show, as actors introduce you into the world of Shakespeare. Come early with lawn chairs or blankets. Performances take place 5:30 p.m. July 18-20 (Grauer School, 1500 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas), July 25-27 (Birdwing Amphitheater Open Air Classroom, 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar) and August 1-3 (La Colonia Park, 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach). Free. northcoastreptheatreschool.org

Rooftop Cinema Club July films

With summer in full swing, Rooftop Cinema Club at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego rolls out the red carpet for moviegoers with a fantastic July lineup.

Rooftop Cinema Club’s July lineup features a number of top draws throughout the month that will celebrate summer fun, women in film and notable anniversaries. For a complete list of films/events and tickets visit rooftopcinemaclub.com (check San Diego under locations category). Address: 1 Market Place, San Diego, 92101, 4th Floor Sport Terrace, Harbor Tower.

Sharp HospiceCare benefit Regatta

The largest summertime water event on San Diego Bay — the annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Dinner and Regatta — will be held Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24.

Hosted by Sharp HospiceCare, Coronado Yacht Club and Cortez Racing Association, the event will support Sharp HospiceCare’s Homes for Hospice program, which offers a unique environment for patients with a life-limiting illness, to meet their needs in a comfortable home setting.

The event kicks off Friday evening, Aug. 23 with a pre-race dinner and silent auction, followed by all-day festivities on Saturday, Aug. 24, when guests will board yachts and cruise along the racecourse for a breathtaking view of the regatta and San Diego Bay.

To learn more about the regatta, visit give.sharp.com/regatta.

Tuesday Night Comics

Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Repertory stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, and more. Rated R. The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Happy Hour begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes $3 beers and free appetizers. Line-up includes Lawrence as host, musical guest Shawn Rohlf, headliner Karen Rontowski, featured act Kurt Swann and opening act Annie Wiebe. $27. Purchase tickets at northcoastrep.or or call (858) 481-1055. 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Ideation

North Coast Repertory Theatre’s new reading series presents the premier of psychological suspense thriller “Ideation” by Aaron Loeb. The performance will take place at North Coast Rep. at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive. Loeb’s thriller blurs the lines between right and wrong as a group of corporate consultants work together on a mysterious and ethically ambiguous project. Directed by Andrew Barnicle. (858) 481-1055 or northcoastrep.org.

Oceanside Yacht Club Charity Regatta

The Oceanside Yacht Club will host its annual Charity Regatta to benefit The Elizabeth Hospice on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Oceanside Yacht Club, located at 1950 Harbor Drive North, Oceanside. 25 ft. to 50 ft. sailboats, staffed with sailors and crews, will compete for trophies while demonstrating their support for this local nonprofit organization that cares for children and adults with life-limiting illnesses.

The two-day event will include sailboat races starting at noon, and post-race parties with food, cocktails, live music, silent auction, raffle prizes and trophy presentation. The entry fee for the two-day Regatta race is $50. Everyone is welcome to attend the post-race festivities, free-of -charge, beginning at 3 pm. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

