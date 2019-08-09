Carmel Valley Library Family Concert Series presents pianist Chetan Tierra

The Carmel Valley Library Concert Series presents pianist Chetan Tierra on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 6:45 p.m. He will perform a 45-minute program of music by Chopin and Debussy.

Tierra, a Yamaha artist, pianist and composer, has delighted audiences across the globe in recital, as soloist with orchestra, and on radio and TV. He has performed on some of the world’s most renowned concert stages after making strong and winning appearances in the most rigorous and prestigious international piano competitions such as Queen Elisabeth, Van Cliburn, Jose Iturbi, Hilton Head, New Orleans, Unisa, and Seoul. The NY Concert Review praised his 2006 Carnegie Hall debut as “magnificent,” and his charismatic persona and emotional style have led to many praises from audiences and critics alike.

Concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, call (858) 552-1668.

