SD Architectural Foundation to hold Del Mar Civic Center and Town Hall tour

The San Diego Architectural Foundation is holding a tour of the Del Mar Civic Center and Town Hall, a 2018 Orchid winner. The event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 4: 30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Located on a 1.5-acre property adjacent to Camino Del Mar, the town’s main thoroughfare, the Civic Center functions as a series of interconnected structures, courtyards, terraces and open spaces that follow the contours of the site, while preserving spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean. The complex includes a 3,000-square-foot Town Hall, a 9,000-square-foot City Hall, a 20,000-square-foot Town Commons, as well as parking for 140 vehicles, most of which is discretely tucked below the complex. The majority of the site is dedicated to public open space with planted gardens, active and passive courtyards, and an area for the community farmer’s market.

Tours will be led by The Miller Hull Partnership and Spurlock Landscape Architects. Appetizers and beverage provided. Schedule: 4:30-5 p.m.: Check in and Mix and Mingle; 5 p.m.: Introduction, joint talk; 5: 30-6 p.m. Tours; 6-7 p.m. Mix and Mingle.

To reserve a spot and buy tickets, visit at sdaf.wildapricot.org/event-3472957

