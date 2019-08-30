Event briefs: Aug. 29

Art of Fashion takes to the runway in RSF Sept. 12

The popular annual Country Friends Art of Fashion event will be held Sept. 12 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Presented for the 15th year in partnership with South Coast Plaza, the event features a runway fashion show, luncheon, auctions, boutique shopping and more.

Co-chaired by Elaine Kaminski Becerra and Erika Fetter, the event honors Andrea Naversen, the veteran journalist, community leader, and philanthropist. Television news personality and health reporter Sandra Maas serves as emcee. Proceeds benefit charities selected this year by The Country Friends, which has raised nearly $14 million since its founding in 1954.

For more information, or to become an Art of Fashion sponsor, contact: The Country Friends at (858)756-1192, extension 4, or events@thecountryfriends.org.

NC Rep Impro Theatre’s Shakespeare Unscripted

Paying homage to the genius of William Shakespeare, Impro Theatre’s company spontaneously creates a new play in The Bard’s unmistakable style. Using language that sizzles with poetry, colorful imagery and bawdy innuendo, “Shakespeare UnScripted” starts with audience suggestions and brings to life the monarchs, spirits, lovers and fools that make up Shakespeare’s world.

Shakespeare Unscripted will take place on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Tickets are $29 ($24 for Season Subscribers) with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Taste of Del Mar

Explore more than 30 culinary creations from local and award-winning restaurants, experience craft beer and wine “Sip Stops” and enjoy live music, all located throughout the Del Mar Village. Taste of Del Mar will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5-8 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2zcoaiM

Music festival in Pacific Highlands Ranch

A music festival will be held in Pacific Highlands Ranch Saturday, Aug. 31, 6-10 p.m. at the West Highland Pacific Recreational Center clubhouse. Organized by local residents, the festival will feature a variety of music/singing performed by multiple forms of instruments.

The event address is 5950 Blazing Star Lane, San Diego, 92130; (858) 793-1363.

New work offered at a Del Art Center Gallery ‘Sunset Sizzle’ sale

Three dozen professional artists will offer hot new work at the Del Mar Art Center Gallery in a Summer Evening Reception from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. This “Sizzling Sale” will offer a one-night only 20 percent discount gallery-wide.

Many of the artists will be present to discuss their new work and their process.

There will be light refreshments and a silent auction. This event offers an end-of-summer evening’s entertainment — a chance for a night out by the beautiful Pacific Ocean.

The reception will be held at the Del Mar Art Center Gallery, 1101-AA Camino Del Mar in Del Mar. Free parking is available in the underground parking at Del Mar Civic Center, across the street.

The Del Mar Art Center Gallery has presented local fine artists and their work to the Del Mar community for over 19 years. They host events for the community, have student art exhibitions, and donate to arts and other nonprofit organizations. The DMAC Gallery is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting art appreciation and fostering an environment where art and the art community can flourish.

Musician Robin Henkel to play at Zel’s Del Mar

Solo blues performer Robin Henkel will perform at Zel’s Del Mar Thursday, Sept. 5, from 7-10 p.m. Address: 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. (858) 755-0076.

Cardiff Greek Festival

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church welcomes the San Diego community to join the celebration at the 41st Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 7 and 8.

Enjoy and experience Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds will once again be transformed with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece. City of Encinitas officials will formally kick off the event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11:30 a.m.

The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, September 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue, a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College. For more information, visit www.cardiffgreekfest.com.

Copa Vida to host artist reception and musical performance

Café and coffee bar Copa Vida will host an artist reception with flute trio performance which the public is invited to attend on Saturday, Sept. 7, 5 –7 p.m. at the Carmel Valley location.

Carmel Valley resident Patricia Williams will present Study the Sky for Clues, her first solo photography show. Williams is a member of North Country Photographic Society and Women in Creative Photography. She has exhibited her work in competitions and group shows at the San Diego County Fair and Encinitas Library.

In Williams’ current work, she explores the mysterious and ambiguous qualities of everyday life and the difference between lived and recollected experience. In addition to the eight photographs on display, eight small pieces of accompanying title art play with words, paper and typography in ways that evoke the directness of the Japanese poetic form haiku will be on display.

Dr. Elena Yárritu, co-principal flutist with the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus, will be providing music for the event, along with two of her students. Yárritu also serves as artistic director of the Carmel Valley Library Family Concert Series.

‘Climate Change, San Diego, and You’

Copa Vida Carmel Valley is located at 5550 Carmel Mountain Rd., San Diego, 92130.

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is sponsoring an event called “Climate Change, San Diego, and You.”

SDSU Professor Emeritus Philip R. Pryde, Ph.D., will present an illustrated, objective look at what we know and don’t know about global climate change. The discussion will include looking at the likely effects of global climate change around the world, across the U.S. and within the San Diego region and questioning what steps we should be taking.

Pryde has traveled to numerous locations relevant to climate change (artic regions, low-lying oceanic islands, etc.) He has been teaching about greenhouse-gas effects since the 1980s.

Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Del Mar Branch Library, 1309 Camino Del Mar. This free event has limited space and parking. Early registration is required. sdrvcclimatechange.eventbrite.com

City Ballet Gala

Hotel del Coronado is the setting for City Ballet of San Diego’s fundraising gala on Saturday, Oct. 12, with the Del sponsoring the cocktail reception in its new outdoor event venue beginning at 6 p.m. Dining, a ballet performance by City Ballet dancers, a live auction with auctioneer Darren Diess and dancing to The Mighty Untouchables will be enjoyed in the ballroom. For more information and reservations, visit www.cityballet.org/events.

Proceeds from the gala fund City Ballet’s Performances and Education and Outreach Programs which include: Discover a Dancer program provides free year-round ballet instruction for disadvantaged children and youth at risk. This program offers a creative alternative to violence, gang association, substance abuse, and leaving school early for low-income children.

Sept. 9 deadline to apply for Citizens Academy

Sheriff Bill Gore and District Attorney Summer Stephan invite the public to gain an inside perspective on law enforcement during the 2019 Citizens Academy. The six-week program examines law enforcement and the criminal justice system during courses scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday in October and Nov. 5 at the County Operations Center, 5520 Overland Ave., San Diego. Space is limited. Apply online at www.sdsheriff.net/citizensacademy.

San Diego Blues Festival

The San Diego Blues Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, noon-8 p.m. at Embarcadero Marina North Park. The event, which will feature a line-up of top blues performers including Taj Mahal with the Phantom BLues Band, will raise funds for the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank chapter.

For tickets and more information, visit sdbluesfest.com

Coastal Clean-Up Day planned at River Path Del Mar

Volunteers are invited to join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and the City of Del Mar on Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-noon, to restore habitat along the River Path Del Mar and San Dieguito Lagoon as part the statewide Coastal Cleanup Day.

Volunteers will be preparing new 2019–2020 planting areas along the River Path Del Mar at the San Dieguito Lagoon.

They are needed to help weed the future planting areas and water the 2018/2019 plantings. Limited to 35 volunteers. All ages welcome with waiver.

Gloves will be provided. Volunteers should wear hats and closed-toed shoes and should bring reusable water bottles and buckets. The event is near 2201 San Dieguito Dr. Del Mar, 92014.

Registration is now open at cleanupday.org.

Free parking is available at Coastal Access Parking lot at the corner of San Dieguito Dr. and Jimmy Durante Blvd. Contact SDRVC Conservation Manager Jonathan Appelbaum at Jonathan@sdrvc.org for more information.

California Native Gardening Workshop

The California Native Plant Society-San Diego Chapter is holding a special day of speaker presentations from experts in the field of California native gardening Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The workshop will be held on the campus of First Unitarian Universalist Church, 298 West Arbor Drive, in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego. Registration for the workshop is $55 and includes lunch and hot beverages and muffins in the morning. Parking is free. Visit cnpssd.org/events

MDA Muscle Walk of San Diego

MDA Muscle Walk of San Diego will be held Sept. 7 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Crown Point Park in Mission Bay. Cost: Free.

MDA Muscle Walk is a life-changing event that helps raise critical awareness and funds for muscle-debilitating diseases that severely weaken muscle strength and mobility. Leading up to the event, participants and teams fundraise to help MDA find research breakthroughs across diseases, care for kids and adults from day one and empower families with services and support to live longer and grow stronger. But Muscle Walk is more than a fundraising walk — it’s a powerful experience that forges lifelong connections, celebrates families and the barriers they overcome, and turns hope into answers.

For more information about this event, visit mda.org/office/san-diego or contact the local MDA office at 858-492-9792 or sandiego@mdausa.org.

2019 Fishman Fund Award Ceremony and Reception

Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute will hold the 2019 Fishman Fund Award Ceremony and Reception Sept. 19, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine, 2880 Torrey Pines Scenic Dr., La Jolla, 92037.

The Fishman Fund Awards were established in honor of Dr. William and Lillian Fishman, co-founders of the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Institute, and are given to exceptional postdoctoral scholars to support their research plans and help them develop into scientific leaders of tomorrow. The event will include a reception, awards ceremony, refreshments, guest speaker and more.

This event is free and open to the public. To reserve your spot, email events@sbpdiscovery.org or call (858) 795-5431.

March of Dimes Signature Chefs Gala

March of Dimes recently announced that Crystal Sargent, president and founder of Invested Advisors, will return as event chair for the annual Signature Chefs Gala, one of San Diego’s most anticipated charity food events which will take place Sunday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m., at the Paddiock at the Del Mar Race Track. As the event chair, Sargent will play an integral role in raising awareness and funds to advance the scientific research and educational programs at the core of March of Dimes efforts to lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies. With 25 years of experience as a brand and business builder in the financial services sector, and as a business owner supporting public agencies and private enterprise, Sargent is known for positioning organizations as top brands and helping them grow into that space through a disciplined process, collaborative relationships and creative excellence.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, visit signaturechefs.org/sandiego or contact Heidi Lang at hlang@marchofdimes.org.

Foreign Film: ‘Bend it like Beckam’

This PG-13 film will be shown in English. An Indian family in London tries to raise their soccer-playing daughter in a traditional way. Unlike her more conventional older sister, Pinky, who is preparing for a lavish Indian wedding and a lifetime of cooking the perfect chapati, Jess dreams of playing soccer professionally, like her hero David Beckham. When Jess is forced to make a choice between tradition and her beloved sport, her family must decide whether to let her chase her dream--and a soccer ball--or follow a more orthodox path. Heart-stopping talent doesn’t seem to be enough when your parents want you to hang up your football boots, find a nice boyfriend and learn to cook the perfect chapati. The film will be shown 1-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. in Room 204. Free. lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Solana Beach Senior Center Open House

Solana Beach Community Senior Center’s 33rd Annual Open House will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Debin Hall on the campus of Solana Beach Presbyterian Church, 120 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach.

All are invited to attend the 33rd “Senior Center Season Kick-off.” The event will celebrate “The 50s” with live entertainment performed by the Vidals, and feature vendors supplying beneficial and informative information and services. This event is free, open to all ages, and no reservation is needed. In addition, there will be great giveaway items, lunch, door prizes and more.

For more information, call (858) 509-2587 or visit solanabeach.church.

Silver Age Yoga celebration

Silver Age Yoga, a nonprofit that provides free yoga classes to seniors, is celebrating 16 years and over 17,000 free classes taught with its Annual Celebration on Monday, Sept. 17 at the Powerhouse Community Center in Del Mar. The event is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with live classical guitar, great food, wine, silent auction, and magnificent sunset and ocean views. Tickets are $55 or $65. The silent auction features items from local artists, unique themed baskets and local restaurants. All proceeds from the event will support Silver Age Yoga classes. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.silverageyoga.org/celebration or call 858-693-3110.

Voices for Children: Starry Starry Night benefit

Starry Starry Night, one of San Diego’s premier fundraising events, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5-11 p.m. The 17th annual gala will take place at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa. All event proceeds will benefit Voices for Children, a local nonprofit organization which transforms the lives of children in foster care by providing them with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs). CASAs advocate for foster children in the courtroom, at school, and in the community to ensure their needs are prioritized.

Tables and individual tickets can be purchased at SSN2019.org. Starry Starry Night sells out every year, and guests are encouraged to reserve early. For more information about Starry Starry Night, to become a sponsor, or to join the Honorary Committee, contact events@speakupnow.org or 858-598-2271.

La Jolla Playhouse: Acclaimed piece by comedy legend John Leguizamo

La Jolla Playhouse will present “Kiss My Aztec!,” book by John Leguizamo (Playhouse’s Page To Stage productions of Latin History for Morons and Diary of a Madman) and Tony Taccone (Latin History for Morons, Zorro in Hell). Produced in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Kiss My Aztec! will run in the Mandell Weiss Theatre Sept. 3 – Oct. 13. In the spirit of Book of Mormon, Young Frankenstein and Spamalot, “this hysterical new musical could only spring from comedy legend Leguizamo.”

“This fierce new musical by Playhouse favourite John Leguizamo boasts a terrific cast and creative team, who imbue his deeply-irreverent, outrageously funny piece about the Aztec resistance to the Spanish conquistadores with incredible gusto,” said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family artistic director of La Jolla Playhouse. Tickets: (858) 550-1010; LaJollaPlayhouse.org

La Jolla Renaissance Singers Auditions

For over 50 years, the La Jolla Renaissance Singers have been bringing the finest of early choral music to the San Diego area. The auditioned, a capella choir draws members from across the county. The group is currently recruiting in all voices. If you are an experienced choral singer with strong sight reading skills who would like to join this small and supportive ensemble, please send a short email with the best way to reach you and some idea of your choral experience. The email address is lajollarenaissancesingers@gmail.com.

La Jolla Renaissance Singers members rehearse each Wednesday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. in University City. Rehearsals for the new season will begin Aug. 28. For more information, visit www.ljrs.org.

Dance for Diabetes

The Diabetes Research Connection (DRC) is hosting its second annual Del Mar Dance for Diabetes on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 6-11 p.m. at the Del Mar Plaza (1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar). The event will feature live music and dancing from Encore Event Entertainment, silent auction, spectacular ocean views and a silent dance party to close the night. Prominent local restaurants will tantalize guest’s taste buds with fabulous foods.

The Del Mar Dance for Diabetes will raise necessary funds to support DRC’s mission to connect donors with early-career scientists enabling them to perform peer-reviewed, novel research designed to prevent and cure type 1 diabetes (T1D), minimize its complications and improve the quality of life for those living with the disease. For more information, visit DiabetesResearchConnection.org/ dancefordiabetes/ or call 844-484-3372.

Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Celebration of Second Chances

Tickets are on sale now for the Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Celebration of Second Chances on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Cape Rey Carlsbad at 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad.

The theme is “Sapphire Night – Where the Animals Shine.” Enjoy a spectacular sunset, ocean view, festive cocktails, coastal cuisine and entertainment. The Celebration supports the RCHS programs for people and animals. For more information visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas, call 760-753-6413, log on to www.sdpets.org or contact events@sdpets.org for tickets and sponsorship information.

Upcoming events at Del Mar Racetrack

Racing at Del Mark happens Wednesday through Sunday (with the exception of Closing Day on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2). First post daily will be at 2 p.m. First post on Fridays will be at 4 p.m. The following events take place at Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Call (858) 755-1141 or visit delmarracing.com

Friday, Aug. 30 is track-goers’ last chance to enjoy a table at the exclusive Turf Club, a featured Drink of the Week and complimentary drink tastings from different beverage partners from 4-6 p.m. Sip in Style admission is $80 and includes Turf Club admission and a table reservation. The beverage partner for Friday, Aug. 30, is Ballast Point.

 Steel Pulse – Start your weekend with the mellow beats and soulful lyrics of Steel Pulse on Friday, Aug. 30. Those looking to enhance their experience, can purchase a VIP spot in the exclusive South Terrace VIP area. The concert is presented by San Diego Country Toyota Dealers. Racetrack guests will receive free admission if they enter before the final race of the day. Concert admission will cost $30 after the last race. All concerts are 18+.

Angels & Airwaves – These San Diego natives will rock out on the Seaside Stage shortly after the last race on Saturday, Aug. 31. Those looking to enhance their experience can purchase a VIP spot in the exclusive South Terrace VIP area. The concert is presented by Coors Light. Racetrack guests will receive free admission if they enter before the final race of the day. Concert admission will cost $30 after the last race. All concerts are 18+.

Taste of New Orleans – Join Del Mar for an epic celebration of New Orleans culture on Sunday, Sept. 1 from 12-6 p.m. Experience a day in The Big Easy with live Cajun music, headlined by Cowboy Mouth, and the tasty food of New Orleans – gumbo, shrimp po’boys, beignets, crawfish etouffee, New Orleans-themed drink samples, and more!

 Daybreak at Del Mar – Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, the Clubhouse Terrace Restaurant will welcome early risers from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Fans will be able to dine and watch morning workouts while learning behind-the-scenes details from horsewoman and racing broadcaster Michelle Yu. There is no charge for admission, but a $10 parking fee applies.

Family Weekends – Bring the whole family to the Infield for Family Weekends on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, to enjoy numerous attractions, including pony rides, a giant obstacle course, face painters, a game zone and more!

 Taste of the Turf Club – Sunday, Sept. 1, fans can enjoy the mouthwatering menu of one of San Diego’s most celebrated chefs, Brian Malarkey, at the exclusive Turf Club. Seats are $100 per person and include Turf Club seating for the race day, Turf Club admission, choice of appetizer, entree, dessert and bottomless mimosas, Del Marys or Chandon. Tables are limited.

Concert: LotZof HeART

This all-original show featuring Susie Litzof will feature Litzof performing 10 original songs with background tracks produced and performed by Peter Sprague. This event is intended to be inspirational, humorous, risqué and feature story-telling. Multimedia artworks and handcrafted jewelry for purchase. Guests may partake in wine and snacks. This event takes place 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $20. bit.ly/2Kli7xo

Family Fun

 In the visually stunning conclusion to DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon” movie series, the third installment, “The Hidden World” screens 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free popcorn and snacks. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

 Celebrate the release of a never-before-published Dr. Seuss book about creating and looking at art, “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum,” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Seuss Room in UC San Diego’s Geisel Library on the UCSD campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. Free. (858) 534-1183. library.ucsd.edu

Last Chance!

 Inspired by a trip to France and its landscapes and museums, painter Cathy Carey’s solo art show “Essential Color and Other Dreams of Life,” ends Sept. 6 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

 The Bayside Summer Nights concert series concludes with the 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular, Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Led by conductor Christopher Dragon, the 1812 Overture is complete with booming cannons and a sparkling fireworks display over San Diego Bay. Tickets from $24. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

 On stage through Sept. 15, “The Coast Starlight,” is Keith Bunin’s smart, funny and compassionate story about the human capacity for invention and re-invention when life goes off the rails. La Jolla Playhouse’s Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive on the UC San Diego campus. Tickets from $25. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

Cultural Exploration

 “La Cena È Pronta: A Culinary Musical Recital” promises to be a fun, bizarre and wonderful evening of song, food, and drink, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The artists will prepare and serve dinner while performing the recital. Tickets: $75. RSVP required: (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

 A new Japanese brush painting class starts at La Jolla Library this week: noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 4 at 7555 Draper Ave. Classes continue weekly (with some holiday-related exceptions) until Jan. 22, 2020. San Diego Community College director of continuing educator Michiyo Kirkpatrick leads the class. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Edit-a-Thon

 Salk Institute hosts the inaugural Women in STEM Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Conrad Prebys Auditorium on the UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. Event includes food, a keynote speaker, a lesson on Wiki editing and dedicated time to start writing/editing a Wiki page for a notable woman in STEM. Open to anyone over age 18. Registration required: salk.edu/wikipedia

Laugh It Up!

 Comedian Dan Cummins’ unusual observations and unique autobiographical stand-up have earned him spots on “The Tonight Show” and Comedy Central specials. See him in five shows this week: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 at La Jolla Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St. Tickets $20. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla 