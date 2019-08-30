The Emilio Nares Foundation hosts 16th Annual Harvest for Hope fundraiser Sept. 22

The Emilio Nares Foundation (ENF), a nonprofit that helps families navigate their child’s journey through cancer, will celebrate its 16th annual Harvest for Hope fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Liberty Station’s BRICK. Harvest for Hope aims to raise money for low-income, underprivileged families whose children are battling cancer. The annual event features some of the most renowned chefs in San Diego who will create unique dishes paired with wine and beer, music, and a live and silent auction. New in 2019 will be a special appearance by live art entertainer, muralist and cancer survivor Amy Burkman.

“Our annual fundraiser features San Diego’s best chefs joining together to help underserved families meet basic needs, especially transportation,” said Diane Nares, co-founder of the Emilio Nares Foundation. “We created Harvest for Hope to raise awareness for children battling cancer but also to honor our donors for their relentless efforts in joining us in our mission. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to serve the community and save lives.”

(Courtesy)

Richard and Diane Nares founded ENF in 2003 after their son Emilio lost his brave battle with cancer at only 5 years old. Since inception, ENF has provided families in San Diego and across the county with resources and support. Their flagship Ride With Emilio transportation program provides free rides to and from the hospital to ensure that no child misses a life-saving cancer treatment due to lack of transportation. Other services include Emilio’s Loving Tabs shirts, a nutritional snack bag program, a family resource center, therapeutic knitting classes, and end-of-life child and family care.

“Our 16th Harvest for Hope fundraiser features new, exciting entertainment for guests to enjoy,” said Karen Terra, executive director of the Emilio Nares Foundation. “We’re thrilled to unveil a new bidding system, unbelievable live auction items and our live entertainer, Amy Burkman, who will be auctioning off her sunflower painting at the end of the event.”

General admission tickets cost $160 per person. Partnerships are still available starting at $1,000. A VIP champagne tasting reception will be available for all platinum, gold and silver partnerships.

To learn more about the Emilio Nares Foundation and to RSVP for Harvest for Hope, visit www.enfhope.org/news-events/.

Carlo Cechetto from San Diego’s CBS 8 will be the guest speaker at the event. Attendees will enjoy local restaurants and breweries. including Carnitas’ Crack Shack, Crust Pizzeria, Harry’s Coffee Shop, Hash House A Go Go, Pamplemousse Grille, JRDN Restaurant, Legal Restaurants, the Lodge Torrey Pines, Morton’s Steakhouse, Punch Bowl Social, Sweet Cheeks Baking Co., Ranch 45 Provisions, Solare Ristorante, Terra American Bistro, Waypoint Public, Zafferano Catering, Blade Restaurant in Oceanside, Ciccia in Barrio Logan, and our Craft Beer Partner, Thorn Brewing! Guests can participate in a new digital bidding app to join in on the silent auction two weeks prior to the event.

