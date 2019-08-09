Naval Aviator/author Alan Fischer to speak at Del Mar Art Center

Alan Fischer will present his book, “The Death Mist” to the public at a free book signing and lecture, Sunday, Aug. 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Del Mar Art Center Gallery.

He will discuss his experiences as a Naval Aviator for the United States Navy. This presentation is a unique opportunity to hear first-hand about the hardships and rewards of flying in combat.

Flying the A6 Intruder he deployed on board the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier making a cruise to the North Atlantic and Mediterranean, and a second combat cruise to Southeast Asia. There he flew 170 combat missions following in the footsteps of his father, who had flown combat missions over Germany in WWII as skipper of a B-24. After the Navy he again followed his father and flew for American Airlines for 32 years.

Fischer graduated from Villanova University class of 1968. Upon graduation, he entered the Navy’s flight program where he earned his “Wings of Gold” in January 1970. He kept a journal during the cruises and wrote this book to pay tribute to the fine men he flew with. “The Death Mist” is a faith-based memoir of a Navy combat pilot in Vietnam. He currently resides in Carlsbad.

The reception will be held at the Del Mar Art Center Gallery, 1101-AA Camino Del Mar Del Mar. Free parking is available in the underground parking at the Del Mar Civic Center, across the street. For more information, contact Fischer via email: agfischer@hotmail.com or alafische@gmail.com.

Del Mar Art Center Gallery is available for small group gatherings, parties, book signings, art lectures, art demonstrations and more. For more information, call 858-280-1244.

