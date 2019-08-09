First Del Mar International Composers Symposium runs through Aug. 10.

Founded by local composer Jordan Kuspa, the first Del Mar International Composers Symposium (DMICS), which runs Aug. 6-10, features six composers from around the world in collaboration with the Hausmann Quartet, who appear thanks to a generous grant from the Del Mar Foundation. Come hear new musical ideas in its open rehearsals and a final concert on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m., featuring several premieres of new string quartets. You are also invited to hear about the creative process directly from the composers during evening panel discussions, where you will have the opportunity to learn more about how composers construct their unique musical lives.

Light refreshments will be served at the panel discussions and before the Premieres Concert. All DMICS events are held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 334 14th St, Del Mar, 92014. Open rehearsals and panel discussions are free, and tickets to the Aug. 10 Premieres Concert are available online at www.delmarcomposers.org/tickets. The Del Mar International Composers Symposium is a nonprofit organization operating under the fiscal sponsorship of the Del Mar Foundation.

For schedules and more information, visit www.delmarcomposers.org.

