21st Annual Conner’s Cause for Children Golf Classic set for Sept. 9

The 21st Annual Conner’s Cause for Children Golf Classic will be held Monday, Sept. 9. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 12 p.m. Location: Shadowridge Golf Club, Vista, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista, Calif., 92081.

The Golf Classic will benefit San Diego families with the monumental task of caring for a child, birth-18 years with a life-threatening illness or injury. This year’s event will feature a fun, casual day of golf . Entry fee of $130 includes greens fee with cart, lunch, awards dinner, tee prizes, contests and more.

Founded in 1995 to honor the memory of brave little hero, Conner Champ, Conner’s Cause for Children is a one-of-a-kind organization that offers direct financial assistance to local families for a variety of out-of-pocket medical and nonmedical costs related to the care of a child with a life-threatening illness or injury.

“The beauty of Conner’s Cause for Children,” according to its executive director, Carol Del Signore, “is that because we are a local organization, we have the flexibility to quickly respond to a family’s urgent needs so they can focus on taking care of their very sick children.”

All proceeds from the “Conner’s Cause 20th Annual Golf Classic” go directly to Conner’s Cause families to help ensure their children have access to medical care and basic needs.

Melissa

Born with spinal muscular atrophy, five year old “Warrior Princess” Melissa was not expected to live past her first year, but now zips around her kindergarten class in a power chair and loves to boss around her two older brothers. For most of her short life, she and her parents have made periodic treks to Stanford to participate in a rigorous clinical study, which made great emotional and physical demands on this brave little girl and her parents. Not long ago, the FDA approved the first-ever FDA treatment for spinal muscular atrophy.

Conner’s Cause for Children provides transportation and lodging assistance to Melissa’s family for their regular check-ins with the medical research team at Stanford and will continue to assist them in their pursuit of the best care for Melissa.

Register at www.connerscause.org. Sponsorship opportunities available; accepting auction donations. Please contact Carol Del Signore at 760-487-1592. carol@connerscause.org.

