Event briefs: Sept. 12

San Diego Polo Classic coming Sept. 28

The San Diego Polo Classic will be held in the 3,000-seat Del Mar Arena on Sept. 28. Tickets are available from general admission tickets at $25 to Millionaire’s Row Boxes. . The San Diego Polo Classic will feature two exciting polo games (6:30 p.m. Douglas Elliman team vs Silver Seas Yachts and 8:15 p.m. Porsche San Diego vs Tommy Bahama), an Open Bar cocktail party from 6-7 p.m.(Millionaire’s Row Box attendees), Tommy Bahama informal modeling, Fascinator hat contest and post game party with the polo players.

For those who like to party, the Millionaire’s Row Boxes include two cocktail parties. On Sept. 27 Millionaire’s Row Box holders will have the opportunity to have drinks and meet the polo players at the pre-game cocktail party from 6-8 p.m. at Silver Seas Yachts. On Sept. 28 there will be an open bar cocktail party from 6-7 p.m. to get you ready to cheer on your favorite team for some action packed arena polo.

On the fashion side there is a fascinator hat contest for the women. Prizes will be awarded for most elegant and humorous. Tommy Bahama will also provide informal modeling.

Advertisement

For tickets please call 760-668-6093 or visit poloamerica.com/san-diego-polo-classic.

Carmel Valley Library: Senior Symposium

Carmel Valley Branch Library will host a Senior Symposium, Monday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. for a presentation by Jessica Johnson on “Hidden San Diego.” Discover hidden gems and abandoned places from San Diego’s history. The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr. San Diego, 92130. For more information, please contact Carmel Valley Branch Library at (858) 552-1668.

KAABOO music festival

Advertisement

The KAABOO music festival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds will take place from Sept. 13-15. Musical artists from multiple genres performing throughout the weekend include Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band, Black Eyed Peas, Boyz II Men, Snoop Dogg with the Wu-Tang Clan, Kings of Leon, Mumford & Sons, Duran Duran, Cheryl Crow and Badflower. For more information, visit kaaboodelmar.com.

‘Beyond Pills and Potions’ talk in Del Mar

A talk on a new model of health and healing will be presented by Steve Bierman, MD, during a Sept. 18 meeting in Del Mar Town Hall sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC). In the 3:30 p.m. talk, “Beyond Pills and Potions,” Bierman will discuss healing that emphasizes conventional science and then extends beyond it to include motivational factors such as placebos and hypnosis. Space for the free talk in Town Hall is limited. Reservations may be made by calling 858-792-7565 or email dmcc@dmcc.cc. Del Mar Community Connections is a local nonprofit devoted to serving and supporting seniors.

Jimbo’s to hold grand opening event

On Wednesday, Sept. 18 Jimbo’s will host a grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and open its doors immediately after to its new space in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center that will introduce Jimbo’s fresh new look and elevated shopping experience. The first 50 customers on grand opening day will receive a reusable Jimbo’s bag filled with over $200 worth of product.

The grand opening celebration will include a ribbon cutting and remarks from the founder, Jim “Jimbo” Someck, local Jimbo’s food vendors, the Surfrider Foundation and a loyal and longtime customer. Entertainment will include a spoken word performance by San Diego artist, Gill Sotu.

Hands-on learning program with animals

The Living Coast Discovery Center and the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy are hosting a free family event that includes animals that slither, swim, jump and fly in very interesting ways. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Ave. Solana Beach. Participants will learn about local animals that call San Diego “home.” Through fun dance moves and up-close animal encounters, children will walk away knowing hot to crawl like a tortoise and slither like a snake. Space limited to 50 people and registration is required. This program is made possible from generous funds granted from the City of Solana Beach. Register at sdrvcmoveit.eventbrite.com. Questions: Email Ana Lutz-Johnson, ana@sdrvc.org, or call 858-755-6956.

Advertisement

BijouRocks and Satori Design present “Fall In ... Fashion Show” Saturday, Sept.14 4-7 p.m. at 124 E. Cliff St., Solana Beach. Enjoy a fun afternoon of Fall Fashion, art, unique gifts, music, and lite bites. View the latest fall fashion finds from Satori Designs and newest collections by Reine Krief. Visit www.bijourocks.com and satori-designs.com

San Diego Museum of Art speaker event in Del Mar

On Sept. 16, Regina Palm, associate curator of American Art at the San Diego Museum of Art, will be presenting “On View-American Highlights” from the museum’s own collection. After approximately five years, the American galleries will have works on display that have either never been seen or have not been seen for quite some time. Palm is very enthusiastic about the collection and is a lively speaker. The lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th and Maiden Lane, (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-431-8820.

Bipolar support group meeting in Del Mar

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage. For more information, contact Roger Alsabrook at rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com or 858-525-1509.

Coastal Clean-up Day

Volunteers are invited to join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and the City of Del Mar on Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-noon, to restore habitat along the River Path Del Mar and San Dieguito Lagoon as part the statewide Coastal Cleanup Day.

Volunteers will be preparing new 2019–2020 planting areas along the River Path Del Mar at the San Dieguito Lagoon. They are needed to help weed the future planting areas and water the 2018/2019 plantings. Limited to 35 volunteers. All ages welcome with waiver.

Advertisement

Gloves will be provided. Volunteers should wear hats and closed-toed shoes and should bring reusable water bottles and buckets. The event is near 2201 San Dieguito Dr. Del Mar, 92014. Registration now open at cleanupday.org.

Free parking is available at Coastal Access Parking lot at the corner of San Dieguito Dr. and Jimmy Durante Blvd. Contact SDRVC Conservation Manager Jonathan Appelbaum at Jonathan@sdrvc.org for more information.

4th annual Traveling Stories Fundraising Gala to be held at Lux Art Institute

Traveling Stories will host its 4th annual Traveling Stories Fundraising Gala in conjunction with National Literacy Month on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute (1550 South El Camino Real Encinitas, 92024). This year’s event’s theme is based on “Alice in Wonderland” and is open to kids and families. Kids will receive Book Bucks and there will be a special auction area with kid-friendly prizes for the kids to bid with their Book Bucks.

The organization will present its Red Balloon Award that celebrates people who promote reading and literacy in meaningful ways. This year’s recipients are Kris Moberly, a volunteer at Traveling Stories since its founding in 2010, and Mohammed Almahdawe, a 13-year-old junior volunteer at the StoryTent who started out with Traveling Stories as a reader. He fell in love with reading through the program and now volunteers weekly to share that love with other kids.

The event brings the community together to celebrate businesses and individuals who make literacy a priority as well as partners with organizations and teachers to improve children’s reading levels. The cost is $135 for individual tickets; a table of 10 is priced at $1,200. To purchase tickets or become an event sponsor, visit www.travelingstories.com/gala

Scripps fall prevention workshop to be held Sept. 21

“Standing Strong for fall prevention and balance” will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla Schaetzel Center, 9890 Genesee Avenue, La Jolla, 92037.

Attend this free-interactive event to learn more about what you can do to prevent falls this autumn and year round. Yuan Shao, MD, geriatric medicine specialist, will be the keynote speaker. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Presentation begins at 8:30 a.m. The resource fair will be open from 8 -11:30 a.m.

The event will also include: Engaging presentations from fall prevention expert; Balance and fall risk screening assessments by Scripps physical therapy and occupational therapy specialists; Complimentary breakfast; Resources for you and your family. Free parking.

Registration required: www.scripps.org/events/fall-prevention-workshop-september-21-2019

Fab Fempreneur Fest

Fab Fempreneur Fest 2019 is a “business conference meets retreat” where women come together to focus on growth in their business, make meaningful connections, and get a much-needed recharge. Fab Fempreneur Fest will be held Sept. 27-28 at the Westin Carlsbad Resort and Spa. At Fab Fempreneur Fest, women entrepreneurs join a community-centric event that provides an abundance of business-building activities and resources, and facilitates invaluable connections and networking with top-players in the Fempreneur community of San Diego. For more information and to register, visit fabfempreneurs.com/fest/

Workshop: Power of Neuro Linguistic Programming

A mini workshop on the Power of Neuro Linguistic Programming and TimeLine is 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept 22. Participants learn about the powerful NLP TimeLine process for transforming what isn’t working in your life, such as relationships or low self-esteem. The workshop is taught by Dr. Jane Ilene Cohen, NLP & TimeLine Master Practitioner. $10-$20 suggested donation. RSVP and get address at (760) 753-0733. Visit JaneCohenCounseling.com/events.

ArtWalk Carlsbad

The 2nd annual ArtWalk Carlsbad will return to Armada Drive to bring immersive art experiences, visual arts and live music — including a performance by A.J. Croce — to North County on Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22. The ticketed fine arts festival will elevate the grounds above the Carlsbad Flower Fields as chalk artists create temporary masterpieces live and more than 175 visual artists showcase and sell their unique art pieces. Overlooking the ocean, attendees can explore different facets of art while enjoying beautiful views. ArtWalk Carlsbad will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. For more information and to purchase tickets,visit artwalkcarlsbad.org.

Creedence Clearwater Revisited benefit concert at Belly Up

NAMM’s Museum of Making Music (MoMM) and Friends of San Pasqual Academy have joined forces to present the iconic sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revisited on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m. at the Belly Up Tavern, in Solana Beach. The evening will feature the group’s founding members, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford, backed by their full band singing time-honored hits like “Born on the Bayou,” “Down on the Corner” and “Susie Q.” Proceeds from the evening will support each organization’s creative work to prepare at-risk youth for lifelong success and will highlight the organizations’ shared belief in music making as a positive force for people of all ages. The Belly Up Tavern is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. Tickets can be purchased at www.museumofmakingmusic.org

Friends of the Poor Walk

Raising awareness of the needs of people living in poverty and hearing about ways to assist them is the goal of the annual Friends of the Poor Walk, which is organized by the National Council of the United States Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP). The conference at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church has scheduled its 1-mile walk around the parish campus on Sat., Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. Walkers should register in advance at fopwalk.org/event/2371. The walk is free, but donations are encouraged as it is the major annual fundraiser for the conference to assist people in need. Check-in begins at 10:15 a.m. the day of the walk. Lunch will be provided after the walk. Event location: Parish grounds, 1001 Encinitas Blvd. Encinitas.

Church holds open house Sept. 14

St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church holds an open house from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at 14300 Camino Del Sur. Highlights include Egyptian cuisine, free spiritual books and learning about St. Demiana’s ministry. Visit stdemiana.com.

Voices for Children: Starry Starry Night benefit

Starry Starry Night, one of San Diego’s premier fundraising events, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5-11 p.m. The 17th annual gala will take place at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa. All event proceeds will benefit Voices for Children, a local nonprofit organization which transforms the lives of children in foster care by providing them with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs). CASAs advocate for foster children in the courtroom, at school, and in the community to ensure their needs are prioritized.

Tables and individual tickets can be purchased at SSN2019.org. Starry Starry Night sells out every year, and guests are encouraged to reserve early. For more information about Starry Starry Night, to become a sponsor, or to join the Honorary Committee, contact events@speakupnow.org or 858-598-2271.

Music by the Sea

Friday, Sept. 20 7:30 p.m.- 8:45 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. Music By The Sea: Andrew Harrison, saxophone, Nadia Azzi, piano, Jason Lo, accompanist, Virtuoso saxophonist Andrew Harrison is a solo artist, award winner and educator. He received a DMA from USC and is on the faculty of Mt. San Antonio College. Nadia Azzi, pianist of the Ohreally Piano Trio, is the recipient of top prizes in numerous competitions at the state, national, and international level. Hear music by Iturralde, Chopin, Piazzolla and others. (Parks, Rec. and Cultural Arts). 760- 633-2746, www.nadiaazzi.com, www.andrewharrison. com Tickets: www.encinitas.tix.com. Cost: $14

Silver Age Yoga celebration

Silver Age Yoga, a nonprofit that provides free yoga classes to seniors, is celebrating 16 years and over 17,000 free classes taught with its Annual Celebration on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Powerhouse Community Center in Del Mar. The event is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with live classical guitar, great food, wine, silent auction, and magnificent sunset and ocean views. Tickets are $55 or $65. The silent auction features items from local artists, unique themed baskets and local restaurants. All proceeds from the event will support Silver Age Yoga classes. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.silverageyoga.org/celebration or call 858-693-3110.

NC Rep Impro Theatre’s Shakespeare Unscripted

Paying homage to the genius of William Shakespeare, Impro Theatre’s company spontaneously creates a new play in The Bard’s unmistakable style. Using language that sizzles with poetry, colorful imagery and bawdy innuendo, “Shakespeare UnScripted” starts with audience suggestions and brings to life the monarchs, spirits, lovers and fools that make up Shakespeare’s world.

Shakespeare Unscripted will take place on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Tickets are $29 ($24 for Season Subscribers) with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Growing Wild Art Show

San Diego Botanic Garden is hosting Grow Wild, a botanical-themed exhibition by Oceanside Museum of Art’s Artists Alliance. The show is juried by Kathi McCord and Peter Tobias. This exhibit featuring oil paintings, photography on metal, oil on copper and other mixed media, will be on display in the Ecke Building at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., now through Friday, Sept. 27 (exhibit not accessible: Saturday Sept. 7, Tuesday Sept. 10, Wednesday Sept. 25). This exhibit is free with paid admission ($18) or membership to the Garden. sdbgarden.org/artshows.htm#artshow

LIFE Lectures: Openness + Observance = Opportunities + Options

Frank Cruz, a retired business administration professor, and Rita Soza will talk about a book they co-authored: “Straight Out of Barrio Hollywood.” Their book and the discussion will focus on remaining open to life’s possibilities, regardless of age. Between the two, they have worked in more than eight different careers in as many industries. This lecture will take place 1-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at MiraCosta College, San Elijo Campus, 3333 Manchester Ave. in the Student Conference Center, Room 926. Free. lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Listen and Learn

 Former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman is the next speaker at the Congregation Beth Israel Men’s Dinner forum, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9001 Towne Center Drive, La Jolla. This program is open to the San Diego community — men and women. Tickets are $18 with RSVP, $20 without and include a deli buffet. (858) 535-1111. cbisd.org

 “The Mythology of California: Scene Makers and Cultural Renegades at the Edge of The West,” a three-part lecture series examining the cultural legacy of radical art scenes in California, kicks off 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The series continues Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. Tickets are $30-$45 or $12-$17 per lecture. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

 93-year-old speaker and best-selling author Swami A. Parthasarathy presents “Governing Business & Relationships,” 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. During the talk, he will introduce Vedanta, the philosophy of intellectual development. Free, but registration required: eventbrite.com and search for “Swami A. Parthasarathy.”

Playhouse Productions

The new play, “The Coast Starlight” runs through Sept. 15 at La Jolla Playhouse’s Potiker Theatre, exploring what could happen when six travelers board a train heading up the California Coast; and the musical satire “Kiss My Aztec!” runs through Oct. 13, at the Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre, as “an irreverent look at how the Spanish set their sights on Mesoamerica and the Aztecs’ riches ... but the Aztecs are like, “Hell no!” 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, on the UC San Diego campus. Tickets from $25. (858) lajollaplayhouse.org

