Event briefs: Aug. 8

Tenderly — The Rosemary Clooney Musical at NC Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Tenderly — The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” based on the life of Rosemary Clooney, who was hailed as America’s favorite girl singer. It offers a fresh, personal picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend. “Tenderly” runs Thursday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, August 25. . North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D, Solana Beach. (858) 481-1055. Visit northcoastrep.org for more information and tickets.

‘The Art of Dr. Seuss’ exhibit now at EC Gallery Solana Beach

EC Gallery Solana Beach, located in Cedros Design District, recently announced its Summer Series with “The Art of Dr. Seuss.” The gallery will exhibit over 100 rare Dr. Seuss artworks now through Aug. 18. In addition, every Saturday and Sunday the gallery will have story hour between 2 – 3 p.m. for kids along with refreshments.

Summer with Seuss will feature a new sculptural release, “The Seasick Walrus,” and two new Fine Art Limiteds: “Cat in the cradle doing cat’s in the cradle” and “Life is a balancing act.”

Visitors may explore and acquire works from Dr. Seuss’s best-known children’s books, as well as The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss, a mind-expanding collection based on decades of artwork, which Dr. Seuss created at night for his own personal pleasure. Perhaps the wackiest and most wonderful elements of the collection are Dr. Seuss’s three-dimensional “Unorthodox Taxidermy” sculptures with names such as Carbonic Walrus, Two-Horned Drouberhannis, and Goo-Goo-Eyed Tasmanian Wolghast, to name a few.

For more details, visit ecgallery.com/events/art-dr-seuss-reception-exhibition/

Beach Blanket Movie Night to be held in Solana Beach Aug. 24

The City of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting the 15th annual Beach Blanket Movie Night (BBMN) at Fletcher Cove Park on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 5-10 p.m. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The evening begins with live music by Rockademy. BBMN’s feature presentation is “Surf’s Up.” BBMN offers plenty of refreshments (pizza, popcorn, ice cream, cookies and brownies) and a silent auction with big ticket prizes -- including a Firewire surfboard, beach cruiser bicycle, wetsuits, gift baskets and much more. Refreshments tickets will be available inside the park for $1 per ticket.

All proceeds from BBMN will be used to benefit future Solana Beach Parks and Recreation projects or events. So bring a blanket, and head on down to Fletcher Cove Park on Aug. 24 for a fun-filled evening of movies under the stars. The public is encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs. Everyone is encouraged to arrive car free. No alcohol, tobacco, e-cigarettes, or pets allowed. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach.

Surf and Paddle communities race for a cause at Iron Mike Festival in Solana Beach Aug. 18

Ocean enthusiasts from across San Diego will gather for this year’s Iron Mike Festival, a community fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 18, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., at Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach. The day is presented by surfboard recycling company Rerip, the City of Solana Beach and the Solana Beach Lifeguard Association. Activities include a 5-mile paddle race (SUP or prone), and a youth surf contest (The Grom-O-Roma), sponsored by Rushall, Reital & Randall Accountancy. Water contests start at 8 a.m., but get there early to participate in a morning beach clean-up, or try out a new stick with demos by Firewire Surfboards.

This all-ages event will feature a board swap sponsored by Surfride, Elliptigo bike demos, and a silent auction and raffle sponsored by Swell Property, including an Isle SUP, Firewire surfboard and top quality gear from Quicksilver, Pelagic, and James and Jack Spearfishing. Vendor booths include Pilates Del Mar, and ocean fine artist Wade Koniakowsky will be painting live as Limpet (acoustic) and Lost Monarchs (jam rock) take stage from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will also include The Lost Abbey beer garden.

Rerip encourages participants to carpool, bring an old board to donate, and remember your reusable cup.

Proceeds from the event benefit scholarships designated for outdoor, life-saving endeavors which help celebrate and honor Mike McKay--the young lifeguard who passed away in a tragic ski accident. For more information, visit www.rerip.org/events

North Coast Repertory Theatre begins Season 38 with Tony winner Amadeus

With the music of Mozart as a backdrop, Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus assures North Coast Repertory Theatre of a great start to Season 38. The Tony winner for Best Play weaves the fascinating tale of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri. Told in a series of flashbacks laced with humor, intrigue and personal insight, Amadeus examines two men – one consumed with jealousy; the other, blissfully unaware of his extraordinary gifts.

Amadeus runs Sept. 4-29. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

25th Annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational set for Aug. 18

On Aug. 18, the Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational will bring together over 500 surfers, doctors and cancer survivors at Scripps Pier to catch a few waves, enjoy food and drink and raise money for cancer research. Numerous local companies will sponsor a team comprised of four surfers starting at $15,000. Each surf team is paired with a surfing legend and competes in a friendly contest.

All proceeds from the luau will support research, teaching and clinical programs at Moores Cancer Center, the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in the San Diego region. Last year at its 25th anniversary event, over $830,000 was raised – the highest amount raised since the event started in 1994. Over the past 26 years, nearly $9 million total from the event has gone towards Moores Cancer Center, making it one of the most successful surfing fundraisers in the nation.

The festivities kick off at 7 a.m. on Aug. 18 at the Scripps Pier in La Jolla. There will be Polynesian dance performances, live and silent auctions, an awards ceremony, a surfing legends tribute and a special luau menu by Giuseppe Fine Catering.

The surfing competition is free for spectators; tickets to the luau fundraiser are $550 per person. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, team entries, tickets and event activities, call (858) 822-6623 or visit luaulegendsofsurfing.org.

Village Church Community Theater to hold auditions for ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

Village Church Community Theater will hold auditions for The Importance of Being Earnest, Aug. 11, 1-4 p.m., and Aug. 12, 5-7 p.m. (adults ages 18-88). The performance dates are Oct. 11, 12 and 13.

This masterpiece is probably the most famous of all comedies. It revolves wittily around the most ingenious case of “manufactured” mistaken identity ever put into a play. Contact Amy at amyz@villagechurch.org for an audition appointment. For more details, visit villagechurchcommunitytheater.org

Silver Age Yoga holding annual celebration Sept. 17

Silver Age Yoga, a nonprofit that provides free yoga classes to seniors, is celebrating 16 years and over 17,000 free classes taught with its Annual Celebration on Monday, Sept. 17 at the Powerhouse Community Center in Del Mar. The event is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with live classical guitar, great food, wine, silent auction, and magnificent sunset and ocean views. Tickets are $55 or $65. The silent auction features items from local artists, unique themed baskets and local restaurants. All proceeds from the event will support Silver Age Yoga classes. Classes are funded in part by grants from the Mizel Family Foundation and the City of Encinitas.

For more information, or to buy tickets, go to www.silverageyoga.org/celebration or call 858-693-3110.

Starry Starry Night benefiting Voices for Children to be held Sept. 28 at Rancho Valencia

Starry Starry Night, one of San Diego’s premier fundraising events, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5-11 p.m. The 17th annual gala will take place at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa. All event proceeds will benefit Voices for Children, a local nonprofit organization which transforms the lives of children in foster care by providing them with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs). CASAs advocate for foster children in the courtroom, at school, and in the community to ensure their needs are prioritized.

Last year’s gala grossed more than $1.3 million. This year’s event theme is “Por Nuestros Niños” (translated “for our children”). The evening will begin with an elegant cocktail reception with Spanish flair, followed by an exquisite dining experience. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on unique experiences during the live auction and raise their paddles to Fund-A-CASA. The gala will conclude with a lively after-party.

New this year, Voices for Children will present its inaugural “CASA of the Year” award, recognizing a volunteer advocate who has displayed exceptional service to children in foster care. The 2019 award recipient, Christie Ranney, has served as a CASA volunteer for 15 children, including three sets of siblings, over the course of 18 years. In addition, her service on the organization’s Volunteer Outreach Team has helped to recruit hundreds more volunteers to take on the important CASA role.

Tables and individual tickets can be purchased at SSN2019.org. Starry Starry Night sells out every year, and guests are encouraged to reserve early. For more information about Starry Starry Night, to become a sponsor, or to join the Honorary Committee, please contact events@speakupnow.org or 858-598-2271.

‘Healing the Grieving Heart’ workshop

“Healing the Grieving Heart” workshop with Ken Druck, Ph.D. and Alexandra Kennedy MA, MFT will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. in Del Mar. The event is for those who have suffered the loss of a loved one, are seeking help with grief related to a health crisis, breakup, a job loss or wish to learn from two of the nation’s top experts on healing after loss.

Participants must be pre-registered to attend the Aug. 17 workshop. Make a $125 check payable to: Druck Enterprises, Inc., P.O. Box 1117, Del Mar, CA 92014. The location address will be made available upon receipt of registration fee.

Twilight Concert: The Mighty Untouchables

The Del Mar Foundation’s next Summer Twilight Concert in Powerhouse Park will feature The Mighty Untouchables, on Tuesday, Aug. 20. All concerts begin with Zel’s Opening Act (Nate Donnis Trio on Aug. 20) at 6 p.m., followed by the main show at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit delmarfoundation.org.

Del Mar school district to hold WOW Families Festival Aug. 10

The Del Mar Union School District is hosting the first annual WOW Families Festival on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. to welcome hundreds of new families to the district and to help them get to know the local businesses in their community. The event will be set up in the style of a county fair which will include food trucks, music, carnival games, prizes, silent auction, and vendor booths for the guests to visit.

The event will be at the Sage Canyon school and field off the 5 freeway and Carmel Mountain Road. Information will be sent directly to all of the new families ranging from the coast of Del Mar down through Carmel Valley and east to Pacific Highlands Ranch, but can also be accessed at www.dmusdwowfestival.com. The event is free to attend. To register your attendance for the event, go to www.dmusdwowfestival.com.

For more information, questions, or comments, please contact the Del Mar Union School District at 858-755-9301 or email Festival@DMUSD.org.

Author Talk & Signing by local resident Karna Small Bodman

On Saturday, Aug. 10, Karna Small Bodman, a Rancho Santa Fe resident who served six years in Reagan White House, first as Deputy Press. Secretary, later as Senior Director of the National Security Council, will speak and sign copies of her political thriller, Trust but Verify, at 3 p.m. at the Mysterious Galaxy Book Store, 5943 Balboa Ave, Suite 100, San Diego, 92111. For more information, call: 858-268-4747.

‘Showing Up for Racial Justice’ meeting

New “Showing Up for Racial Justice” (SURJ) Chapter to meet

Aug. 20, 7-8:30 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Sand Dieguito, 1036 Solana Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. All are welcome to attend the first meeting of a new chapter of SURJ. SURJ North County is part of a national network encouraging white people to work toward racial justice, through community organizing, mobilizing, and education. For more information, contact northcountysurj@gmail.com or visit Facebook at page@surjncsd.

Torrey Pines Docent Naturalist Training

A comprehensive docent training program at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve begins on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday training sessions will include plants, insects, geology, birds, history and much more. Participation is limited and preregistration is required. To register, go to torreypine.org/volunteering/

For questions, contact docenttraining@torreypine.org

La Jolla Playhouse: ‘The Coast Starlight’

La Jolla Playhouse will present “The Coast Starlight” Aug. 20-Sept. 15. Developed through the 2018 DNA New Works Series, playwright Keith Bunin and director Tyne Rafaeli bring to life a story that Rich Family Artistic Director Christopher Ashley says is “an empathetic and humane tribute to all the people who — like (Keith), and like me — came to California chasing a dream.”

“The Coast Starlight” follows a young man who, one morning, boards the Coast Starlight, the long-distance train that runs from Los Angeles to Seattle. He’s got a secret that can land him in terrible trouble, and he has roughly 1,000 miles to enlist the help of his fellow travelers — all of whom are reckoning with their own choices in search of a way forward. Keith Bunin’s new play is a smart, funny and compassionate story about our capacity for invention and re-invention when life goes off the rails.

For more information and tickets, visit lajollaplayhouse.org.

Location: Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla.

Music Downtown

• Join the San Diego Civic Youth Ballet for the 11th annual Fairy Tales in the Park, a family-friendly dance performance merging the beauty of ballet with four classic stories — “Cinderella,” “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” “Puss in Boots” and SDCYB’s 2020 spring ballet “The Firebird,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 17-18 at Casa del Prado Theater, 1800 Village Place in Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets: $15. (619) 233-3060. sdcyb.org

• Experience the Beatles’ groundbreaking “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album with a note for note performance by the San Diego Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9-10 as part of the Bayside Summer Nights concert lineup, Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Tickets: From $17. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

Dogs and dog-lovers are invited to enjoy this event featuring more than 100 dog-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies and Maker’s Market Row. This event will include dog contests, live music, a beer and wine garden, food trucks, opportunity drawings, kids activities and more, slated to take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive. Free. (760) 436-0431 and cardiff101.com

Blood drive in Solana Beach

Save lives by giving blood on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. San Diego Blood Bank’s bloodmobile will be in Solana Beach’s Lomas Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Vons and Starbucks just east of I-5. Free beverages, bagels, and discounts will be provided to all donors by Starbucks, Einstein Bros Bagels, Pizza Nova and Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary. Make an appointment: www.mysdbb.org/#/ScheduleAppointment

Step2/drive/48324 or 1 800-4-MYSDBB (1 800-469-7322) or just show up. Photo ID required. Hosted by Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary.

10th annual Twainfest

Write Out Loud, an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience, will hold the 10th anniversary of its annual TwainFest on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, San Diego.

TwainFest is an all-day free festival celebrating Mark Twain and the literature and culture of 19th Century America. Presentations occur at a variety of park venues throughout the day. For more information, visit writeoutloudsd.com/twainfest/

Bayside Summer Nights concert series

7:30 p.m. through Sept. 1 at Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Single tickets $17-$108 (subject to change). sandiegosymphony.org

 Aug. 18: Blues Traveler

Frontman and harmonica player Jon Popper and the band return to their bluesy roots with new jams of old favorites and tunes from their latest album.

 Aug.24: Chaka Khan (with special guest Macy Gray)

The soulful power of her voice on massive hits like I Feel for You and I’m Every Woman has won her 10 Grammys, sold 70 million records, and influenced generations of musicians.

 Aug. 30, Aug. 31, Sept. 1: 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular

The summer season comes to a dazzling end with a must-see grand finale: the 1812 Overture complete with booming cannons and a sparkling fireworks display over San Diego Bay.

‘Hot Pursuit Band’ in Old Del Mar Train Station Concert

“Hot Pursuit” headlines summer jammin’ at the Old Del Mar Train Station, Sunday, Aug. 18, 3-6 p.m., to benefit North County Immigration & Citizenship Center. The party on the grass includes mouthwatering Cardiff Crack sliders, cool summer salads sweet dessert tastings and cash bar. Experience high-energy and fun-filled music, a pop-up art show and a memorable time to benefit NCICC. Some limited free parking is available. Tickets $25 at www.northcountycitizenship.org or at the concert party.

‘Summer and Songs’ at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

Every Thursday night, take in the sights and the sounds of summer evenings at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley with the help of the 3rd annual “Summer and Songs.” This popular free outdoor concert series runs through Aug. 22. The concerts take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the outdoor Village Square courtyard located by Madero’s and Breakfast Republic.

More information on Summer and Songs, as well as full lineup schedule and artists’ bios can be found at summerandsongs.com. The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, Carmel Valley.

Concerts at the Cove

Concerts at the Cove events bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages.

Concerts are held every Thursday night through Aug. 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Presented by the city of Solana Beach, Belly Up and the Coastal Community Foundation’s fund — the Betty Scalice Foundation. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453.

Upcoming Events at Del Mar Plaza

The following events take place at Del Mar Plaza, 1555 Camino Del Mar. For more information, visit delmarplaza.com or call (858) 847-2284.

• Sip & Shop: Every Thursday during August, shoppers may enjoy a VIP shopping experience with specialty cocktails and small bites, product samples and giveaways at participating retails and restaurants at Del Mar Plaza. This event coincides with Seaside Sessions so guests can enjoy music on the Ocean View Deck following the event.

• Del Mar Plaza Free Fitness Class: From 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays at Del Mar Plaza on the southwest corner of the Ocean View Deck, Kim Kelly Fit Studio will present a free community fitness class for all ages and skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat, water and towel.

• Seaside Sessions: Free live music from Mario Marauak, a singer, songwriter and guitar player from Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. He will perform from 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. His music reflects his years performing on stages and the streets of Brazil and the United States of America, and his exposure to a wide range of music, from folk to popular, from the profane to the sacred. Embedded in Marauak’s soul is the pulse of Afro-Brazilian rhythms and the power of chants.

• Game Time at Del Mar Plaza: A variety of games will be available to play 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 on Del Mar Plaza’s Ocean View Deck and Canyon View Terrace. Games on the Ocean View Deck include: Ping Pong, Cornhole, and Foosball. Games on the Canyon Terrace include: Giant Jenga, Giant Connect Four, Checkers and Chess.

• Seaside Session: Free live music from The Wheeland Brothers from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 on the Ocean View Deck. The Wheeland Brothers are two brothers from Orange County who combine fun, catchy melodies and lyrics with the cool attitude and positive energy of reggae, as well as the down-to-earth, organic honesty of acoustic rock and ukulele lullabies.

• Seaside Session: Hixxen: Free live music from Hixxen on the Ocean View Deck 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

DivorceCare program begins Aug. 19

DivorceCare is a video-based support group for men and women navigating the stages of divorce or separation. The program features nationally-recognized experts on divorce and recovery including topics on anger, loneliness, new relationships, finances and more. Weekly sessions begin Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at Grace Point Church in Carmel Valley, 13340 Hayford Way, 92130. Register at divorcecare@gracepointsd.com or call 858-481-0424.

Family Day Art Show

Lux Art Institute’s Family Day Art Show will feature hundreds of art pieces from the Summer Art Camp that have been installed professionally on the museum walls. Live music, a robot demonstration, face painting, dance and other family-friendly fun activities will take place 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 S. El Camino Real for the art show. Entry is free and open to the public. (760) 436-6611. luxartinstitute.org

Call to Artists: LeucadiART Walk

The LeucadiART Walk is a must-attend event drawing 8,000 people to Leucadia for the day to purchase art, experience creativity first-hand and enjoy the performing arts. The deadline to apply as an artist has been extended to Aug. 9. Apply at bit.ly/33enYgI Contact the Leucadia 101 Main Street at (760) 436-2320 or info@Leucadia101.com

Sounds at Sunset

Green Flash Concert Series continues with The Mother Hips, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. Mother Hips is known for the breezy harmonies of The Beach Boys, the funky roots of The Band, the psychedelic Americana of the Grateful Dead and the Soulful Twang of The Byrds. Tickets: $33-$38. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Art of the Sea

Experience the “nautical magic” of artist Kerry Hallam (with hand-enhanced charts, acrylics on canvas and watercolors) at an artist meet-and-greet, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Martin Lawrence Galleries, 1111 Prospect St., La Jolla. A New England native, Hallam’s interest in the sea and sailing led to his incorporation of painting and mixed media. Hallam’s artwork will be on display through Aug. 30. RSVP: (858) 551-1122. martinlawrence.com

Encinitas Cruise Nights

Cruise downtown Encinitas to see hundreds of hot rods, Woodies and other classic and vintage vehicles, enjoy live music at several venues and find car clubs. All types and makes of classic vehicles, domestic and foreign are welcome in any open street parking spaces. The theme for August theme is “Heels & Wheels.” Cruise Nights takes place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 on S. Coast Hwy 101 between D and K Streets. Free. (760) 943-1950 or bit.ly/2xRI2ak

Healing Arts Classes

Healing Arts Classes will be held for those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges. Participants may partake in self-expression through art, increasing skills, improving eye/hand coordination and enjoy the support of facilitator Denise McMurtrie. Supplies provided. Hosted by Synergy Art Foundation. Register at pimstone.deborah@scrippshealth.org or call (760) 633-6709. Classes take place 10:30 a.m. Saturday Aug. 17, 4 p.m. Tuesdays Aug. 16, 13, 21 and 28, Scripps Hospital Brain Injury Room, 354 Santa Fe Drive. Free.

Tour the Teten Farm House in Olivenhain

The Teten Farm House was one of the first homesteads in Olivenhain and is open for viewing 12:30-4 p.m. every Saturday in August at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. Lovingly restored by architect and museum docent David Oakley, the home features original furniture as well as objects from the period. $4-$6. (760) 632-9711. bit.ly/2EDy6pp

Performing Arts for Children/Teens/Adults with Autism

Positive Action Community Theatre is hosting performing art workshops designed to teach social/communication skills to teens and young adults (3-5:30 p.m.) and children (2-3 p.m.), with autism in an inclusive environment. Workshops take place 2-5:30 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 10, 17, 24 and 31 at Dance North County, 535 Encinitas Blvd., Ste. 100. $20 per session. (760) 815-8512. pacthouse.org

Families Make History

The public is invited to gather around on the patio on Sundays in August at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive from noon to 4 p.m. Guests may make projects and take them home. bit.ly/28ZV8GX or (760) 632-9711.

Coastal Roots Farm Volunteer Days

The public is invited to help with planning or harvesting crop for donation to a local Encinitas food pantry from 2-4 p.m. Sundays, 8-10 a.m. Tuesdays and 8-11 a.m. Wednesdays at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road. RSVP: bit.ly/2FPgm9J

Great Outdoor Shabbat

Coastal Roots Farm welcomes people of all backgrounds for their free festive summer Shabbat series on the Farm. The public is invited to join for an all-inclusive, intentional, lively Shabbat with friends and family. Bring a picnic dinner. This event is slated to take place at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Rd. Free.

Bollywood Dancing for Adults

A session of Indian and Western dance styles, which will also provide a cardio workout, will be held 4-5 p.m. Sundays Aug. 11, 18 and 25 at Performing Arts Workshop, 1465 Encinitas Blvd., Suite A102. Cost is $60/month (four classes). All levels are welcome. Payal Nanavati will be the instructor. (215) 327-8691 or sdbollywoodsteps.com

Auditions, San Diego North Coast Singers

San Diego North Coast Singers is looking for singers in grades 2-12. SDNCS meets in Enncinitas and has four choirs serving the youth of the San Diego area. Auditions will be held through September at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena. To schedule a brief and friendly 15-minute audition with artistic director Melissa Keylock, e-mail info@northcoastsingers.com

Open Mic Jam Session

The community is invited to enjoy music, be part of the audience and share hidden talents, such as singing or playing an instrument, from 6:30-10 p.m. every Tuesday at San Dieguito American Legion Post 416, 210 West F St. The session will be under the direction of Doug Allen of the Mar Dels. (760) 753-5674 or calegionpost416.org

Zumba: Gentle Dance Fitness Class for Cancer Recovery

A playful, easy, good-for-body-mind-spirit time is hosted 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at EOS Fitness, 780 Garden View Court to get people moving, healing, and preventing recurrence. Open to all cancer thrivers and survivors. RSVP: northcountycancerfitness.org or (858) 735-5708.

Open Mic Night

Open Mic Night will feature local singer songwriters in performance and hosted by Semisi Ma’u from the band Fula Bula. Open Mic Night takes place 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Tower 13, 2633 S. Coast Hwy 101. Free. fulabula.com

Trauma and Creative Keys to Resilience: An Integrative Approach

Both primary and secondary trauma can be unraveled through creative use of resourcing using journaling, drawing, simple movement and meditation. This event will use imagination to reclaim and unify “the innocent child, the wise self and the operative, present self” and will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at California Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive. $130. (760) 436-3310 or artretreats.com

Public Farm Tour

The public is invited to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of production methods and the innovative technology onsite. Visit the labyrinth, gardens, chickens, compost, food forest and vineyard. Wear close-toed shoes and a sunhat. This tour takes place 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. Suggested donation: $18. (760) 452-8149 or coastalrootsfarm.org/events

La Paloma Summer Poetry Slam

Twelve outstanding local poets compete for cash prizes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at La Paloma Theater, 471 S. Coast Hwy 101. Judges are picked at random from the audience and poets are judged on content and presentation. 21 years of poetry slams in the historic theater has made this a favorite event in Encinitas. fullmoonpoets.org

West African Dance

West African Dance will take place 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Dance North County, Suite 100, 533 Encinitas Blvd. Dance teacher to be announced, check out the Encinitas West African Dance Facebook page for up-to-date details. Accompanied by live percussion. Beginners welcome. Price $6-$15. (760) 402-7229 or bit.ly/2aq5YV0

Coastal Communities Concert Band: Summer Pops Concert

Under the direction of Tom Cole, the internationally known concert band Summer Pops will perform favorite music from “Wicked,” “Jurassic Park,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” plus Irving Berlin showstoppers and much more, featuring popular vocalist Michael Ruhl. The concert takes place 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Drive. Tickets are $15-$20 at cccband.com or call (760) 727-3741.

Summer Concerts by the Sea: The Mighty Untouchables

Summer Concerts by the Sea will feature Top 40 hits, Motown to classic rock, along with Latin, country and much more. Songs from Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Meghan Trainor, Pharrell Williams, Ed Sheeran, Michael Jackson, Prince and David Bowie will be performed 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at Moonlight Beach, 400 B St., Encinitas. Bring blankets and beach chairs. Free. No dogs or alcohol. bit.ly/2YkFYr8.