Local author participates in free children’s reading event and fundraiser for Traveling Stories nonprofit

Carmel Valley resident and author Kathy Krevat has partnered with authors Susan Meissner, Carl Vondereau, and Matt Coyle for a free family event supporting the Traveling Stories nonprofit organization on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 3-4 p.m. at The Book Catapult bookstore in South Park.

Traveling Stories empowers kids to outsmart poverty by helping them fall in love with reading. Their StoryTent reading program provides one-on-one reading support and motivational incentives.

The authors will read from their favorite children’s books. They have also purchased $1,700 of children’s books through The Book Catapult, which will be donated to Traveling Stories at the event.

“This is a chance to connect with notable authors and discover the children’s books that inspired them,” said Traveling Stories Founder and CEO Emily Moberly. “It’s going to be so much fun for readers of all ages!”

Advertisement

Event organizer, Carl Vonderau said, “As writers, we grew up loving books. Traveling Stories plants that same seed in kids. Lifelong reading is not only a joy but the key to avoiding poverty. How could we not support that?”

Krevat is the author of the Gourmet Cat Mystery series featuring cat food chef Colbie Summers and her demanding cat Trouble, the culinary muse behind her recipes. She also writes the bestselling Chocolate Covered Mystery series under the name Kathy Aarons.

Meissner is a USA Today bestselling author of historical fiction with more than half a million books in print in 15 languages.

Coyle is the author of the Rick Cahill series of detective novels. Wrong Light, his latest book, is a finalist for both The Shamus Award and the San Diego Book Award.

Advertisement

Vonderau wrote Murderabilia, which was published by Midnight Ink on July 8. He is a partner at Social Venture Partners, a philanthropic network that brings together donors, nonprofits and social enterprises to make a greater collective impact.

To learn more about Traveling Stories and its programs, visit travelingstories.org.

This event is free and open to the public. It will be held at The Book Catapult on 3010 Juniper Street in South Park.

