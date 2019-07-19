League of Amazing Programmers offers Electrical Engineering course

The League of Amazing Programmers is now offering, in addition to its long-term Java course of study, an Electrical Engineering track which will lead to a Junior Engineer certification. One of the program’s inaugural classes was an all-girls class, where students received hands-on training in designing and building electronic gadgets, learning skills that will lead to exciting careers in technology.

The Electrical Engineering course is aimed at girls and boys from the eighth-grade through high-school. The hands-on, five-day workshop introduces students to electrical engineering, and is a prerequisite for entry into a long-term certificate course. The workshops are scheduled during holiday periods and cover a range of topics including electronic components, design and assembly. During the class, students build fun circuits such as an electronic piano, a light siren, or a friendship medallion. The workshop is a springboard to ongoing weekly classes at the League for those interested in the field of electrical engineering.

An acute shortage of computer programmers and engineers exists in the U.S. It is estimated that one million programmers and engineers will be needed over the next 10 years in this country, and U. S. schools are not graduating sufficient numbers of qualified engineers to fill the demand. The lack of qualified candidates for these positions has resulted in very lucrative salaries and benefits for those who are able to fill the roles. In Silicon Valley, The Economist states that, “…..entry-level engineers can easily earn $120,000 a year…”

EE Level-1 students (Peter Fregoso, Arman Aryan and Shiva Malhotra) are working with an oscilloscope and function generator to test their circuit.

In addition to its main campus in Carmel Valley the League operates campuses at the Central Library, the Malcolm X Library, Gompers Preparatory Academy, Hoover High School, and San Marcos High School. The League offers full scholarships to students attending Title 1 schools. Thirty percent of the League’s students are girls, and 30 percent of students come from under- resourced communities.

Electrical Engineering classes meet weekly for 90 minutes, and are taught by engineering professionals who volunteer their time to pass the secrets of their trade on to students in a small classroom setting. Classes remain together for the duration of the four-year program resulting in strong, professional relationships with their teachers as mentors and guides. Classes move as fast or as slow as is comfortable for the cohort.

For more information, check out www.jointheleague.org/enroll.

