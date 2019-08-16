Event briefs: Aug. 15

‘High School Musical 2’ to be performed at La Colonia Park

Heyjojo Productions’ final summer camp of “High School Musical 2” has two free performances at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach on Friday, Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Please bring your own chairs.

“This is a wonderful, upbeat and lively show about summer vacation,” said director Jolene “Jojo” Bogard. “Last summer we performed High School Musical (ONE) and the kids all had so much fun so it made a ton of sense to do the sequel this year.”

Original choreography by 15-year-old phenom Carlos Jimenez (and his mom Brenda and sister Arielle Esparza) make this show “sparkle” with summertime antics. All sets, costumes, and props were made by students too.

Advertisement

“We really try and incorporate kids to think outside of the box, recycle items from their house and turn them into a trophy, a fish, or a volcano!” says Bogard.

Heyjojo Productions is located in Solana Beach and their fall season kicks off with auditions for the drama “The Outsiders” on Aug.18, and the musical “The Sound of Music” on Sept. 8. For more information, visit www.heyjojoproductions.com.

All invited to attend Solana Beach Community Senior Center’s 33rd Annual Open House

Solana Beach Community Senior Center’s 33rd Annual Open House will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Debin Hall on the campus of Solana Beach Presbyterian Church, 120 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach.

Advertisement

All are invited to attend the 33rd “Senior Center Season Kick-off.” The event will celebrate “The 50s” with live entertainment performed by the Vidals, and feature vendors supplying beneficial and informative information and services. This event is free, open to all ages, and no reservation is needed. In addition, there will be great giveaway items, lunch, door prizes and more.

For more information, call (858) 509-2587 or visit solanabeach.church.

Jimbo’s job fair to be held Aug. 17

Jimbo’s is holding a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. to hire about 40 new employees for its new store opening in Del Mar Highlands Town Center.

Apply online or attend the job fair at Del Mar Highlands Town Center (12925 El Camino Real, Suite J-0). Jimbo’s is lookin for culinary, pastry/baker, “juicerista” and food service applicants. Jobs are available at all five Jimbo’s locations. Visit jimbos.com

Jimbo’s is offering competitive pay, flexible work schedules, quarterly and service recognition bonuses, healthcare insurance (including acupuncture and chiropractic care), paid time off, 401(K), staff discounts and tuition reimbursement.

Rep. Mike Levin town hall meeting to be held in Del Mar

Congressman Mike Levin is scheduled to speak on legislation he is carrying and issues facing the 49th Congressional District from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Del Mar Civic Center Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar. The congressman will take questions from the public.

Advertisement

Admission is free but registration is required. Check in begins approx 4:30 p.m. and doors will open approx 5 p.m. Register at bit.ly/33ybbWD

LeucadiART Walk

The LeucadiART Walk covers a one-mile-stretch of Hwy 101 with more than 80 artist booths of original art, jewelry, ceramic, glass and more in private parking lots. Participants may watch live music, dance and art demonstrations and bring the kids to the Children’s Art Pavilion. A Craft Beer Garden will be available. Guests may park at City Hall and ride the open air trolley. This event takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at N. Coast Hwy 101 in Leucadia. Free. (760) 436-2320. bit.ly/2MDBVPk

Gonzales Canyon Garden and Trail Care

Volunteers are encouraged to attend a trail care event to be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Gonzales Canyon trailhead at the intersection of Sword Way and Winstanley Way. With summer here, the native garden the community planted needs care to make it through these hot months.

Volunteers will be watering and weeding the garden near the Sword Way trailhead and clearing some trails if time allows. Meet at Sword Way Trailhead with close-toed shoes, wear clothes appropraite for hiking and light bushwhacking, and bring water.

Silver Age Yoga holding annual celebration Sept. 17

Silver Age Yoga, a nonprofit that provides free yoga classes to seniors, is celebrating 16 years and over 17,000 free classes taught with its Annual Celebration on Monday, Sept. 17 at the Powerhouse Community Center in Del Mar. The event is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with live classical guitar, great food, wine, silent auction, and magnificent sunset and ocean views. Tickets are $55 or $65. The silent auction features items from local artists, unique themed baskets and local restaurants. All proceeds from the event will support Silver Age Yoga classes. Classes are funded in part by grants from the Mizel Family Foundation and the City of Encinitas. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.silverageyoga.org/celebration or call 858-693-3110.

Advertisement

Twilight Concert: The Mighty Untouchables

The Del Mar Foundation’s next Summer Twilight Concert in Powerhouse Park will feature The Mighty Untouchables, on Tuesday, Aug. 20. All concerts begin with Zel’s Opening Act (Nate Donnis Trio on Aug. 20) at 6 p.m., followed by the main show at 7 p.m. For more information, visit delmarfoundation.org.

Summer Sun-Down at One Paseo

Celebrate the end of summer with a Summer Sun-Down hosted by One Paseo on Saturday, Aug. 24 starting at 1 p.m. The event, which will also serve as a toast to One Paseo’s newly completed Plaza West, will feature family-friendly activities and treats throughout the afternoon, including art sessions, balloon making, cotton candy, photo opportunities and more.

The event will conclude with a concert featuring “America’s Got Talent” alums Us the Duo. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. in One Paseo’s Plaza West.

The Summer Sun-Down event and concert is free, all ages and open to the public.

‘Summer and Songs’ at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

Every Thursday night, take in the sights and the sounds of summer evenings at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley with the help of the 3rd annual “Summer and Songs.” This popular free outdoor concert series runs through Aug. 22. The concerts take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the outdoor Village Square courtyard located by Madero’s and Breakfast Republic.

More information on Summer and Songs, as well as full lineup schedule and artists’ bios can be found at summerandsongs.com. The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, Carmel Valley.

Concerts at the Cove

Concerts at the Cove events bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages.

Concerts are held every Thursday night through Aug. 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Presented by the city of Solana Beach, Belly Up and the Coastal Community Foundation’s fund — the Betty Scalice Foundation. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453.

‘Geology in the Reserve’

Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve will hold a “Geology in the Reserve” event Saturday, Aug. 17, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Pavillion near the parking lot for the Upper Trails. The event includes a short lecture by Ray Barger, and an easy nature discovery hike. Free with Reserve entrance fee. Visit torreypine.org for directions.

Game Time

Enjoy the sunshine at Del Mar Plaza Sunday, Aug. 18 by playing a variety of fun games on Del Mar Plaza’s Ocean View Deck and Canyon View Terrace. Equipment provided. Games on the Ocean View Deck include: Ping Pong, Cornhole, Foosball. Games on the Canyon Terrace include: Giant Jenga, Giant Connect Four, Checkers & Chess. 1555 Camino Del Mar, 92014. delmarplaza.com.

Lil Tritons Club

Enjoy a fun and entertaining morning with your kids at Del Mar Plaza Wednesday, July 21. There will be a special performance taking place on the deck by beloved kid-folk musical act Hullabaloo from 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Kids will also be given a coloring page and crayons upon arrival. 1555 Camino Del Mar, 92014. delmarplaza.com.

Seaside Sessions

Head to Del Mar Plaza for Seaside Sessions Thursday, Aug. 22 for the Del Mar Plaza’s summer concert series. Enjoy free live music from Cedrice Trio on the Ocean View Deck as you take in the sunset views. Sophisticated and soulful, Cedrice is an exceptional talent who turns heads at every performance. Her set will sound like Justin Timberlake, Jill Scott, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Sam Cooke. 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. delmarplaza.com.

Free Fitness Class

Kim Kelly Fit Studio will present a free community fitness class every Saturday at Del Mar Plaza on the southwest corner of the Ocean View Deck from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. All ages and skill level are welcome to attend. Please bring your yoga mat, water and towel.1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. delmarplaza.com.

Upcoming events at Del Mar Racetrack

Racing at Del Mark happens Wednesday through Sunday (with the exception of Closing Day on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2). First post daily will be at 2 p.m. First post on Fridays will be at 4 p.m. The following events take place at Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Call (858) 755-1141 or visit delmarracing.com

Pacific Classic – Come to the biggest event of the season on Saturday, Aug. 17. Dress to impress at the $1 Million TVG Pacific Classic, Del Mar’s richest and most prestigious stakes race. Thousands of fans will take to the track to witness the nation’s top equine athletes and thoroughbreds race to the finish in five stakes races with purses totaling more than $2 million. As part of the celebration, Diamond Club members can pick up a Del Mar beach blanket, while supplies last. Guests can receive frequent perks as a Diamond Club member by signing up on the Del Mar mobile app.

• SOJA: These weight friends will play the sounds of summer on Friday, Aug. 23, shortly after the last race at Del Mark Racetrack, Del Mar Fairgrounds. VIP spots available in the exclusive South Terrace VIP area. Racetrack guests will receive free admission if they enter before the final race of the day. Concert admission is $30 after the last race. Must be 18 or older.

• Sip in Style: Every Friday, track-goers can be seated at a table at the exclusive Turf Club at Del Mar Racetrack and partake in a featured Drink of the Week and complimentary drink tastings from different beverage partners from 4-6 p.m. Sip in Style admission is $80 and includes Turf Club admission and a table reservation. The beverage partner for Friday, Aug. 23 is Bacardi.

• Country Beer Jam: Country Beer Jam is coming on Aug. 24. Award-winning beers, rare and unique specialty crafts and favorites from the local brewing scene. Local brewery reps will be available to answer questions. Country artists will perform throughout the day, including a performance by Nancarrow. Tasting wristbands are available for purchase ($12.50 for five samples) inside event.

• Turf & Surf BBQ Championship: More than 40 top BBQ pit masters will compete to win more than $15,000 in prizes in the Turf and Surf BBQ Championship on Sunday, Aug. 18. Receive unlimited samples of competition-ready brisket, pork, ribs, chicken and tri-tip, plus seafood and desserts from professional cooks and top local restaurants. Vote for the best in People’s Choice award.

• Daybreak at Del Mar: Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 and 18 at the Clubhouse Terrace Restaurant, early-rising fans will be welcomed from 7:30-9:30 a.m. to dine and watch morning workouts while learning behind-the-scenes details from horsewoman and racing broadcaster Michelle Yu. There is no charge for admission, but a $10 parking fee applies.

• Family Weekends: The whole family is invited to the Infield for Family Weekends at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 and 18, to enjoy numerous attractions, including pony rides, a giant obstacle course, face painters, a game zone and more.

• Taste of the Turf Club: On Sunday, Aug. 18, fans can enjoy the menu of one of San Diego’s most celebrated chefs, Brian Malarkey, at the exclusive Turf Club. Seats are $100 per person and include Turf Club seating for the race day, Turf Club admission, and choice of appetizer, entrée, dessert and bottomless mimosas, Del Marys or Chandon. Tables are limited.

• Free and Easy Wednesdays: Every Wednesday is Free & Easy Wednesday. Receive free Stretch Run admission, a free program and a free seat. $3 fish or carnitas tacos are served fresh from the Brigantine in the Plaza de Mexico, $6 pints of Coors Light and $3 hot dogs throughout the facility.

Concert: LotZof HeART

This all-original show featuring Susie Litzof will feature Litzof performing 10 original songs with background tracks produced and performed by Peter Sprague. This event is intended to be inspirational, humorous, risqué and feature story-telling. Multimedia artworks and handcrafted jewelry for purchase. Guests may partake in wine and snacks. This event takes place 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $20. bit.ly/2Kli7xo

Tenderly — The Rosemary Clooney Musical at NC Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Tenderly — The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” based on the life of Rosemary Clooney, who was hailed as America’s favorite girl singer. It offers a fresh, personal picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend. “Tenderly” runs Thursday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, August 25. . North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D, Solana Beach. (858) 481-1055. Visit northcoastrep.org for more information and tickets

Auditions, San Diego North Coast Singers

San Diego North Coast Singers is looking for singers in grades 2-12. SDNCS meets in Encinitas and has four choirs serving the youth of the San Diego area. Auditions will be held through September at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena. To schedule a brief and friendly 15-minute audition with artistic director Melissa Keylock, e-mail info@northcoastsingers.com.

Coastal Communities Concert Band: Summer Pops Concert

Under the direction of Tom Cole, the internationally known concert band Summer Pops will perform favorite music from “Wicked,” “Jurassic Park,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” plus Irving Berlin showstoppers and much more, featuring popular vocalist Michael Ruhl. The concert takes place 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Drive. Tickets are $15-$20 at cccband.com or call (760) 727-3741.

Summer Concerts by the Sea: The Mighty Untouchables

Summer Concerts by the Sea will feature Top 40 hits, Motown to classic rock, along with Latin, country and much more. Songs from Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Meghan Trainor, Pharrell Williams, Ed Sheeran, Michael Jackson, Prince and David Bowie will be performed 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at Moonlight Beach, 400 B Street. Bring blankets and beach chairs. Free. No dogs or alcohol. bit.ly/2YkFYr8

Family Day Art Show

Lux Art Institute’s Family Day Art Show will feature hundreds of art pieces from the Summer Art Camp that have been installed professionally on the museum walls. Live music, a robot demonstration, face painting, dance and other family-friendly fun activities will take place 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 S. El Camino Real for the art show. Entry is free and open to the public. (760) 436-6611. luxartinstitute.org

‘Showing Up for Racial Justice’ meeting

New “Showing Up for Racial Justice” (SURJ) Chapter to meet Aug. 20, 7-8:30 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Sand Dieguito, 1036 Solana Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. All are welcome to attend the first meeting of a new chapter of SURJ. SURJ North County is part of a national network encouraging white people to work toward racial justice, through community organizing, mobilizing, and education. For more information, contact northcountysurj@gmail.com or visit Facebook at page@surjncsd.

Torrey Pines Docent Naturalist Training

A comprehensive docent training program at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve begins on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday training sessions will include plants, insects, geology, birds, history and much more. Participation is limited and preregistration is required. To register, go to torreypine.org/volunteering. For questions, e-mail docenttraining@torreypine.org

Bayside Summer Nights concert series

7:30 p.m. through Sept. 1 at Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Single tickets $17-$108 (subject to change). sandiegosymphony.org

 Aug. 18: Blues Traveler

Frontman and harmonica player Jon Popper and the band return to their bluesy roots with new jams of old favorites and tunes from their latest album.

 Aug.24: Chaka Khan (with special guest Macy Gray)

The soulful power of her voice on massive hits like I Feel for You and I’m Every Woman has won her 10 Grammys, sold 70 million records, and influenced generations of musicians.

 Aug. 30, Aug. 31, Sept. 1: 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular

The summer season comes to a dazzling end with a must-see grand finale: the 1812 Overture complete with booming cannons and a sparkling fireworks display over San Diego Bay.

‘Summer and Songs’ at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

Every Thursday night, take in the sights and the sounds of summer evenings at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley with the help of the 3rd annual “Summer and Songs.” This popular free outdoor concert series runs through Aug. 22. The concerts take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the outdoor Village Square courtyard located by Madero’s and Breakfast Republic.

More information on Summer and Songs, as well as full lineup schedule and artists’ bios can be found at summerandsongs.com. The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, Carmel Valley.

Concerts at the Cove

Concerts at the Cove events bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages.

Concerts are held every Thursday night through Aug. 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Presented by the city of Solana Beach, Belly Up and the Coastal Community Foundation’s fund — the Betty Scalice Foundation. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453.

SummerFest Concerts

The following all take place at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

• The Ehnes Quartet presents a transcendent journey through the “Beethoven Complete String Quartets III,” 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Tickets from $56.

• With music from Wagner, Schumann and Schoenberg, “Love Stories” carries concert-goers through the feelings that have inspired composers for centuries, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Trio Clara performs C. Schumann’s “Piano Trio in G Minor, Op. 17” in a 7 p.m. prelude. Tickets from $42.

La Jolla Playhouse

La Jolla Playhouse announces readings of “Tampons, Dead Dogs and Other Disposable Things,” by San Diego-based Air Force veteran and Veterans Playwriting Workshop alumna Shairi Engle, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 in the Forum Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive on the UCSD campus, La Jolla. The story follows Jen as she gets lost in the desert in an effort to find herself whole again following a traumatic childhood event. Free, but reservations required: lajollaplayhouse.org

Seafaring Art

Experience the “nautical magic” of artist Kerry Hallam (with hand-enhanced charts, acrylics on canvas and watercolors) at a meet-and-greet, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Martin Lawrence Galleries, 1111 Prospect St., La Jolla.

A New England native, Hallam’s interest in the sea and sailing led to his incorporation of painting and mixed media. His art will be on display through Aug. 30. RSVP: (858) 551-1122. martinlawrence.com

