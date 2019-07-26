Summer Movies in the Park will visit Carmel Valley, Sage Canyon parks

Summer Movies in the Park, a countywide series of free outdoor movies, will have two more screenings in Carmel Valley this August.

Each event provides local residents an opportunity to gather as a community and enjoy the outdoors in the summer evenings at parks and recreation facilities throughout the county. The movies start about 15 minutes after sunset. Grab a blanket or beach chair, bring a picnic and check out these local shows:



Aug. 2: “How to Train Your Dragon”, Carmel Valley Community Park, 7 p.m., 3777 Townsgate Drive.

Aug. 9: “The Secret Life of Pets”, Sage Canyon Neighborhood Park, 5:30 p.m. , 5252 Harvest Run Drive.

The series is a collaboration between the County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation and the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, Carlsbad, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, National City, Oceanside, Poway, Vista, and the USS Midway Museum. To learn more or see the complete countywide schedule, visit summermoviesinthepark.com

