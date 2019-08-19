One Paseo to host free Summer Sun-Down event on Aug. 24

Celebrate the end of summer with a Summer Sun-Down hosted by One Paseo on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 4-7 p.m. The event, which will also serve as a toast to One Paseo’s newly-completed Plaza West, will feature family-friendly activities and treats throughout the afternoon, including art sessions, balloon making, cotton candy, photo opportunities and more.

The event will conclude with a concert featuring “America’s Got Talent” alums Us the Duo. The couple, who are both multi-instrumentalists and singers, got their start on social media before gaining popularity and performing around the world. Their love of songwriting has led to five original album releases and ad campaigns with brands such as Amazon, AT&T, and Target. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. in One Paseo’s Plaza West.

The Summer Sun-Down event is free, all ages and open to the public.

