Event briefs: July 25

‘Art with a View’ to be held July 27 at the Del Mar Farmers Market

Take a break from the summer heat to enjoy local art and meet the artists of the newly opened Del Mar Art Center Gallery, who have joined forces with the Del Mar Farmers Market for “Art with a View” on Saturday, July 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Art With a View” is held on the top level of Del Mar’s Civic Center located at 1050 Camino Del Mar. Free parking is available in the underground parking garage.

See more art right across the street from the Civic Center at the Del Mar Art Center Gallery showing every medium from graphite drawings, exquisite watercolor, pastel, photography and acrylic paintings, to one-of a-kind original design jewelry by professional, local artists.

The Gallery, located at 1101 Camino Del Mar, Suite AA, is now open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays through the summer.

For more information, contact the gallery at 858-280-1244 or visit www.dmacgallery.com.

North Coastal Sheriff’s National Night Out Community Event, Aug. 6

North Coastal Sheriff’s National Night Out event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 12:30– 3:30 p.m. at Moonlight Beach, 400 B St., Encinitas. Meet deputies, take pictures, explore Sheriff vehicles, ATVs, Bomb Robot, motorcycles, free shaved ice, beacj games with Sheriff deputies and more. and more. For more information, contact the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500.

New Del Mar Art Center Gallery to hold ‘C-Note Sale’ Aug. 4

The Artists of Del Mar Art Center Gallery will show pieces consistent with the fine art the public has come to expect from this unique group in their traditional “C-Note Sale” from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.

The C-Note Sale will take place at the new DMAC Gallery located at 1101-AA Camino Del Mar — across from the Del Mar Civic Center. Many of the three dozen DMAC participating artists will be on hand to discuss their methods and mediums. Select paintings are priced in increments of $100 (ie: $100, $200 and $300). Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

Call 858-280-1244 for additional information.

San Diego to host first gender conference Aug. 1-4

Gender Diversity and TransFamily Support Services will present the Gender Odyssey Conference on Aug. 1–4 at the San Diego Marriott Mission Valley.

Now in its 19th year, Gender Odyssey is an international conference open to everyone interested in the thoughtful exploration of gender. The conference will offer both professional and family tracks. This will be the first time a conference for the transgender and gender-diverse communities and those who work with them will take place in San Diego.

“I am thrilled we are bringing this vital conference to San Diego to support the many transgender and gender-diverse individuals and families that we serve,” said Kathie Moehlig, executive director of TransFamily Support Services. “The conference has always aligned with our mission and services, and my team and I jumped at the chance to collaborate with Gender Diversity on the programming and production for the 2019 conference.”

The Gender Odyssey conference offers a diverse range of programming from some of the foremost experts in the country, covering topics including workplace issues, health care, insurance and transition surgery. Conference sessions and panel discussions will be offered for both beginners just starting their exploration of gender diversity and transgender identities and more experienced attendees.

To find out more information, view the full conference agenda and register, visit www.genderodyssey.org.

DivorceCare program begins Aug. 19

DivorceCare is a video-based support group for men and women navigating the stages of divorce or separation. The program features nationally-recognized experts on divorce and recovery including topics on anger, loneliness, new relationships, finances and more. Weekly sessions begin Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at Grace Point Church in Carmel Valley, 13340 Hayford Way, 92130. Register at divorcecare@gracepointsd.com or call 858-481-0424.

‘Symphony at Salk: A Concert Under The Stars’ to feature Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti

Enjoy a spectacular evening of music featuring Symphony at Salk, the sensational San Diego Symphony and special guest artist, Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti on Aug. 24. Experience warm camaraderie, gourmet food and drink, a breathtaking sunset and refreshing ocean breezes, all against the backdrop of one of the world’s most striking architectural masterpieces.

The gala evening concert will showcase Benanti, a five-time Tony Award-nominee, singer and stage and screen actress. Currently starring as Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln’s Center’s revival of My Fair Lady, Benanti won the 2008 Tony Award for Outstanding Female Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Gypsy Rose in the Broadway revival of Gypsy.

Proceeds support Salk’s award-winning Education Outreach programs, which are provided at no cost to the youth of San Diego and their teachers. Support of Symphony at Salk also contributes to funding for the Institute’s internationally renowned and award-winning scientists, who explore the very foundations of life and seek new understandings in neuroscience, genetics, immunology, plant biology and more. Individual tickets for Symphony at Salk include a champagne reception and gourmet dinner along with immersive entertainment set in the ambiance of the Louis Kahn-designed architectural landmark overlooking the Pacific.

For tickets, visit www.salk.edu/symphony or call 858-597-0657. Schedule for the evening: Champagne reception at 5:30 p.m., supper at 6:30 p.m., concert at 8 p.m.

Helen Woodward Animal Center and Coy Fine Art Portraits team up for portraiture experience fundraiser

For a limited time during the months of July and August, $75 donors to the Helen Woodward Animal Center (HWAC) will receive a special thank you gift which includes a complimentary family or furry companion portrait session and a 14-inch regal print from Coy Fine Art Portraits ( valued at $950). One-hundred percent of all donations go to the HWAC.

Coy Fine Art Portraits, featuring portrait artist Michael Coy, which opens its studio-gallery doors at the Del Rayo Village Shopping Center on July 27, is a classical fine-art portrait studio that specializes in exclusive and timeless family masterpieces, such as framed regal canvases and framed masterpiece painted canvases.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center donor families will have their portraiture experience at the Coy Fine Art Portraits studio-gallery, located in the Del Rayo Village Shopping Center,16089 San Dieguito Rd, Suite H202 ( upstairs facing Rancho Valencia Rd.) Rancho Santa Fe.

Families will also get to select their 14-inch regal gift print about 25-30 minutes after their portrait session takes place, via a special gallery presentation experience. For more information, visit coyfineart.com.

New Coastal Artists exhibit: ‘Summer ArtSplash ‘19’

Coastal Artists will exhibit artworks at La Vida Del Mar from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 titled “Summer ArtSplash ‘19.” A reception for the artists will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with refreshments and music. The exhibit is free and open to the public daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. La Vida Del Mar is located at 850 Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach, two blocks east of the Coast Road, and half a block north of Via de la Valle. For more information, visit coastal-artists.org or srgseniorliving.com or call the Program Department at 858-755-1224.

‘Hot Pursuit Band’ in Old Del Mar Train Station Concert

“Hot Pursuit” headlines summer jammin’ at the Old Del Mar Train Station, Sunday, Aug. 18, 3-6 p.m., to benefit North County Immigration & Citizenship Center. The party on the grass includes mouthwatering Cardiff Crack sliders, cool summer salads sweet dessert tastings and cash bar. Experience high-energy and fun-filled music, a pop-up art show and a memorable time to benefit NCICC. Some limited free parking is available. Tickets $25 at www.northcountycitizenship.org or at the concert party.

Del Mar Plaza Free Fitness Class

Kim Kelly Fit Studio will present a free community fitness class July 27 and every Saturday at Del Mar Plaza on the southwest corner of the Ocean View Deck from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. All ages and skill level are welcome to attend. Please bring your yoga mat, water and towel. 1555 Camino Del Mar, 92014. delmarplaza.com.

Game Time at Del Mar Plaza

Enjoy the sunshine at Del Mar Plaza Sunday, July 28 by playing a variety of fun games on its Ocean View Deck and Canyon View Terrace. Equipment provided. Games on the Ocean View Deck include: Ping Pong, Cornhole, Foosball. Games on the Canyon Terrace include: Giant Jenga, Giant Connect Four, Checkers & Chess. 1555 Camino Del Mar, 92014. delmarplaza.com.

Del Mar Racetrack’s 80th Racing Season

The Del Mar Racetrack’s summer season includes a wide variety of fun, food, music and racing for guests of all ages. Racing at Del Mar happens Wednesday through Sunday with the exception of Closing Day on Labor Day Monday (Sept. 2). First post daily will be 2 p.m., first post on Fridays will be 4 p.m. Call (858) 755-1141 or visit delmarracing.com

Uncorked Wine Fest — Grab your hats and bowties, uncorked is coming to the track Saturday, July 27, 3-6 p.m. Enjoy over 150 wines, gourmet food and music all while sitting trackside watching the races. General admission includes wine tasting, racetrack admission and an exclusive viewing area. Guests can upgrade to VIP admission to gain early access to the event at 2 p.m., as well as special reserve wine and a racing tip sheet.

Donuts Day — Saturday, July 27, just got a lot sweeter with Donuts Day. From 8-10 a.m., enjoy free coffee, orange juice and decadent donuts while listening to Q&A sessions led by track announcer Trevor Denman and watching the beautiful horses during their morning workouts. There will also be several activities for kids, including face painting, entertainers, free prizes and a meet and greet with Del Mar Mascot, Pony Boy.

Daybreak at Del Mar — Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28, the Clubhouse Terrace Restaurant will welcome early risers from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Fans will be able to dine and watch morning workouts while learning behind-the-scenes details from horsewoman and racing broadcaster Michelle Yu. There is no charge for admission, but a $10 parking fee applies.

Family Weekends — Bring the whole family to the Infield for Family Weekends on Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28 to enjoy numerous attractions, including pony rides, a giant obstacle course, face painters, a game zone and more.

Taste of the Turf Club — Sunday, July 28, fans can enjoy the mouthwatering menu of one of San Diego’s most celebrated chefs, Brian Malarkey, at the exclusive Turf Club. Seats are $100 per person and include Turf Club seating for the race day, Turf Club admission, choice of appetizer, entree, dessert and bottomless mimosas, Del Marys or Chandon. Tables are limited.

On Friday, Aug. 2, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will be performing, and on Saturday, Aug. 3, the award-winning reggae band Iration takes stage.

Other crowd-pleasers include Sip in Style (includes a featured Drink of the Week and complimentary drink tastings from 4-6 p.m., Turf Club admission and a table reservation, admission is $80), Tacos & Beer Festival (Saturday, Aug. 3, offerings from more than 100 breweries and tacos prepared by more than 20 restaurants), Free and Easy Wednesdays (every Wednesday receive free Stretch Run admission, a free program and free seat), Daybreak at Del Mar (7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4, fans can dine and watch morning workouts while learning from horsewoman and racing broadcaster Michelle Yu, $10 parking fee), and more.

10th Annual Japan Festival

Celebrate the Sister City relationship between Encinitas and Amakusa, Japan at the 10th Annual Japan Festival on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 1-4 p.m. at the Encinitas branch of the San Diego County Library.

The festival, planned and hosted by the Encinitas Library in partnership with the City of Encinitas, will feature a short reading and haiku prompt from poets Debbie Kolodji and Seretta Martin (representatives of Haiku San Diego, the Southern California Haiku Study Group and the Haiku Society of America), Japanese folktales presented by Walter Ritter of Write Out Loud using a Japanese kamishibai picture card theatre, “flute-beatboxing” by G-Moto, and a demonstration of traditional Japanese tea ceremony by Soko Fosket and her students, representatives of Urasenke Tankokai San Diego Association.

This family-friendly festival is free and supported by Friends of the Encinitas Library (encinitaslibfriends.org). The library is located at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas.

Bayside Summer Nights concert series

7:30 p.m. through Sept. 1 at Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Single tickets $17-$108 (subject to change). sandiegosymphony.org

Here are this week’s highlights:

July 28: Award-winning hip-hop artist, actor, film producer and poet, Common joins the San Diego Symphony conducted by Steven Reineke for a one-night-only showcase.

Aug. 3: The B-52s, one of rock music’s most enduring bands, performs its groundbreaking hits “Rock Lobster,” “Love Shack” and “Roam.”

Aug. 4: San Diego Symphony, conducted by Yaniv Dinur, pays tribute to Beethoven in a concert of his “Symphony No. 7,” “Leonore Overture No. 3,” and a performance of his “Piano Concerto No. 1” by rising star pianist Dominic Cheli.

Next Summer Twilight Concert in Del Mar

The next Del Mar Foundation’s Summer Twilight Concert Series in Powerhouse Park will be held Tuesday, July 30 at 7 p.m. featuring “Back to the Garden: A Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock” with Eve Selis and Mattie Mills. Zel’s Opening Act will feature Boon & Kiel at 6 p.m. The season concludes with The Mighty Untouchables on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Visit delmarfoundation.org.

‘Summer and Songs’ at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

Every Thursday night, take in the sights and the sounds of summer evenings at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley with the help of the 3rd annual “Summer and Songs.” This popular free outdoor concert series runs through Aug. 22. The concerts take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the outdoor Village Square courtyard located by Madero’s and Breakfast Republic.

More information on Summer and Songs, as well as full lineup schedule and artists’ bios can be found at summerandsongs.com. The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, Carmel Valley.

Concerts at the Cove

Concerts at the Cove events bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages.

Concerts are held every Thursday night through Aug. 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Presented by the city of Solana Beach, Belly Up and the Coastal Community Foundation’s fund — the Betty Scalice Foundation. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453.

Birch Aquarium

2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Snorkeling with the sharks is 8 a.m. every other weekend July 20 to Sept. 22. Join aquarium naturalists and visit leopard sharks in their underwater home off the La Jolla Coast. Intermediate swimming ability is required and previous snorkeling experience is recommended. Participants must supply their own gear. Ages 10 and older (minors must also be accompanied by a paid adult). Cost: $25-$30. Pre-purchase required.

La Jolla Playhouse

2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

“The Luckiest” takes the stage through July 29. Lissette is a vibrant and fiercely independent young woman. But when a sudden diagnosis shatters her world into pieces, she finds herself at odds with her mother and her best friend, who each come bearing strong opinions wrapped in good intentions. Tickets from $20.

Peter Sprague Trio at North Coast Rep

Back by popular demand, Peter Sprague jazz trio explores songs that resonate with the boomers. They start with The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, and Cream, and then for balance they play “Georgia” or add Cole Porter.

The vibe is contagious and the sound pulls you in. The Peter Sprague Trio will perform July 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the North Coast Repertory Theatre, located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to reserve seats.

The Comedy of Errors

North Coast Repertory Theatre School presents William Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors,” which tells the story of two identical twins accidentally separated at birth. Fast-paced comedy fun for all ages. Arrive at 5 p.m. for a special 30-minute pre-show called The Green Show, as actors introduce you into the world of Shakespeare. Come early with lawn chairs or blankets. Performances take place 5:30 p.m. July 25-27 (Birdwing Amphitheater Open Air Classroom, 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar) and Aug. 1-3 (La Colonia Park, 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach). Free. northcoastreptheatreschool.org

31st Annual Taste of Encinitas

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association will hold the 31st Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by First Team Real Estate, on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. With the purchase of a $45 ticket, participants will be able to enjoy Tastes from a number of local restaurants, sample wine and beer at Sip Stops, and enjoy a variety of live music.

In addition to the Sip Stops, the Taste will feature locations serving non-alcoholic beverages, such as coffee, kombucha, juices and water.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.encinitas101.com and at the Encinitas 101 office located at 818 S. Coast Hwy 101.

14th Annual Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

The 14th Annual Cardiff Dog Days of Summer will be held Sunday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive, Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

Presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas, this free one-day event for dogs and dog lovers features over 100 dog-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, agility course by Kamp Kanine and more. The event will include dog contests, live music, beer garden hosted by The Lost Abbey and June Shine and a variety of food trucks.

For more information, visit cardiff101.com.

Peter Sprague’s Rendezvous in Realtime

Guitarist Peter Sprague leads this unique group featuring Bridget Dolkas on violin, Lars Hoefs on cello and Duncan Moore on percussion. This concert will present the world premiere of Sprague’s new composition “Rendezvous in Realtime,” a three movement piece commissioned by Chamber Music of America’s 2018 New Jazz Works grant. The sound is jazz chamber music with leanings toward the samba, flamenco, swing and celtic. The concert is slated to take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $20 at the door or online at bit.ly/2Yjyi7C. More information at petersprague.com

The Park Dale Players present: The Fearsome Pirate Frank

A bumbling actor and his crew get shanghaied by the terror of the high seas, The Fearsome Pirate Frank. This musical comedy is filled with zany pirates, zombie ships, mermaids and even a woebegone albatross. The performance is slated to take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27 at Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School, 8000 Calle Acervo. $4 donation. (760) 672-3581 or theparkdaleplayers.com

Botanic Garden extended summer hours

The Botanic Garden summer hours have been extended from 5-8 p.m. during Thursdays from now through Aug. 29. San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. $10, $18. sdbgarden.org

Opera NEO: Cabaret

With music from “The Magic Flute,” “Elixir of Love,” “The Barber of Seville,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Anything Goes” and more. This concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 26-27 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive and will feature a mix of Broadway show tunes, operetta and opera performed by some of the finest young singers from across the nation who are part of the summer opera festival. Guests may partake in dinner, desserts and refreshments in a cabaret-style atmosphere. Tickets $25-$45 and may sell out. (619) 356-1848 or operaneo.com

Pacific View Volunteer Work Event

Volunteers are needed to help with rehabbing buildings and remodeling landscape. Bring work gloves and closed-toe shoes to help out 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Pacific View Academy of Arts, 390 West F St., Encinitas. pacificviewacademyarts.org

Duo Recital featuring Virginia Sublett and Gabriel Arregui

Virginia Sublett has been a principal artist with opera companies including New York City Opera, Los Angeles Opera, San Diego Oper and Opéra de Nice (France). Gabriel Arregui is Sub-Organist and Assistant Choirmaster at St. Paul’s Cathedral, San Diego and is a frequent recitalist. Works for solo piano by Debussy and Satie, songs by Rodrigo and Poulenc and music by Dvořák will be performed during the free concert slated to take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive, Encinitas. standrewsepiscopal.org/music.html

Watercolor Painting Class

Accomplished watercolor artist Alexsandra Babic will be teaching a free hands-on painting class from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. Registration is required. (760) 753-7376.

Oceanside Yacht Club Charity Regatta

The Oceanside Yacht Club will host its annual Charity Regatta to benefit The Elizabeth Hospice on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Oceanside Yacht Club, located at 1950 Harbor Drive North, Oceanside. 25 ft. to 50 ft. sailboats, staffed with sailors and crews, will compete for trophies while demonstrating their support for this local nonprofit organization that cares for children and adults with life-limiting illnesses. To register for the Regatta or learn more about the weekend activities, visit www.oceansideyc.net or call 760-207-9489.

Old Globe family play

The acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co returns to The Old Globe Theatre with “The Tale of Despereaux,” through Aug. 11. Adventure awaits Despereaux, a courageous mouse who dreams of becoming a knight, in this production. 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. $30 for children, $40 adults. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

