Event briefs: Aug. 22

La Jolla Playhouse: Acclaimed piece by comedy legend John Leguizamo

La Jolla Playhouse will present “Kiss My Aztec!,” book by John Leguizamo (Playhouse’s Page To Stage productions of Latin History for Morons and Diary of a Madman) and Tony Taccone (Latin History for Morons, Zorro in Hell). Produced in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Kiss My Aztec! will run in the Mandell Weiss Theatre Sept. 3 – Oct. 13. In the spirit of Book of Mormon, Young Frankenstein and Spamalot, “this hysterical new musical could only spring from comedy legend Leguizamo.”

“This fierce new musical by Playhouse favourite John Leguizamo boasts a terrific cast and creative team, who imbue his deeply-irreverent, outrageously funny piece about the Aztec resistance to the Spanish conquistadores with incredible gusto,” said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family artistic director of La Jolla Playhouse. Tickets: (858) 550-1010; LaJollaPlayhouse.org

Solana Vista and Skyline Back to School Picnic

A Back to School Picnic for Solana Vista and Skyline families will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 on the Solana Vista Elementary School campus, sponsored by the PTA and Solana Beach Schools Foundation. Bring a picnic or buy dinner from one of the food vendors. Information about the many programs and volunteering will be available. Solana Vista Elementary is at 780 Santa Victoria. — Laura Groch

Taste of Del Mar

Explore more than 30 culinary creations from local and award-winning restaurants, experience craft beer and wine “Sip Stops” and enjoy live music, all located throughout the Del Mar Village. Taste of Del Mar will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5-8 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2zcoaiM

The artists of the newly opened Del Mar Art Center (DMAC) Gallery, who have joined forces with the Del Mar Farmers Market the last Saturday of every month from 1 to 4 p.m., will showcase their art in the open air overlooking the Pacific Ocean. “Art With a View” is held on the top level of Del Mar’s Civic Center located at 1050 Camino Del Mar. Free parking is available in the underground parking garage.

‘Art with a View’ to be held Aug. 31 at Del Mar Farmers Market

The DMAC Gallery is right across the street from the Farmers Market and is showing virtually every medium from art glass, graphite drawings, exquisite watercolor, pastel, photography and acrylic paintings, to one-of a-kind original design jewelry by professional, local artists. Fifty artisans have joined together to form a collaborative art venture. This unique gallery will be staffed by the participating artists, always happy to answer your questions.

The Gallery, located at 1101 Camino Del Mar, Suite AA, is now open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays throughout the summer.

For more information, contact the gallery at 858-280-1244 or visit www.dmacgallery.com.

City Ballet Gala

Hotel del Coronado is the setting for City Ballet of San Diego’s fundraising gala on Saturday, Oct. 12, with the Del sponsoring the cocktail reception in its new outdoor event venue beginning at 6 p.m. Dining, a ballet performance by City Ballet Dancers, a live auction with auctioneer Darren Diess and dancing to The Mighty Untouchables will be enjoyed in the ballroom. For more information and reservations, visit www.cityballet.org/events.

Proceeds from the gala fund City Ballet’s Performances and Education and Outreach Programs which include: Discover a Dancer program provides free year-round ballet instruction for disadvantaged children and youth at risk. This program offers a creative alternative to violence, gang association, substance abuse, and leaving school early for low-income children.

Solana Beach Senior Center Open House

Solana Beach Community Senior Center’s 33rd Annual Open House will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Debin Hall on the campus of Solana Beach Presbyterian Church, 120 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach.

All are invited to attend the 33rd “Senior Center Season Kick-off.” The event will celebrate “The 50s” with live entertainment performed by the Vidals, and feature vendors supplying beneficial and informative information and services. This event is free, open to all ages, and no reservation is needed. In addition, there will be great giveaway items, lunch, door prizes and more.

For more information, call (858) 509-2587 or visit solanabeach.church.

29th Annual Economic Summit to be held Sept. 13

The 29th Annual Economic Summit will be held Sept. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Diego Convention Center, Room 6 A-B.

Keynote speakers will include State Treasurer Fiona Ma, California State Treasurer and Dr. Connie Mariano, Center for Executive Medicine.

A panel of elected officials will include Hon. Mary Casillas Salas Mayor of the City of Chula Vista; Hon. Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, Mayor of National City; Hon. Vivian Moreno, Councilmember City of San Diego; Hon. Mark West Councilmember City of Imperial Beach; and San Diego Port Commissioner Hon. Rafael Castellanos.

An economic panel will include Phil Blair, CEO of Manpower; Gary H. London, Senior Principal at London Moeder Advisors; and Kelly Cunningham, Senior Economist for the San Diego Institute for Economic Research.

Moderators will include Salomon Maya, Creative Director of Televisa and Sabina Widmann, President & Regional Radio General Manager of Univision.

For a complete program and to register, visit www.SouthCountyEDC.com.

The Clearity Foundation to hold Teal Woman Celebration benefit to help fight ovarian cancer

The Clearity Foundation will hold its Teal Woman Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 15, 5-9 p.m. at the Kona Kai Resort & Spa. Special guest speaker for the evening is Kelly Corrigan, New York Times best-selling non-fiction author, and cancer warrior. Christina Grint will chair the event, with entertainment provided by Amy Burkman, speed painter and ovarian cancer survivor. Tickets for the gala are $250. Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati have generously stepped in as Title Sponsor for the second year in a row, but additional sponsorships are available.

The Teal Woman Celebration, which coincides with Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. is held to honor all women and caregivers who have had to embark on the ovarian cancer journey. Ovarian cancer is the deadliest of all gynecological cancers, and unfortunately, outcomes have not improved for decades. Women with OC often say they feel like a speck of teal in a sea of pink because so little attention is paid to this devastating disease. Clearity is working to change that fact.

The Clearity Foundation helps ovarian cancer patients and their physicians make better-informed treatment decisions to improve health outcomes. Clearity provides patient support services including molecular profiling and tumor blueprint interpretation, clinical trial identification, and its new psychosocial program, Steps Through OC—all free of charge.

Clearity depends on philanthropy for its funding, and Teal Woman Celebration is its largest fundraising event of the year. To help support women with ovarian cancer and the work of the Clearity Foundation, donations are accepted at www.clearityfoundation.org.

All welcome to attend Chabad Jewish Center of RSF’s Rosh Hashanah dinner

The RSF community is invited to celebrate the New Year together as one family. With warm and meaningful High Holiday services led by RSF Rabbi Levi Raskin throughout the holiday.

A Rosh Hashanah dinner, including holiday favorites such as round challah and honey and homemade gefilte fish, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m., at Morgan Run Resort in Rancho Santa Fe.

No background or affiliation necessary. A special children’s program will be held at the event. Advance reservation required.

For more information on the Rosh Hashanah dinner and other Rosh Hashanah events or to make a reservation, visit www.jewishRSF.com or contact Chabad Jewish Center of RSF at 858-756-7571 or info@jewishRSF.com.

Location address: Morgan Run Resort, 5690 Cancha De Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, 92091.

Silver Age Yoga celebration

Silver Age Yoga, a nonprofit that provides free yoga classes to seniors, is celebrating 16 years and over 17,000 free classes taught with its Annual Celebration on Monday, Sept. 17 at the Powerhouse Community Center in Del Mar. The event is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with live classical guitar, great food, wine, silent auction, and magnificent sunset and ocean views. Tickets are $55 or $65. The silent auction features items from local artists, unique themed baskets and local restaurants. All proceeds from the event will support Silver Age Yoga classes. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.silverageyoga.org/celebration or call 858-693-3110.

LeucadiART Walk

This event covers a one-mile-stretch of Hwy 101 with more than 80 artist booths of original art, jewelry, ceramic, glass and more in private parking lots. Participants may watch live music, dance and art demonstrations and bring the kids to the Children’s Art Pavilion. A Craft Beer Garden will be available. Guests may park at City Hall and ride the open air trolley. This event takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at N. Coast Hwy 101 in Leucadia. Free. (760) 436-2320. bit.ly/2MDBVPk

Solana Beach Movie Night

The City of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting the 15th annual Beach Blanket Movie Night (BBMN) at Fletcher Cove Park on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 5-10 p.m. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The evening begins with live music by Rockademy. BBMN’s feature presentation is “Surf’s Up.” The public is encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs. Everyone is encouraged to arrive car free. No alcohol, tobacco, e-cigarettes, or pets allowed. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach.

Voices for Children: Starry Starry Night benefit

Starry Starry Night, one of San Diego’s premier fundraising events, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5-11 p.m. The 17th annual gala will take place at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa. All event proceeds will benefit Voices for Children, a local nonprofit organization which transforms the lives of children in foster care by providing them with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs). CASAs advocate for foster children in the courtroom, at school, and in the community to ensure their needs are prioritized.

Tables and individual tickets can be purchased at SSN2019.org. Starry Starry Night sells out every year, and guests are encouraged to reserve early. For more information about Starry Starry Night, to become a sponsor, or to join the Honorary Committee, contact events@speakupnow.org or 858-598-2271.

Volunteers wanted for Crest Canyon clearing

Volunteers are needed Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., to help clear invasive plants in Crest Canyon. With enough hands and a few hours, it should be possible to halt invaisive encroachment into this sensitive canyon habitat.

Meet at the intersection of Durango Drive and Lozana Road Trailhead with close-toed shoes, wear clothes appropriate for hiking and light bushwhacking, and bring water.

La Jolla Renaissance Singers Auditions

For over 50 years, the La Jolla Renaissance Singers have been bringing the finest of early choral music to the San Diego area. The auditioned, a capella choir draws members from across the county. The group is currently recruiting in all voices. If you are an experienced choral singer with strong sight reading skills who would like to join this small and supportive ensemble, please send a short email with the best way to reach you and some idea of your choral experience. The email address is lajollarenaissancesingers@gmail.com.

La Jolla Renaissance Singers members rehearse each Wednesday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. in University City. Rehearsals for the new season will begin Aug. 28. For more information, visit www.ljrs.org.

Dance for Diabetes

The Diabetes Research Connection (DRC) is hosting its second annual Del Mar Dance for Diabetes on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 6-11 p.m. at the Del Mar Plaza (1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar). The event will feature live music and dancing from Encore Event Entertainment, silent auction, spectacular ocean views and a silent dance party to close the night. Prominent local restaurants will tantalize guest’s taste buds with fabulous foods.

The Del Mar Dance for Diabetes will raise necessary funds to support DRC’s mission to connect donors with early-career scientists enabling them to perform peer-reviewed, novel research designed to prevent and cure type 1 diabetes (T1D), minimize its complications and improve the quality of life for those living with the disease. For more information, visit DiabetesResearchConnection.org/ dancefordiabetes/ or call 844-484-3372.

Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Celebration of Second Chances

Tickets are on sale now for the Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Celebration of Second Chances on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Cape Rey Carlsbad at 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad.

The theme is “Sapphire Night – Where the Animals Shine.” Enjoy a spectacular sunset, ocean view, festive cocktails, coastal cuisine and entertainment. The Celebration supports the RCHS programs for people and animals. For more information visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas, call 760-753-6413, log on to www.sdpets.org or contact events@sdpets.org for tickets and sponsorship information.

2019 San Diego International Kids’ Film Festival

The 2019 San Diego International Kids’ Film Festival will be hosted between Aug. 23 to Aug. 25 in Carlsbad. Filmmakers from all over the world will attend the festival and meet the audience after the screening for a brief Q&A session.

The SDIKFF also prepared panels for different film themes. With Hollywood professionals as panel speakers, both filmmakers and the audience have the opportunity to get close to the stars in the industry and learn about experiences and how to start from the beginning and make it to the top.

All events are open to public and tickets are available at http://2019sdikff.eventbrite.com. For more information and locations, visit www.sdkidsfilms.org

Upcoming events at Del Mar Racetrack

Racing at Del Mark happens Wednesday through Sunday (with the exception of Closing Day on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2). First post daily will be at 2 p.m. First post on Fridays will be at 4 p.m. The following events take place at Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Call (858) 755-1141 or visit delmarracing.com

• SOJA: These weight friends will play the sounds of summer on Friday, Aug. 23, shortly after the last race at Del Mark Racetrack, Del Mar Fairgrounds. VIP spots available in the exclusive South Terrace VIP area. Racetrack guests will receive free admission if they enter before the final race of the day. Concert admission is $30 after the last race. Must be 18 or older.

• Sip in Style: Every Friday, track-goers can be seated at a table at the exclusive Turf Club at Del Mar Racetrack and partake in a featured Drink of the Week and complimentary drink tastings from different beverage partners from 4-6 p.m. Sip in Style admission is $80 and includes Turf Club admission and a table reservation. The beverage partner for Friday, Aug. 23 is Bacardi.

Friday, Aug. 30 is track-goers’ last chance to enjoy a table at the exclusive Turf Club, a featured Drink of the Week and complimentary drink tastings from different beverage partners from 4-6 p.m. Sip in Style admission is $80 and includes Turf Club admission and a table reservation. The beverage partner for Friday, Aug. 30, is Ballast Point.

• Country Beer Jam: Country Beer Jam is coming on Aug. 24. Award-winning beers, rare and unique specialty crafts and favorites from the local brewing scene. Local brewery reps will be available to answer questions. Country artists will perform throughout the day, including a performance by Nancarrow. Tasting wristbands are available for purchase ($12.50 for five samples) inside event.

 Steel Pulse – Start your weekend with the mellow beats and soulful lyrics of Steel Pulse on Friday, Aug. 30. Those looking to enhance their experience, can purchase a VIP spot in the exclusive South Terrace VIP area. The concert is presented by San Diego Country Toyota Dealers. Racetrack guests will receive free admission if they enter before the final race of the day. Concert admission will cost $30 after the last race. All concerts are 18+.

Angels & Airwaves – These San Diego natives will rock out on the Seaside Stage shortly after the last race on Saturday, Aug. 31. Those looking to enhance their experience can purchase a VIP spot in the exclusive South Terrace VIP area. The concert is presented by Coors Light. Racetrack guests will receive free admission if they enter before the final race of the day. Concert admission will cost $30 after the last race. All concerts are 18+.

Taste of New Orleans – Join Del Mar for an epic celebration of New Orleans culture on Sunday, Sept. 1 from 12-6 p.m. Experience a day in The Big Easy with live Cajun music, headlined by Cowboy Mouth, and the tasty food of New Orleans – gumbo, shrimp po’boys, beignets, crawfish etouffee, New Orleans-themed drink samples, and more!

 Daybreak at Del Mar – Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, the Clubhouse Terrace Restaurant will welcome early risers from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Fans will be able to dine and watch morning workouts while learning behind-the-scenes details from horsewoman and racing broadcaster Michelle Yu. There is no charge for admission, but a $10 parking fee applies.

Family Weekends – Bring the whole family to the Infield for Family Weekends on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, to enjoy numerous attractions, including pony rides, a giant obstacle course, face painters, a game zone and more!

 Taste of the Turf Club – Sunday, Sept. 1, fans can enjoy the mouthwatering menu of one of San Diego’s most celebrated chefs, Brian Malarkey, at the exclusive Turf Club. Seats are $100 per person and include Turf Club seating for the race day, Turf Club admission, choice of appetizer, entree, dessert and bottomless mimosas, Del Marys or Chandon. Tables are limited.

Concert: LotZof HeART

This all-original show featuring Susie Litzof will feature Litzof performing 10 original songs with background tracks produced and performed by Peter Sprague. This event is intended to be inspirational, humorous, risqué and feature story-telling. Multimedia artworks and handcrafted jewelry for purchase. Guests may partake in wine and snacks. This event takes place 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $20. bit.ly/2Kli7xo

Auditions, San Diego North Coast Singers

San Diego North Coast Singers is looking for singers in grades 2-12. SDNCS meets in Encinitas and has four choirs serving the youth of the San Diego area. Auditions will be held through September at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena. To schedule a brief and friendly 15-minute audition with artistic director Melissa Keylock, e-mail info@northcoastsingers.com.

Bayside Summer Nights concert series

7:30 p.m. through Sept. 1 at Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Single tickets $17-$108 (subject to change). sandiegosymphony.org

 Aug.24: Chaka Khan (with special guest Macy Gray)

The soulful power of her voice on massive hits like I Feel for You and I’m Every Woman has won her 10 Grammys, sold 70 million records, and influenced generations of musicians.

 Aug. 30, Aug. 31, Sept. 1: 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular

The summer season comes to a dazzling end with a must-see grand finale: the 1812 Overture complete with booming cannons and a sparkling fireworks display over San Diego Bay.

Tenderly — The Rosemary Clooney Musical at NC Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Tenderly — The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” based on the life of Rosemary Clooney, who was hailed as America’s favorite girl singer. It offers a fresh, personal picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend. “Tenderly” runs through Sunday, August 25. North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D, Solana Beach. (858) 481-1055. Visit northcoastrep.org.

Auditions, Roger Anderson Chorale

The Roger Anderson Chorale sings an international collection of songs by both modern and classical composers and is often accompanied by dancers from the Performing Arts Workshop. Concerts take place at the Encinitas Library and other venues. A tour of Spain is planned for 2020. Required donation of $140 per year to the Chorale. For information on auditions, visit rogerandersonchorale.com/auditions or call (760) 522-7187.

Hope Made Visible: Expressive Arts Workshop for Cancer Patients

This eight-week series invites cancer patients to explore and transform their experiences into creative personal expressions using mixed-media painting, writing, stamping and collage with images, quotes and objects to help them express their thoughts, ideas and home for themselves and others. Workshops take place 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, Aug. 23-Sept. 27 at the UCSD Cancer Center, 1200 Garden View Road. Suggested donation: $20. RSVP: bit.ly/2ytcHuU or (858) 735-5708.

Healing Grief Thru HeArt, Intro Expressive Arts Workshop

This program facilitates healing for those who are experiencing grief due to the loss of a loved one. Participants will use a variety of guided mixed-media art activities to help them process the complex physical, emotional, spiritual aspects of their loss. This workshop takes place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at UCSD Cancer Center, 1200 Garden View Road. Suggested donation: $20. (858) 735-5708. E-mail Alessandra@AlessandraColfi.com

Fresh Dances

This yearly performance showcases local, national and international choreographers in San Diego. Presenting work this year are: LITVAKdance, Emily Miller (Performing Arts Workshop), Trixi Agiao, Mayra Barragan, Thom Dancy/Ashley McQueen and others. This show presents diverse and exciting quality dance work, funds artists and paves a way for dance makers to build connections. This performances takes place 8-9:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Aug. 23-25 at White Box Live Arts, 2590 Truxtun Rd. #205. $20. freshdances.org

Worth a Drive

 Native American humanitarian and filmmaker Joanelle Romero will be the subject of The Women’s Museum of California’s first live podcast taping, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 28 at Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. $25. womensmuseumca.org/live-podcasts

 Exhibitors from all over the world will be on site with the largest selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gemstones, beads, minerals, fossils and more at the annual Gem Faire, Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Scottish Rite Event Center, 1895 Camino del Rio South, Mission Valley. Admission: $7 for the weekend. gemfaire.com

 Maritime Museum of San Diego hosts the second Family Overnight Labor Day weekend, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 to 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 aboard the Star of India, the oldest active sailing ship in the world. Tickets: $75, includes meals and accommodations. (619) 234-9153. sdmaritime.org

Concert to Catch

Classical, world, and jazz musicians from 11 countries will perform a free concert featuring compositions by the late Maestro Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007), 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at Garfield Theatre, Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Concert features music from sitar to strings to ensemble arrangements and a capella Bengali songs. Free. (619) 376-3627. songsofthesoul.com

