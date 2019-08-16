San Dieguito River Valley kicks off popular Trails & Ales Hike Series

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) is once again offering its popular Trails & Ales Hike Series in partnership with the Native Collective, the Escondido Creek Conservancy, Hike San Diego, Volcan Mountain Foundation and San Diego Canyonlands.

The six hikes begin on Oct. 12, and end on April 18, 2020, and include an interpretive, guided hike by a member of each partner, and a social gathering at one of San Diego’s favorite craft breweries: Plan 9 Alehouse in Escondido, Nickel Beer Company in Julian, The Lost Abbey in Cardiff, Viewpoint Brewing in Del Mar, Smoking Cannon Brewery in Ramona, and Burger Bench in Escondido.

Participation is limited to 30 people (21 and over) at each location. The hikes and breweries are:

 Oct. 12: the Highland Valley Trail and Plan 9 Alehouse

 Nov. 9: Volcan Mountain and the Nickel Beer Company

 Dec. 7: Bottle Peak and Burger Bench

 Feb. 8, 2020: Annie’s Canyon Trail and The Lost Abbey/The Confessional

 March 14, 2020: Gonzales Canyon and Viewpoint Brewing Co.

 April 18, 2020: Santa Ysabel West Preserve and Smoking Cannon Brewery

Trails vary from easy to intermediate and are from 2 to 4.2 miles round trip.

Questions: sdrvc@sdrvc.org. To register, visit sdrvc2019-2020trailsandales.eventbrite.com

