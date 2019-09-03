‘Inspiring Creativity’ art exhibit now open at Solana Beach City Hall Gallery

An opening reception was held Aug. 24 at Solana Beach City Hall Gallery for “Inspiring Creativity,” a solo art exhibition by artist Leila Karp.

The event drew more than 50 attendees, including some Solana Beach City Council members and staff. The exhibit, which is open to the public and will run through Sept. 30, was organized by Kayla Moshki, the city public arts commission liaison.

Sixty-three pieces of art are exhibited of which more than 12 were sold during the opening reception, with a percentage of those proceeds going to the charity Miracles for Kids, Karp said.

The Solana Beach City Hall Gallery is located at 635 S. Highway 101, Solana Beach, 92075.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2lVN7vC