San Diego Aviators to support local nonprofit Build A Miracle on Kids Night July 22

The San Diego Aviators World TeamTennis (WTT) Team has pledged to support local nonprofit Build A Miracle (BAM), founded by Chris and Julianne North, which fundraises and builds houses in Mexico for people living well below the poverty line, throughout the 2019 summer season. A portion of ticket sales from Kids Night, as well as other matches, will be donated to BAM through team leader Daniella Benitez, who also serves as an Aviators Teen Ambassador.

For Kids Night, which is on July 22 at 7 p.m. at The Omni Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, tennis fans can use the promo code MIRACLE on www.sandiegoaviators.com to receive 20 percent off tickets, and 10 percent of all ticket sales will be donated to Daniella’s BAM fundraising team. In addition, the San Diego Aviators will donate an additional $100 for every Aviators Ace served that evening. Coco Vandeweghe is scheduled to play in the featured match for Kids Night, which is in partnership with USTA Net Gen. The evening will also include a face painter, post-match meet-and-greet with the players (for kids ages 16 and under), and a half-time show.

For all other matches through July 31, the code MIRACLE can be used for 10 percent off tickets, with 10 percent of ticket sales benefiting Build A Miracle.

Tennis fans can take in the excitement and action of some of the top ATP and WTA tennis players, while also helping families in Mexico received a safe place to live and thrive. An avid tennis player and humanitarian, Daniella is on the Cathedral Catholic High School tennis team, plays in USTA Junior tournaments, and was named a San Diego Aviators Teen Ambassador in April 2019. A team leader for Build A Miracle since 2017, Daniella has raised thousands of dollars and has traveled to Mexico to build seven houses, to-date. She is currently raising funds to support the build of another home, scheduled for Fall 2019.

Donations can be made directly to Daniella’s BAM Team at gofundme/buildingwithdani.

The Aviators 2019 Summer Match Dates schedule is available at www.sandiegoaviators.com/schedule.

